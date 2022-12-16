Read full article on original website
KTRE
East Texans sign to play sports at the college level
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - East Texas student-athletes are signing to play sports at the college level Wednesday as part of early signing day. In Lindale, Will Hutchens signed to play football at Sam Houston State University. Will is an offensive lineman and was named the District Offensive Lineman of the Year.
KTRE
High school football fan has attended all state championship games for past 10 years
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Hawkins native loves supporting the young football players that he has attended every state championship for the past 10 years. Shane Coleman is not your ordinary high school football fan. He’s seen dozens of different teams being crowned champion. “Well you know I’m a...
KTRE
Tatum student athletes have honorary signing day
TATUM, Texas (KLTV) - National Signing Day is Wednesday, but Tuesday four of Tatum’s student athletes signed in a ceremony. Kerrigan Biggs is a volleyball player and likes her choice of University of Arkansas Monticello. “Very excited. I’m just overjoyed. I have no words right now. I’m proud of...
KTRE
SFA men’s basketball dominate North American Stallions for 7th season win
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Lumberjacks men’s basketball team were back in action last night as they took on North American Stallions. Right from the start SFA were up and running thanks to big moves for big plays down below from Sadriene Hall giving his team a comfortable lead. SFA struggled to make 3 pointers in the first period with only two on the board from the likes of Latrell Jossell.
KTRE
Longview’s Haynes King leaves Texas A&M for Georgia Tech
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Amongst the players listed in A&M’s transfer portal is Longview native Haynes King who has now reportedly committed to Georgia Tech. Haynes King is one of two quarterbacks that transferred out of Texas A&M in this transfer portal. Since his arrival at A&M he has started only two games, his best game being against Alabama throwing 253 yards and two touchdowns.
KTRE
Space Station device monitored lightning in East Texas during last week’s tornadic storms
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - As powerful storms produced tornadoes in East Texas last week, a special device was tracking lightning data from the International Space Station, flying 250 miles overhead. On Tuesday, December 13, a National Weather Service survey determined an EF2 tornado with peak winds of 115 mph...
KTRE
DPS investigating multi-vehicle crash that killed 3 in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety will conduct a crash reconstruction next week of the multiple-fatality accident that occurred on South First Street early Saturday morning. The Lufkin Police Department requested that DPS perform reconstruction on the crash that led to the deaths of Anastasia Gray,...
KTRE
Nacogdoches park bathroom funding up in the air after certificate of obligations blocked
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Parks around Nacogdoches are all suffering from a big problem according to Brandi Cartwright, one of the newly appointed members of the cities Capital Needs Advisory Committee. “When you pull up to a park and see a structure you assume it’s a bathroom, and that it’s...
KTRE
Ways East Texans can prep for arctic cold front arriving Thursday evening
EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The people of East Texas are preparing to see some cold temperatures roll through the area Thursday night that will continue through the holiday weekend. Many stores are seeing an increase in customers purchasing items to protect their homes from this freeze. David Abney, owner of...
KTRE
Jacksonville police searching for suspect in fatal shooting of Tyler man
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect has been identified in the murder of a Tyler man on Tuesday in Jacksonville. After numerous 911 calls to Jacksonville police dispatchers, officers responded to the area of Wilkens and Border just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. They found a man, now identified as Anthony L. Miner, 22, of Tyler, had been killed by gunfire. Investigators with the police department were joined by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Special Investigative Unit and the Texas Rangers to locate a suspect.
KTRE
Multiple 911 calls lead Jacksonville police to find man killed by gunfire
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The Jacksonville Police Department says they received numerous calls about gunshots in the area of Wilkens and Border streets on Tuesday just before 5 p.m. Police went to the scene, as did Jacksonville Fire Department and EMS, and they found a man who had been killed...
KTRE
Line break leads to boil water notice for some San Augustine Rural Water System customers
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The San Augustine Rural Water System said a break in a line has led to a boil water notice being issued for some customers. According to the system, the customers affected include those who were formerly Bland Lake customers on CR 114, FM 1279, FM 3230, Hwy 96 N, FM 711 and Hwy 147 N.
KTRE
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Nativity scene stolen from Shreveport church
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Someone stole the nativity scene from a church in Shreveport... and it was all caught on surveillance video. The theft happened Saturday, Dec. 17 at Baptist Tabernacle, located at 8501 E Kingston Rd. in Shreveport. The church’s video tech posted about the theft on Facebook Tuesday, Dec. 20. She says the incident happened Saturday morning around 7 a.m.
KTRE
Story behind the lights: Gingerbread Christmas display lights up McGregor in more ways than one
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring) Ways East Texans can prep for arctic cold front arriving Thursday evening. Our weather team has declared Thursday evening through Saturday morning as a First Alert weather event. We spoke to some East Texas hardware store owners about ways to winterize our homes in advance of the extremely cold temps.
