Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
James Gunn reveals that the Guardians of the Galaxy have cut ties with their oldest allies off-screen
The Ravagers are a group of mercenaries and thieves in the Guardians of the Galaxy universe who will pretty much do anything for money. However, franchise director wants everyone to know that the Guardians are a different type of, well, mercenaries. Someone posed a question to Gunn on Twitter about...
Ben Affleck Makes Big Career Announcement That Potentially Indicates He's Done With 'Batman'
American actor and director Ben Affleck is well-recognized for playing Batman in the film Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice. However, with the recent reports about his plans to launch an independent production firm with his long-time friend Matt Damon, he might be done with his role as Batman. To further back up this presumption, Robert Pattinson played Batman in the 2022 film The Batman.
Dwayne Johnson Criticizes Warner Bros. For Their 'Inexcusable' Decision Regarding Henry Cavill As Superman
Dwayne Johnson is currently reveling in the success of his latest hit movie from the DC Universe, Black Adam, but that won't stop him from speaking his mind on a sensitive matter like speaking up for fellow actor Henry Cavill who plays the role of Superman in the DC franchise and his status as the "greatest Superman."
Samuel L. Jackson Responds To N-Word Abusing White Director Quentin Tarantino’s MCU Hot Take
We just wished these directors would make their movies and move on. The post Samuel L. Jackson Responds To N-Word Abusing White Director Quentin Tarantino’s MCU Hot Take appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
DC Studios was actually right to fire Superman Henry Cavill
In 2012’s “Dark Knight Rises,” Batman’s foe Bane threatened to blow Gotham City to smithereens. Bane lost. But ten years later, DC Studios is picking up where the villain left off and wiping out much of the existing DC Extended Universe of superheroes. On Wednesday it was revealed that Henry Cavill was fired as Superman, a cape he has donned since 2013. The new heads of DC, James Gunn and Peter Safran, also recently nixed director Patty Jenkins’ plans for “Wonder Woman 3.” Meanwhile, actor Robert Pattinson’s “Batman” films and Todd Phillips’ “Joker” sequel, with Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, will be...
Wonder Woman Gal Gadot Cancelled from the DC Universe
On Tuesday, Israeli Hollywood star Gal Gadot tweeted: “A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character, and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.” And she added lots of emojis, as befits a target audience of prepubescent girls.
Christian Bale Wouldn’t Talk to Co-Star Johnny Depp Unless They Were Acting in ‘Public Enemies’
Christian Bale learned very little about Johnny Depp in the movie ‘Public Enemies’, mostly because the stars exchanged few words behind the scenes.
The Rock, Cavill Reportedly Playing Nice As More And More DC Rumors Swirl, But An Insider Shares The 'Riot' It's Creating
The DCEU has been having a ton of shake-ups, and it sounds like tensions are rising.
'Avatar' star Sam Worthington says he lost 'Green Lantern' role after questioning the film: 'It didn't make much sense to me'
Worthington spoke to Variety about nearly landing the lead roles in "Casino Royale" and "Green Lantern."
Cameron Diaz says she no longer thinks about her appearance since quitting acting
Hollywood star Cameron Diaz says she no longer thinks about her appearance since taking the decision to quit acting. The Mask actor, who announced that she was taking a step back from the acting scene in 2014, is set to make her on-screen return alongside Jamie Foxx for upcoming Netflix comedy Back in Action.
Josh Brolin, 54, shows off insanely chiseled physique after training for 'Dune' sequel, more news
Josh Brolin, 54, shows off insanely chiseled physique in sexy selfie. "Dune: Part Two" is the new Peloton … or it is for Josh Brolin, anyway. The 54-year-old actor, who's been filming the movie's upcoming second installment, showed off his newly chiseled abs, pecs and arms — along with an understandably proud-looking smile — in a bathroom selfie on Instagram on Friday (Dec. 9). "Dune did it," he captioned the shot, which earned a pile of fire emojis from his wife, Kathryn Brolin. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was impressed, too, and shouted-out his "sexy, muscly" so-and-so pal in the comments, as did Johnny Knoxville, Dave Bautista and a number of other stars. Josh returns as Gurney Halleck in "Dune: Part Two," along with new cast members including Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler. Sadly, we'll have to wait until Nov. 3, 2023, for the sci-fi franchise's sequel (and, presumably, Josh's abs).
James Gunn speaks out on Wonder Woman 3 and Man of Steel 2 cancellations: "We know we aren't going to make every single person happy"
"Some of it is true, some of it is half-true, some of it is not true, & some of it we haven’t decided yet whether it’s true or not"
Ice Cube Wants Warner Bros. To Give Him ‘Friday’ Rights: “I’m Not About To Pay For My Own Stuff”
Ice Cube is fighting Warner Bros. for the Friday franchise rights and he is not willing to pay for the movie he created. In a new interview on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast, the actor and rapper revealed Warner Bros. has been holding up the process of continuing the franchise despite several scripts being ready for a new Friday installment. “I don’t know. Warner Brothers is weird right now. I don’t know what they’re doing, they don’t know what they’re doing,” he said. “We’d love to have it back. I think it’s going to be close to a time when we get it...
Henry Cavill reveals his nephew tried and failed to convince teacher that his uncle is 'Superman'
Being related to a superstar sounds like something out of a dream. However, it can come up with its own challenges as it did for Henry Cavill's nephew. The actor who is popular for his role in "Superman" recently revealed that Thomas, his nephew, got into trouble at school because he is related to him. Henry Cavill opened up about his family on the LIVE Kelly and Ryan talk show in 2018. When asked about his nephews and nieces, Cavill shared a hilarious story about Thomas.
Jenna Ortega: Wednesday star sparks debate among Marvel fans after being ‘ruled out’ of MCU role
Marvel fans have been debating whether Jenna Ortega would be eligible for a future role in the popular superhero franchise.The 20-year-old actor is currently experiencing a surge in popularity following the release of the Netflix series Wednesday.While Marvel has been known for signing many of Hollywood’s most promising young actors onto big recurring roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) – including Florence Pugh, Will Poulter and Hailee Steinfeld – some have pointed out that Ortega may never get the chance.This is because she has in fact already appeared in the MCU as a child, playing a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it role...
Keanu Reeves bows down before fans in touching moment after overwhelming response from audience
Keanu Reeves is one of the most humble celebrities known in Hollywood. He is known for his good deeds and charitable actions all around the world. During the John Wick panel at Comic-Con Experience 2022 in Brazil, the world's largest pop culture festival with attractions and talks covering comics, TV shows, movies, video games, and books, Keanu took the stage to explain a bit more about what viewers may expect from him. Keanu was evidently moved by the effusive response and sank to his knees, bowing to the audience, according to social media footage, reports Unilad.
JK Simmons is ludicrously ripped to play Santa in Dwayne Johnson's Red One
JK Simmons' Santa could definitely beat you in an arm wrestle
Michael B. Jordan Breaks His Silence On Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Connection
Michael B. Jordan finally talks about his connection to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable
James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
