Laurel City Council helping residents with dilapidated homes
Jones County prepares for winter weather
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -December in South Mississippi means cooler temperatures are possible. Paul Sheffield, the executive director of the Jones County Emergency Operations Center, said it’s smart to be ready. “Make sure your home is prepared,” said Sheffield. “Make sure if you have exposed pipes that you’re [doing]...
PCSO in search of burglary suspect
City of Laurel receives $12K for soccer fields
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Laurel City Council met Tuesday morning to discuss accepting a $12,000 donation for the Susan B. Vincent Sportsplex. The donation is from the Laurel-Jones County Soccer Association and will go directly to the soccer fields. Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee says this will improve the thin layer...
Columbia Police Department safety app
Man reported missing in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing man. According to HPD, 56-year-old Timothy Hayes, of Hattiesburg, last communicated with his girlfriend on Sunday, Dec. 11, but was last seen on Monday, Dec. 5, when he left his home on Columbia Street and stated he didn’t know when he would return.
Covington Co. deputies deliver gifts from ‘Pack a Patrol Car’ toy drive
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - About two dozen children across Covington County got early Christmas presents Tuesday as part of a toy drive sponsored by the Covington County Sheriff’s Department. Children at elementary schools in the Hopewell Community, Mount Olive, Collins and Seminary got bicycles, toys and clothing. The...
Early a.m. shooting leaves property damage, no injuries in Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents along Hattiesburg’s Capitol Street were jolted from their beds by gunfire early Tuesday morning. The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that the incident occurred around 4 a.m. at a private residence in the 100 block of Capitol Street. Witnesses informed police that the residence was...
Law enforcement closes in on Old Highway 24 Friday night in Lamar County
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A phalanx of law enforcement brought blinding lights and a slew of unanswered questions Friday night out to Old Highway 24 in Lamar County. Dozens of vehicles created a perimeter that included Oak Grove Middle School and The Church of Latter Day Saints. No official...
TODAY: Joint funeral to honor two fallen Bay St. Louis officers
Missing Hattiesburg man located, marked safe
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A missing Hattiesburg man has been safely located, according to the Hattiesburg Police Department. The HPD reported on Tuesday morning that 56-year-old Timothy Hayes, of Hattiesburg, had been located and is safe. Hayes was first reported missing on Monday, December 19, after his girlfriend reported he...
Hattiesburg resolution towards violence
Lamar Co. sheriff speaks out on Friday night shooting incident
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An injured deputy is now home and expected to make a full recovery following a shooting Friday night. Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said Deputy Steve Pazos was shot responding to a burglary call Friday night. Rigel says Pazos is doing well on his path to recovery, but he wants privacy for his family and himself at this time.
Sheriff speask out about Friday shooting
The Sumrall Police Department hosted its fourth annual “Cookie with a Cop” event Monday evening at the Sumrall Public Library. Freezing temperatures are approaching the Pine Belt this weekend, and staying warm is everyone’s priority.
Keeping the ‘City Beautiful:’ City council votes to restore 8 dilapidated homes
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -Laurel leaders are taking steps to make sure the “City Beautiful” stays that way. The Laurel City Council met for the last meeting of 2022 Tuesday and voted to improve eight dilapidated homes in the area. The city will use money from the USDA and...
Police investigating theft of golf cart, clubs from Hattiesburg home
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help in an ongoing burglary investigation. According to HPD, a 2022 Evolution golf cart and a set of Cleveland golf clubs were stolen from a home on Brookline Drive in the early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 16. If you...
Hattiesburg woman wanted on warrant turns self in to police
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman wanted on a warrant for embezzlement in Hattiesburg has turned herself in. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 22-year-old Aniaya Butler, of Hattiesburg, turned herself in to authorities. She has been charged with embezzlement by an agent/officer/trustee of a company for a sum greater than $1,000, and she has been booked in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.
Home for the Holidays: 7 children adopted during ceremony in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — This holiday season became extra special after four families and seven children finalized their adoptions in Hinds County Chancery Court on Monday. The mass adoption ceremony in Jackson follows two similar ceremonies in recent weeks in Meridian and Gulfport. Jackson County Chancery Court in Pascagoula will hold an adoption ceremony on […]
Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for burglary suspect
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a burglary suspect. On Monday night, the sheriff’s office posted a video of an alleged burglary that occurred on Ashe Nursery Road. After further investigation and a Crimestoppers tip, the sheriff’s office identified the...
South Mississippi preparing for deep freeze this week
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - As a deep freeze heads toward the Coast, cold-weather purchases are picking up steam. For some, shopping for holiday gifts is taking a back seat to buying items for winter protection. They don’t want Christmas Day to become a Christmas nightmare. Fazzio’s Home &...
