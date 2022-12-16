Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Taliban bar women from university education in Afghanistan
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers on Tuesday banned female students from attending universities effective immediately in the latest edict cracking down on women’s rights and freedoms. Despite initially promising a more moderate rule respecting rights for women’s and minorities, the Taliban have widely implemented their...
KAAL-TV
Police seize on COVID-19 tech to expand global surveillance
JERUSALEM (AP) — Majd Ramlawi was serving coffee in Jerusalem’s Old City when a chilling text message appeared on his phone. “You have been spotted as having participated in acts of violence in the Al-Aqsa Mosque,” it read in Arabic. “We will hold you accountable.”. Ramlawi,...
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
Russia Can Finally See That Putin’s ‘Days Are Numbered’
More than two decades after he came to power, President Putin’s grip on the Russian people is finally starting to falter.The war in Ukraine has opened up a credibility gap, and for the first time many Russians no longer feel they can trust what their leader is saying to them. Combined with tough economic sanctions, funds being re-allocated to the war, and conscription drives across the country, the costs of this vainglorious conquest are becoming more and more difficult to take.Even loyal Russians have plenty of questions for Putin right now. And the Kremlin is running out of ways to...
Ukrainian Body Cam Shows Them Releasing a Terrified Russian Soldier Trapped In A Building, Saying, 'We're Not Like You!'
Recently, the life of a Russian soldier was spared after he became trapped beneath the rubble of a building following an ambush by Ukrainian forces. Ukrainian forces worked together to free the Russian soldier, who claimed only to be a doctor, not a killer. [i]
KAAL-TV
Zelenskyy in US to meet Biden, address Congress as war rages
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Washington on Wednesday for a summit with President Joe Biden and an address to Congress in a bid to shore up support for his country and send a defiant message to its Russian invaders. A U.S. official confirmed that a...
KAAL-TV
German military swaps APCs for NATO force after breakdowns
FILE - Governor Hendrick Wuest gets out of a Puma tank during a visit at the army base Field Marshal Rommel Barracks in Augustdorf, Germany, on March 30, 2022. Defense officials said Monday Dec. 19, 2022 that Germany is readying decades-old armored personnel carriers for a key NATO unit after the modern vehicles that should have been deployed suffered a mass breakdown. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Meissner]
KAAL-TV
Editorial Roundup: United States
Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:. The Federal Reserve’s greatest resource is its credibility. People have to believe the central bank will get inflation under control — or else inflationary psychology becomes entrenched and causes years of pain. Likewise, people need to trust that Fed leaders will prioritize what’s best for the nation over any personal gain — otherwise the central bank won’t survive.
KAAL-TV
EU ministers trying, again, for compromise on gas price cap
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union ministers were trying again on Monday to finalize a long-awaited deal to implement a natural gas price cap that they hope can help households and businesses better weather excessive price surges. The ministers have previously failed at overcoming their differences at five previous so-called...
KAAL-TV
Police in Australia co-opted COVID-19 apps to fight crime
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Biker boss Nick Martin’s murder at a speedway in Perth, Australia, left police a trove of evidence that led them to the culprit: a thrill-seeker turned gun-for-hire. But they wanted more. The coronavirus pandemic provided it in the form of an electronic dragnet: QR...
KAAL-TV
Asian markets follow Wall St lower amid gloomy outlook
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets extended their losses Tuesday amid gloom about weaker global economic growth as central banks raise interest rates to cool inflation. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Oil prices edged higher. Markets are sliding after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its key lending...
Comments / 0