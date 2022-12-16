ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinemont, AL

PREP BASKETBALL: Vinemont collects wins over ASCTE

By Sammy Confer
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MzD8X_0jkPSrIo00

VINEMONT, Ala. – The Vinemont Eagles and Lady Eagles were both back home to host the Alabama School of Cyber Technology & Engineering (ASCTE) Thursday night and both home teams were able to collect wins. The Lady Eagles dominated their matchup 73-11 and in the boys’ game, the Eagles pulled away in the second half to top the Sentinels 51-39.

Vinemont 73 – ASCTE 11 (Varsity Girls)

Vinemont got off to a very fast start as Maggie Burks hit a basket to put them on the scoreboard first. Reagan Robinson and Burks scored the first 10 points for the Lady Eagles and Whitney Quick drilled a three to give them a 13-0 lead. Caroline Miller added a basket down low to make it 15-0. The Lady Sentinels hit a three to get on the scoreboard, but Addison Holcomb hit a pair of shots down low, and Morgan Flanagan added one as well and Vinemont took a commanding 23-3 lead into the second period.

Burks and Robinson scored the first six points for the Lady Eagles as they pushed their lead to 29-3. Quick hit her second three of the first half to make it 32-3, then Holcomb and Flanagan each added a basket down low as Vinemont took a 36-5 lead into the half. The second half was more of the same as Vinemont got whatever they wanted and got almost every player in the scoring column as well. The Lady Eagles improved to 8-5 after their 73-11 win over the Lady Sentinels.

Burks finished the game with 14 points for Vinemont. Carley Stephens added 11 points. Robinson ended up with 10 points. Holcomb and Miller each added nine points, while Quick finished with eight points.

Vinemont 51 – ASCTE 39 (Varsity Boys)

Points were hard to come by in the first period between both teams. The Sentinels knocked down a three as they got on the scoreboard first, but the Eagles got on the scoreboard on a jumper by Isiah Jones with a little over five minutes to go in the opening period. A layup by Jaxon Holcomb gave Vinemont a 4-3 lead with 3:37 left to go in the first period. Dawson Wilhite split a pair from the line and Holcombe added another basket as Vinemont held a slim 7-5 lead late in the first period. Jordan Eller hit a free throw to make it 8-5, but a late three by the Sentinels tied things up at eight going into the second period.

The Sentinels hit a pair of baskets to start out the second quarter as they grabbed a 12-8 lead. Holcombe hit a pair of free throws and Chayce Sandlin hit a shot down low to tie it up at 12. A rebound and put-back by Dalton Ray kept the game tied up at 14 with less than three minutes to go in the first half. Holcomb added another basket down low and hit a pair of free throws to make it 18-14. Ryan Stewart drilled a long-range shot to push Vinemont’s lead to 21-14 and they would take a 21-16 lead into the locker room.

A three by the Sentinels made it a 21-19 game early in the third quarter. The Eagles started the third quarter cold and with 4:31 left to go in the quarter, Holcombe hit their first basket of the quarter to make it a four-point game. Another basket by Ray pushed their lead to 25-19 with a little over three minutes to go in the third period. The Sentinels cut it to 27-23 on a pair of baskets down low, but a huge and-one by Holcombe increased the Eagle lead to 31-25 going into the fourth quarter.

Vinemont’s lead quickly got pushed up to nine at 37-28 on a pair of huge threes by Stewart. A pair of baskets by the Sentinels made it a 37-32 game, but a Sandlin free throw and another made basket by Holcombe made it 40-32 with less than five minutes to go in the game. A scoring run by the Sentinels made it a 42-37 contest, but a driving layup by Connor Gibbs pushed Vinemont’s lead to 44-38. Isaac Moody knocked down a short jumper and Gibbs hit another layup to make it 48-39 and the Sentinels didn’t get any closer after that as the Eagles ended up taking the game, 51-39.

Holcomb led the way for Vinemont (4-7) with 22 points. Stewart added nine points, while Gibbs ended up with seven points.

Vinemont will host West Point Monday night.

Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

PREP BASKETBALL: Good Hope downs Fairview 77-62, Lady Raiders improve to 12-0 with 63-22 win

GOOD HOPE, Ala. – The Good Hope Raiders and Lady Raiders returned home to D.E. Ryan Gymnasium Tuesday night to host the Aggies of Fairview and both Good Hope squads were able to collect wins on their home court. The top-ranked Lady Raiders cruised past the Lady Aggies 63-22 to improve to 12-0 and in the boys’ game, Good Hope topped Fairview 77-62 to remain unbeaten in county play. Good Hope 63 – Fairview 22 (Varsity Girls) Ivey Maddox drilled a three to get the scoring started for Good Hope, then Rudi Derrick added a basket down low to make it 5-0....
GOOD HOPE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

PREP BASKETBALL: Warriors, Lady Warriors earn wins at Vinemont

VINEMONT, Ala. – West Point made the short trip over to Vinemont High School Monday night to battle the Eagles in a pair of varsity matchups and both the Warriors and Lady Warriors returned home with wins. The Lady Warriors pulled away in the final frame to top Vinemont 55-44 and the Kolten Perry and Jay Lamar poured in 48 combined points to lead the Warriors past the Eagles 60-52. West Point 55 – Vinemont 44 (Varsity Girls) Whitney Quick drilled a three to put Vinemont on the scoreboard, but West Point’s Laklin Shadix hit a shot down low to put them...
WEST POINT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Lisa Elaine Pearson

Funeral services for Lisa Elaine Pearson of Hanceville will be 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at Hopewell Baptist Church in Hanceville. The burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. Reverend Junior Wolfe and Reverend Jonathan Blackstock will be officiating. Visitation for the public will be from noon until 2 p.m. at the church on Wednesday. Mrs. Pearson was born on Feb. 19, 1963, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She died at the age of 59 on Dec. 17, 2022, at her residence in Hanceville. Survivors include her husband, Nathan Pearson; children, Bradley Flowers (Emily), April Thomas (Alex Lamar), Kandice Downs (Jordan) and Kevin Pearson (Haley); grandchildren, Hunter Flowers, Charlie Flowers, Aerin Flowers, Zeb Flowers, Baylyn Thomas, Raylee Thomas, Maddison Downs, Myleigh Downs, Mackenzie Downs, Gibson Pearson, Cadence Pearson, Tyler Pearson, and one on the way; siblings, Larry McCostlin, Maria Townsend, Scotty McCostlin and Jimmy McCostlin; and a host of many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Pearson was preceded in death by her father, Montroy McCostlin; mother, Billy (Oliver) Mallory; brother, Rickey McCostlin; and stepfather, James Mallory. Hanceville Funeral Home is honored to serve the Pearson Family.
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Performers enchant in ‘The Nutcracker’

CULLMAN, Ala. – Under the tutelage of artistic director and owner Elaine Willingham, Cullman Ballet Theatre School and The Cullman Ballet Company presented “The Nutcracker” Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon at the Betty Leeth Haynes Theatre on the Wallace State Community College campus.  “I want to thank the fabulous faculty at Cullman Ballet Theatre School and the wonderful dancers that auditioned and all the parents that volunteered to make this weekend’s production possible,” Willingham shared. “A very special thank you to the hard-working, sweet dancers of the Cullman Ballet Company that continue to always work hard and share their love of...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘Coach has made a difference in me’

CULLMAN, Ala. – Coach Jim Taylor will be the 2023 recipient of St. Paul’s Lutheran School’s Impact Award, to be presented at the Alumni & Friends Dinner and School Auction on May 15 at Terri Pines in Cullman.   The Impact Award is inspired by the following passage from 1 Peter 4: 10-11:  “Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grace in its various forms. If anyone speaks, they should do so as one who speaks the very words of God. If anyone serves, they should do so with the strength God...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Joseph James Glista, Sr.

Joseph James Glista, Sr., of Holly Pond, Alabama, entered into the loving arms of our Lord and Savior on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at the age of 77. Mr. Glista was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 30, 1945, to Joseph Glista and Lorraine Ruth Verbitsky. Mr. Glista served his nation honorably as a soldier in the United States Army. Joe was a Vietnam veteran, and his sacrifice and service to our nation is appreciated greatly. As a deacon and active member of Pleasant View Missionary Baptist Church, Joe played the bass guitar many years, serving his Savior with the talents given...
HOLLY POND, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Richard G. Stimson

Graveside funeral services for Richard G. Stimson, age 82 of Tullahoma, Tennessee formerly of Hanceville, will be conducted on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. from the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery with Pastor John Jenkins officiating. Mr. Stimson was born in Anselma, Pennsylvania on Aug. 13, 1940, to Glen and Dorothy Hoyt Stimson. He was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Hanceville for over 40 years, and he also served as the Fire Chief at Hanceville Fire Department for several years. He passed away at his home in Tennessee on Dec. 18, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Dorothy Stimson; three brothers and one sister. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Myra Stimson; children, Shelley (Charles) Patton, Joan (Kevin) McCeary and Richard (Kelly) Stimson, Jr.; grandchildren, M. Curtis Doyle III, Jonothan Doyle, Rebecca Bingham, Brittany McCreary, Jessica Stinson, Jami Barnes, Forrest McCreary and Olivia McCreary; nine great grandchildren. The family has requested, in lieu of flowers, that donations can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church in Hanceville in memory of Richard.
TULLAHOMA, TN
The Cullman Tribune

Wallace State Diagnostic Imaging recognizes graduates

HANCEVILLE, Ala. — Wallace State Community College’s Diagnostic Imaging program recognized its latest group of graduates with its annual pinning ceremony.   “Today marks a milestone in your journey as radiologic technologist,” said Program Director and Assistant Dean of Health Sciences Jim Malone. “The fact that you’re here, that you made it to this achievement, it shows that you are gifted, serious minded, have promise and a purpose for yourself and your future.    “Wherever life takes you, wherever you may work, I know that you will be great technologists and will make a difference in the lives of your patients,” Malone added. “I...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

WSCC Sonography program pins more than 30 graduates

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The Wallace State Community College (WSCC) Diagnostic Medical Sonography program presented pins to more than 30 students who graduated from one of the two pathways the program offers. Thirteen students completed the Cardiovascular Pathway and 25 completed the Abdominal/Obstetrics pathway.    Mattie Hice of Jasper, president of the Cardiovascular Class of 2022, addressed her classmates, faculty, friends and family who attended the ceremony held in the Bailey Center auditorium.    “It’s been a blessing to grow with these people in front of me and I truly thank God for all of you,” she said. “This rigorous 17 months have been worth...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Vera H. Dryer Snoddy

Vera H. Dryer Snoddy, 94 of Double Springs, entered into rest on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Vera was born on Jan. 9, 1928, in Huntsville, Alabama. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her cats and enjoyed traveling with her sister, especially taking trips to the beach. Vera attended Wallace State Community College in her 50s, where she received her Associates Degree as a paralegal. She remained in that field assisting her husband, Edd, for 25 years. Vera was always considerate of others and was an angel to everyone.  Visitation will...
DOUBLE SPRINGS, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Danny S. Hinkle

Danny S. Hinkle, age 70, of Vinemont, Alabama gained his wings on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Danny was born in Langdale, Alabama on Sept. 23, 1952, to J.B. and Marianne Gillenwaters Hinkle. Danny was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, son and brother. He lived life to the fullest surrounded by his family. He worked for 36 years for Willing Corporation and upon retirement, found his work passion, Storage Auctions. Danny and our daughter started a new phase by opening an Auction House that has kept them busy until his health declined. Danny is preceded in death by his mother, Marianne G. Elliott; father, J.B. Hinkle; and brother-in-law, Chip Campbell. Memorial services for Danny will be on Saturday Jan. 7, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday Jan. 7, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Beverly Poer Hinkle; daughter, Katie (Corey) Hinkle Bowens; grandson, John Chipper Bowens; dad, Bobby O. Elliott; sisters, Kathy Campbell, Karen (Wayne) Poer; brother, Jay (Amy) Hinkle and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that will miss him.
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Justin Wayne Yeager

Graveside Service for Justin Wayne Yeager, age 46, of Baileyton, will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Corinth Baptist Cemetery with Jerry Harper officiating. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Yeager passed away on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at UAB Hospital. He was born Feb. 22, 1976, to Jimmy and Judy Yeager. He loved Auburn, fishing, playing the guitar, and watching basketball. He was preceded in death by his father. Survivors include his mother, Judy Yeager; sister, Jordan Yeager; and special cousin, Dylan Keller.
BAILEYTON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: L.C. Everett

Funeral service for L.C. Everett, 79, of Logan will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Zion Grove Cemetery.  Minister Barbara Trussell will officiate.  Visitation will be on Tuesday from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Everett family. Mr. Everett passed away Dec. 18, 2022, at his residence.  He was born July 16, 1943, to Shellow Sherman and Dovie Irene Hanners Everett.  He loved fishing, hunting, working on lawn mowers and selling at trade day. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Ray Shellow Everett. Survivors include his son, Kevin Everett; daughter, Angela Johnson (Tracy Hulsey); brother, Sherman (Jamie) Everett; sister, Brenda Carpenter; grandchildren, Kayla & Patrick Clowers, Zach & Kelsey Hancock, Robyn and Justin Roberts, Christian & Maresa Hulsey, Delana Everett, Devin and Hannah Everett, Destine and Zach Drake, Tuff Everett, Bella Everett; three nephews, and a host of family and friends. Pallbearers will be Zach Hancock, Devin Everett, Justin Roberts, Josh Carpenter, J.D. Smith, Eddie Graves and Zach Drake.
LOGAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Files from yesteryear: 1900, 1930, 1950

From the files of 1900  Vick Clark is among the clerical force at the Racket Store.  Ed Daniel has opened a restaurant in the old Speegle store building.  S.M. Allison has opened a jewelry shop, near the Bargain Store.  Mr. and Mrs. H.L. Heidelburg will leave the last of the month for Los Angeles, California, where they expect to make their future home.  Miss Hassie Mayo, who had taught school at Walter and Baileyton, died recently at the home of her brother, Thomas Mayo, at Walter.  William H. Waldrop has been appointed Notary Public in Beat 13.  Doctor James P. Moon and Miss Joe Ann Johnson were...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Jamie Patrick Yarbrough

A memorial service is incomplete at this time for Jamie Patrick Yarbrough, 53, of Hanceville. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Yarbrough family. Jamie passed away Dec. 15, 2022, at his residence.  He was born Dec. 10, 1969. He was preceded in death by his mother, Christine Yarbrough; father, James T. Yarbrough; brother, Gary Yarbrough; sister, Linda King. Survivors include his brothers, Randall (Judy) Yarbrough, Jeff (Patricia) Yarbrough; first cousin who was like a brother, Michael (Brandi) Benjamin; nieces and nephews, Randy (Tammy) Yarbrough, Stacy (Chris) Ragland, Teri (Phillip) Tyree, Christi (Tony) Trevino, Jennifer Yarbrough, Kevin (Brittany) Yarbrough, Brooke Yarbrough, Holly (Zack) Yarbrough, Brooke Yarbrough, Holly (Zack) Greaver, Garrett Yarbrough, Casey (Bambi) Marcum, Hilary (Mitchell) Thomas, Sabrina (Adam) Dunn, Briana (Kyle) Schuman; and a host of great nieces, nephews, family and friends.
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Wanda Jean Calvert

Funeral Service for Wanda Jean Calvert, age 80, of Cullman, will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Mike Waters officiating, interment in Cullman Heritage Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Calvert passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at her residence. She was born Dec. 20, 1941, to Edward and Lottie Baggett. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Verley Calvert Sr. Survivors include her children, Linda (Tommy) Murphree, Verley Gene (Crystal) Calvert Jr., and Martha Wilbanks; grandchildren, Brent (Amanda) Daniel, Amy (Robbie) Feenker, Kayla (Ed) Bailey, Lindsey Murphree, Madalyn (Tate) Brown, Karsen Wilbanks, and Levi Calvert; five great-grandchildren; brother, Thomas (Deborah) Baggett; and a host of nieces and nephews.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Artena Stanley Hunt

Artena Stanley Hunt, 83, of Hanceville, AL, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister and Gran and will be dearly missed by all. Artena was born on April 2, 1939, to Arthur and Ethel Stanley in Marion County, AL. She was third in the line of nine children. The family moved to Arkadelphia, AL when Artena was a child. At 14 years of age, Artena married Clarence Bobby Hunt and they were married almost 60 years until Bobby passed away Dec. 30, 2019. They had four children...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Darlene Smith Blalock

Darlene Smith Blalock, 85, of Huntsville passed away on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at her residence. She was born June 29, 1937, in Cullman, Alabama. She is survived by her daughter, Rita Bell; brother, Terry (Shirley) Smith; grandchildren, Jeremy (Amanda) Hyatt and Casey (Molly) Bell; great grandchildren, Garrett Hyatt, Lane Hyatt and one great grandson on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin Lee Smith and Lois Dye Long; husband, Junior Blalock; daughter, Marie Sullins. Visitation will be Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home. A graveside service will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Cullman City Cemetery.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Chad Steven Bennett

Memorial Service for Chad Steven Bennett, age 50, of Cullman, will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Bennett passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital. He was born May 4, 1972, to Jerry Wayne Storey and Sue Hyatt. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Wayne Storey. Survivors include his mother, Sue (Danny) Hyatt; sons, Logan (Abby) Yancy and Tucker Yancy; sisters, Amy (Franklin) Drinkard and Sherry Woodard; brother, Scotty (Hannah) Bennett; wife, Teresa Burns Bennett; nephew, Cody (Shea) Rowell; niece, Rebecca Holcombe; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, family, and friends
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Vinemont’s Team RHAD brings home historic win

VINEMONT, Ala. – Vinemont High School (VHS) scored a historic win on Friday, Dec. 9, at the University of Alabama at Huntsville’s (UAH) Innovative System Project for the Increased Recruitment of Emerging STEM Students (InSPIRESS) Division B competition.  The only all-girls team competing in the NASA-funded high school STEM competition, VHS Team RHAD “won the awards for Online Outreach, Payload Concept Proposal (the written paper component of the competition), Open House (a poster session) and the overall first place trophy for the division. The team was the only all-girls team in the competition as well as the second smallest team and...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
768K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy