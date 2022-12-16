PREP BASKETBALL: Vinemont collects wins over ASCTE

VINEMONT, Ala. – The Vinemont Eagles and Lady Eagles were both back home to host the Alabama School of Cyber Technology & Engineering (ASCTE) Thursday night and both home teams were able to collect wins. The Lady Eagles dominated their matchup 73-11 and in the boys’ game, the Eagles pulled away in the second half to top the Sentinels 51-39.

Vinemont 73 – ASCTE 11 (Varsity Girls)

Vinemont got off to a very fast start as Maggie Burks hit a basket to put them on the scoreboard first. Reagan Robinson and Burks scored the first 10 points for the Lady Eagles and Whitney Quick drilled a three to give them a 13-0 lead. Caroline Miller added a basket down low to make it 15-0. The Lady Sentinels hit a three to get on the scoreboard, but Addison Holcomb hit a pair of shots down low, and Morgan Flanagan added one as well and Vinemont took a commanding 23-3 lead into the second period.

Burks and Robinson scored the first six points for the Lady Eagles as they pushed their lead to 29-3. Quick hit her second three of the first half to make it 32-3, then Holcomb and Flanagan each added a basket down low as Vinemont took a 36-5 lead into the half. The second half was more of the same as Vinemont got whatever they wanted and got almost every player in the scoring column as well. The Lady Eagles improved to 8-5 after their 73-11 win over the Lady Sentinels.

Burks finished the game with 14 points for Vinemont. Carley Stephens added 11 points. Robinson ended up with 10 points. Holcomb and Miller each added nine points, while Quick finished with eight points.

Vinemont 51 – ASCTE 39 (Varsity Boys)

Points were hard to come by in the first period between both teams. The Sentinels knocked down a three as they got on the scoreboard first, but the Eagles got on the scoreboard on a jumper by Isiah Jones with a little over five minutes to go in the opening period. A layup by Jaxon Holcomb gave Vinemont a 4-3 lead with 3:37 left to go in the first period. Dawson Wilhite split a pair from the line and Holcombe added another basket as Vinemont held a slim 7-5 lead late in the first period. Jordan Eller hit a free throw to make it 8-5, but a late three by the Sentinels tied things up at eight going into the second period.

The Sentinels hit a pair of baskets to start out the second quarter as they grabbed a 12-8 lead. Holcombe hit a pair of free throws and Chayce Sandlin hit a shot down low to tie it up at 12. A rebound and put-back by Dalton Ray kept the game tied up at 14 with less than three minutes to go in the first half. Holcomb added another basket down low and hit a pair of free throws to make it 18-14. Ryan Stewart drilled a long-range shot to push Vinemont’s lead to 21-14 and they would take a 21-16 lead into the locker room.

A three by the Sentinels made it a 21-19 game early in the third quarter. The Eagles started the third quarter cold and with 4:31 left to go in the quarter, Holcombe hit their first basket of the quarter to make it a four-point game. Another basket by Ray pushed their lead to 25-19 with a little over three minutes to go in the third period. The Sentinels cut it to 27-23 on a pair of baskets down low, but a huge and-one by Holcombe increased the Eagle lead to 31-25 going into the fourth quarter.

Vinemont’s lead quickly got pushed up to nine at 37-28 on a pair of huge threes by Stewart. A pair of baskets by the Sentinels made it a 37-32 game, but a Sandlin free throw and another made basket by Holcombe made it 40-32 with less than five minutes to go in the game. A scoring run by the Sentinels made it a 42-37 contest, but a driving layup by Connor Gibbs pushed Vinemont’s lead to 44-38. Isaac Moody knocked down a short jumper and Gibbs hit another layup to make it 48-39 and the Sentinels didn’t get any closer after that as the Eagles ended up taking the game, 51-39.

Holcomb led the way for Vinemont (4-7) with 22 points. Stewart added nine points, while Gibbs ended up with seven points.

Vinemont will host West Point Monday night.

