Gov. Greg Abbott speaks as Texas braces for frigid weather
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott hosted a press conference Wednesday at the State Operations Center in Austin to provide an update on the State's response to cold winter weather approaching this week. Abbott was also joined by a number of Texas officials, including:. Texas Division of Emergency...
'The grid is ready and reliable' | Gov. Greg Abbott says state's power supply will withstand freeze
HOUSTON — Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday gave an update on the State of Texas' cold weather response ahead of the arctic blast that is expected to hit Texas Thursday and last through Christmas weekend. Though the state is not expecting to get precipitation, it is still important to...
Gov. Abbott orders investigation into parole cases regarding two Dallas-area murder suspects
DALLAS — After two Dallas murders involving parolees fitted with ankle monitors, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles (BPP) and Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) to investigate any lapses in the release and parole supervision of the alleged suspects. In a...
How to properly use a space heater, fireplace during hard freeze
TEXAS, USA — With temps dropping below freezing in the coming days, the main thing on firefighters' minds is heat safety. It has probably been longer than a year since a lot of Texans had to pull out their space heaters and we all know too well that space heaters could lead to house fires if they are not used correctly.
April sentencing hearing set for woman guilty in connection to Vanessa Guillen's disappearance, murder
WACO, Texas — The sentencing hearing for Cecily Aguilar was set for April 5, according to a new court document obtained by 6 News on Monday. The hearing is set to happen at 9 a.m. in a federal courthouse in Downtown Waco. This news comes after Aguilar pleaded guilty...
