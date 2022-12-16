ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
myfoxzone.com

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks as Texas braces for frigid weather

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott hosted a press conference Wednesday at the State Operations Center in Austin to provide an update on the State's response to cold winter weather approaching this week. Abbott was also joined by a number of Texas officials, including:. Texas Division of Emergency...
TEXAS STATE
myfoxzone.com

How to properly use a space heater, fireplace during hard freeze

TEXAS, USA — With temps dropping below freezing in the coming days, the main thing on firefighters' minds is heat safety. It has probably been longer than a year since a lot of Texans had to pull out their space heaters and we all know too well that space heaters could lead to house fires if they are not used correctly.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy