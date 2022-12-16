Icy weather-maker on its way out, but new system could provide Maryland White Christmas

Read full article on original website
Maryland teen snaps photo of object hovering over fieldRoger MarshBel Air, MD
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland locationKristen WaltersBaltimore, MD
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
Wbaltv.com
Big changes on the way in this week's weather
Chief Meteorologist Tom Tasselmyer shows how there are big changes in store in the next couple days in Maryland as rain comes and the temperatures will drop. There could even be a little snow in some areas of the Baltimore area.
Maryland Weather: Calm Winter Solstice before brutally cold Alert Days
BALTIMORE -- Our Winter Solstice is starting frosty!Out-the-door temps are in the mid to upper 20s and we'll top out in the mid-40s under a mix of sun and clouds.Winter officially arrives at 4:47 this afternoon and Mother Nature is taking the hint with very active weather and brutal cold to follow.WJZ Alert Days are in effect Thursday through Sunday and we want to prepare you for the different impacts.High pressure will leave us behind today leaving us at the mercy of this next storm system. This will mainly mean soaking rain for Maryland, but western parts of the state...
foxbaltimore.com
WEATHER ALERT | Major weather-maker with impacts for Maryland holiday get-away travel
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The next weather-maker is set to slam a good portion of the country with heavy snow and brutal cold just in time for Christmas holiday travels during the middle and end of this week. Weather Alert Days have been issued for both Thursday and Friday. We...
Winter Weather Headed Towards Maryland Could Impact Holiday Weekend Travel
Enjoy the sunshine today and tomorrow because winter weather is headed our way in time for the holiday weekend. Clouds will move in and take over on Wednesday with a storm system expected early Thursday morning. https://twitter.com/NWS_BaltWash/status/1605141460994691072 Rain s expected for most of Maryland on Thursday. However, some counties may see a winter mix. Snow […] The post Winter Weather Headed Towards Maryland Could Impact Holiday Weekend Travel appeared first on 92 Q.
Nottingham MD
Artic blast to hit Maryland in time for Christmas
BALTIMORE, MD—The odds of the Baltimore area seeing a white Christmas are diminishing, but it will likely be one of the coldest in years. The National Weather Service says a winter storm will bring a frigid air mass to the Mid-Atlantic states just in time for the holiday weekend.
Maryland Weather: Arctic chill to blast region over Christmas weekend
BALTIMORE - Get ready for the coldest air of the season. An arctic chill will move through the state over the holiday weekend with temperatures dipping into the teens for lows on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day morning. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the 20s across the region.There will be a few high clouds streaming over from time to time. Expect Tuesday to be similar to what we saw Monday, with sunny skies and a few clouds with highs in the low 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs again reaching the 40s. Clouds will increase Wednesday night as a storm system approaches...
WJLA
Dreaming of a white Christmas? Here are the chances DC could get snow
WASHINGTON (7News) — If you have ever dreamed of a white Christmas in D.C., the chances of it becoming reality this year were looking up for awhile, but latest guidance shows more of a wet than white storm headed our way. The latest model data coming in the First...
Maryland teen snaps photo of object hovering over field
A Maryland witness at Bel Air reported watching and photographing an unknown, hovering object at about 9:07 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
foxbaltimore.com
Beat the winter blues with a refreshing sangria
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — You don't have to wait for the perfect summer day to enjoy a refreshing glass of sangria. Beat the winter blues and transport yourself to sandy beaches for National Sangria Day on December 20. General Manager of Felipe's Taqueria Fransico Cutter shares more.
Winter weather hits the Valley; What to expect
Roads throughout the Valley are wet after overnight snow and rain on Saturday. Road temps are below 32 degrees - which means some streets may be icy and slick.
mocoshow.com
Maryland’s Atlantic Population Canada Goose Hunting Season Begins
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that Maryland’s Atlantic Population Canada goose hunting season opens Saturday, Dec. 17. The season contains two segments, Dec. 17 through Jan. 2, 2023, and again from Jan. 13 through Jan. 31, 2023. (Please note these dates are corrected from a previous announcement.)
mocoshow.com
Winter Trout Stocking Begins in Maryland Waters
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has begun stocking more than 300,000 trout in Maryland waters. This early “preseason” stocking of a few fish in impoundments will be done to reduce density at DNR’s hatcheries and create available space outdoors for young trout to grow. The...
whatsupmag.com
River of History: The Patapsco River
View from the bridge over Patapsco River at Ellicott City in autumn, features the river with a rocky bed and the historic flour mill behind trees. Our Scenic & Historic Rivers: A nature, history, and culture article series. The Patapsco River birthed America’s Industrial Revolution along its banks and holds...
Nottingham MD
Maryland State Police warn shoppers of online scams over holiday season
PIKESVILLE, MD—The Maryland State Police Cyber Task Force is warning consumers to continue to proceed with caution while shopping online to avoid potential scams this holiday season. According to the Internet Crime Complaint Center’s (IC3) 2021 report, non-payment or non-delivery scams cost people more than $337 million annually. Credit...
foxbaltimore.com
Judge gives green light to Harborplace sale, community meetings likely to begin in January
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — Both good news and bad news for Downtown Baltimore this month – as Harborplace received the green light to move forward with redevelopment and Pandora announced it will move its North American headquarters to New York City. Documents from Baltimore City Circuit Court show...
WBAL Radio
New lane closure gates coming to Chesapeake Bay Bridge
The Maryland Transportation Authority on Tuesday is rolling out more pieces of its new automated lane closure system at the Bay Bridge. Maryland Transportation Authority Executive Director Will Pines told WBAL NewsRadio that horizontal swing gates will be operational on the span's Eastern Shore to accommodate two way traffic. The...
foxbaltimore.com
Blustery weekend in Baltimore with a chance for a winter weather before Christmas
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The weekend and next several days remain cool, and there is the chance for winter weather next week. Friday night will be cold with temperatures falling near freezing for most. Skies will be mostly clear. The rest of the weekend will be chilly and blustery with...
Two separate accidents shutdown roads in Baltimore County
The Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company were operating on two separate car crashes in Baltimore County. Engine 291 operated on an accident on Cromwell Bridge Road at Satyr Hill Road.
foxbaltimore.com
SEE IT: USS Constellation ship returns to Inner Harbor after successful restoration
BALTIMORE, Md. (7News) — Ahoy! The USS Constellation returned to Baltimore's Inner Harbor Monday morning after a successful restoration at Tradepoint Atlantic. The ship set sail at 8 a.m. with McAllister tugboat assistance and headed to Pier 1, 301 E. Pratt St. after a successful dry dock period. Officials...
foxbaltimore.com
Two people displaced in overnight Howard County house fire
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Firefighters responded to an overnight house fire in Howard County on Wednesday. Howard County Fire & EMS units were on the scene of a house fire in the 9300 blk of Madison Avenue, Laurel. There were no reported injuries to civilians or personnel. Crews...
