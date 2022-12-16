ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Icy weather-maker on its way out, but new system could provide Maryland White Christmas

By Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Myers
 5 days ago
Related
Wbaltv.com

Big changes on the way in this week's weather

Chief Meteorologist Tom Tasselmyer shows how there are big changes in store in the next couple days in Maryland as rain comes and the temperatures will drop. There could even be a little snow in some areas of the Baltimore area.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Calm Winter Solstice before brutally cold Alert Days

BALTIMORE -- Our Winter Solstice is starting frosty!Out-the-door temps are in the mid to upper 20s and we'll top out in the mid-40s under a mix of sun and clouds.Winter officially arrives at 4:47 this afternoon and Mother Nature is taking the hint with very active weather and brutal cold to follow.WJZ Alert Days are in effect Thursday through Sunday and we want to prepare you for the different impacts.High pressure will leave us behind today leaving us at the mercy of this next storm system. This will mainly mean soaking rain for Maryland, but western parts of the state...
MARYLAND STATE
BlackAmericaWeb

Winter Weather Headed Towards Maryland Could Impact Holiday Weekend Travel

Enjoy the sunshine today and tomorrow because winter weather is headed our way in time for the holiday weekend. Clouds will move in and take over on Wednesday with a storm system expected early Thursday morning. https://twitter.com/NWS_BaltWash/status/1605141460994691072 Rain s expected for most of Maryland on Thursday. However, some counties may see a winter mix. Snow […] The post Winter Weather Headed Towards Maryland Could Impact Holiday Weekend Travel appeared first on 92 Q.
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Artic blast to hit Maryland in time for Christmas

BALTIMORE, MD—The odds of the Baltimore area seeing a white Christmas are diminishing, but it will likely be one of the coldest in years. The National Weather Service says a winter storm will bring a frigid air mass to the Mid-Atlantic states just in time for the holiday weekend.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Arctic chill to blast region over Christmas weekend

BALTIMORE - Get ready for the coldest air of the season. An arctic chill will move through the state over the holiday weekend with temperatures dipping into the teens for lows on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day morning.  Tonight, temperatures will drop into the 20s across the region.There will be a few high clouds streaming over from time to time. Expect Tuesday to be similar to what we saw Monday, with sunny skies and a few clouds with highs in the low 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs again reaching the 40s. Clouds will increase Wednesday night as a storm system approaches...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Beat the winter blues with a refreshing sangria

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — You don't have to wait for the perfect summer day to enjoy a refreshing glass of sangria. Beat the winter blues and transport yourself to sandy beaches for National Sangria Day on December 20. General Manager of Felipe's Taqueria Fransico Cutter shares more.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Maryland’s Atlantic Population Canada Goose Hunting Season Begins

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that Maryland’s Atlantic Population Canada goose hunting season opens Saturday, Dec. 17. The season contains two segments, Dec. 17 through Jan. 2, 2023, and again from Jan. 13 through Jan. 31, 2023. (Please note these dates are corrected from a previous announcement.)
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Winter Trout Stocking Begins in Maryland Waters

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has begun stocking more than 300,000 trout in Maryland waters. This early “preseason” stocking of a few fish in impoundments will be done to reduce density at DNR’s hatcheries and create available space outdoors for young trout to grow. The...
MARYLAND STATE
whatsupmag.com

River of History: The Patapsco River

View from the bridge over Patapsco River at Ellicott City in autumn, features the river with a rocky bed and the historic flour mill behind trees. Our Scenic & Historic Rivers: A nature, history, and culture article series. The Patapsco River birthed America’s Industrial Revolution along its banks and holds...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
Nottingham MD

Maryland State Police warn shoppers of online scams over holiday season

PIKESVILLE, MD—The Maryland State Police Cyber Task Force is warning consumers to continue to proceed with caution while shopping online to avoid potential scams this holiday season. According to the Internet Crime Complaint Center’s (IC3) 2021 report, non-payment or non-delivery scams cost people more than $337 million annually. Credit...
MARYLAND STATE
WBAL Radio

New lane closure gates coming to Chesapeake Bay Bridge

The Maryland Transportation Authority on Tuesday is rolling out more pieces of its new automated lane closure system at the Bay Bridge. Maryland Transportation Authority Executive Director Will Pines told WBAL NewsRadio that horizontal swing gates will be operational on the span's Eastern Shore to accommodate two way traffic. The...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Two people displaced in overnight Howard County house fire

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Firefighters responded to an overnight house fire in Howard County on Wednesday. Howard County Fire & EMS units were on the scene of a house fire in the 9300 blk of Madison Avenue, Laurel. There were no reported injuries to civilians or personnel. Crews...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD

