MOREHEAD STATE 66, ALICE LLOYD 50
Percentages: FG .333, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Slone 3-10, Worrix 2-6, Strickland 1-3, Keathley 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Philpot 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Sturgill 2). Turnovers: 9 (Slone 4, Caudill 2, Philpot, Sturgill, Tobler). Steals: 4 (Anderson, Sturgill, Tobler, Tolson). Technical...
No. 4 Indiana 67, Butler 50
BUTLER (5-7) Jaynes 5-14 1-2 11, Dowell 2-4 0-0 5, Frederick 1-4 0-0 3, McLimore 4-12 4-4 13, Strande 2-5 0-0 5, Mortag 0-2 0-0 0, Taylor 2-4 0-0 4, Jeffers 0-1 0-0 0, White 1-3 0-0 2, Wingler 3-6 0-0 7, Totals 20-55 5-6 50. INDIANA (12-0) Holmes 8-12...
