Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
MOREHEAD STATE 66, ALICE LLOYD 50
Percentages: FG .333, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Slone 3-10, Worrix 2-6, Strickland 1-3, Keathley 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Philpot 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Sturgill 2). Turnovers: 9 (Slone 4, Caudill 2, Philpot, Sturgill, Tobler). Steals: 4 (Anderson, Sturgill, Tobler, Tolson). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
HOWARD 63, MOUNT ST. MARY'S 62
Percentages: FG .448, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Leffew 4-8, Gielen 2-3, Benjamin 1-2, Gibson 0-1, Lipscomb 0-1, Tinsley 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jefferson 3, Leffew). Turnovers: 17 (Gibson 4, Lipscomb 4, Benjamin 3, Cordilia 2, Leffew 2, Jefferson, Tinsley). Steals: 12 (Lipscomb...
Comments / 0