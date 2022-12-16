Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman injured in a wreck on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say just before 7 pm an SUV driven by 70-year-old Glenda Russell was northbound when a mechanical issue caused her vehicle to slow down. Russell’s vehicle was then struck by a car driven by 36-year-old Bradley Hansell, of Hopkinsville, from behind.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO