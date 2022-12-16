Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Trafficking Meth
A Hopkinsville man was charged with trafficking meth after a search of his home Monday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say the home of 70-year-old Terry Hayes was searched after a court ordered search warrant was issued. During the search, meth along with items used for packaging it were...
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In South Campbell Street Wreck
A wreck on South Campbell Street in Hopkinsville sent two women to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say an eastbound car on East 14th Street collided with a car that was southbound on South Campbell Street. Both drivers were taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries. The...
whvoradio.com
Woman Charged With Fleeing From Police
A Cincinnati, Ohio woman was charged with fleeing from police on Woodmill Road in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were in the area assisting another law enforcement agency and when they arrived 34-year-old Ashley Monghan got up and fled on foot. She reportedly tripped and fell and after...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A woman was injured in a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a southbound car collided with another southbound car at the Pembroke Road on-ramp. The driver of one of the vehicles was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
whvoradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest In Christian County
A traffic stop on Hopkinsville Bypass in Christian County led to a drug arrest Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped 54-year-old Teresa Hayes after her vehicle crossed the center yellow line multiple times and she failed to use a turn signal. A law enforcement K9 reportedly...
whvoradio.com
Money Stolen In Wooldridge Road Burglary
Money was taken in a burglary on Wooldridge Road in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say someone entered a home and took $780 in cash without the owner’s consent. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as second-degree burglary.
whvoradio.com
Beaver Dam Man Charged With Trafficking Drugs
A Beaver Dam man was charged with trafficking drugs after a traffic stop on Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped a vehicle for reckless driving and during the stop, a law enforcement K9 alerted on the vehicle.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Police Officer Charged With Burglary
A Hopkinsville Police Officer was charged with burglary after an incident on Turner Loop in Gracey Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say while off duty 25-year-old Cheyenne Rose forced her way into a home damaging the door then pushed someone inside the home causing them to fall on the couch and their glasses to break.
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In South Virginia Street Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 25-year-old Sara Brunson was northbound when her vehicle ran off the road and struck a utility pole near the intersection of East 21st Street.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Transported Following Sunday Night North Main Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman injured in a wreck on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say just before 7 pm an SUV driven by 70-year-old Glenda Russell was northbound when a mechanical issue caused her vehicle to slow down. Russell’s vehicle was then struck by a car driven by 36-year-old Bradley Hansell, of Hopkinsville, from behind.
Officer accused of forcing her way into Christian County home charged with burglary
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — A Hopkinsville police officer is facing a burglary charge following a Saturday morning incident in Christian County. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office reported 25-year-old Cheyenne Rose forced her way into a home along Turner Loop in Gracey, damaging the door. She pushed someone inside, which caused them to fall on […]
wkdzradio.com
Monday Morning South Viriginia Street Crash Injures One
A woman was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say the woman was northbound when her vehicle ran off the road and struck a utility pole near the intersection of East 21st Street. The woman was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In North Main Street Crash
A wreck on North Main Street in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say just before 7 pm an SUV was northbound when a mechanical issue caused the vehicle to slow down and it was struck by a car behind it. The driver of the...
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Eagle Way Crash
A wreck on Eagle Way at Cadiz Road in Christian County sent a man to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Jonathan Froman was westbound on Cadiz Road when his vehicle collided with a truck driven by Blake Trump on Eagle Way. A passenger in Trump’s...
Fentanyl, cocaine, meth, guns found during arrest in RiverGate
A man was booked into jail on 17 charges after police found a slew of drugs and weapons in Goodlettsville.
wkdzradio.com
Oak Grove Man Injured In Bradshaw Road Crash
An Oak Grove man was injured in a wreck on Bradshaw Road at Casky Church Road in Christian County Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say John Hausely was crossing Bradshaw Road from Casky Church Road when he pulled into the path of a truck on Bradshaw Road driven by Jacob Weatherford.
whvoradio.com
Oak Grove Man Charged With Trafficking Drugs In Todd County
An Oak Grove man was arrested Saturday and charged with trafficking drugs after a traffic stop on Elkton Trenton Road in Todd County. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Knight says he stopped 34-year-old Justin Horstead for a moving violation and could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. During the investigation, suspected cocaine, LSD and legend drugs along with a stolen handgun were located.
Woman severely injured after hit by her own vehicle at Oak Grove car wash
A woman was flown to a Middle Tennessee hospital after she was reportedly run over by her own vehicle in Kentucky Saturday morning.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured Sunday In Christian County Three Vehicle Crash
A wreck on US 68 in Christian County sent a woman to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Ronda Johnson was crossing US 68 from Petsch Lane and pulled into the path of a vehicle driven by April McGowan. The crash caused...
1 killed after crash on I-24 in Clarksville
One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 in Montgomery County Wednesday morning.
Comments / 1