Hopkinsville, KY

Hopkinsville Man Charged With Trafficking Meth

A Hopkinsville man was charged with trafficking meth after a search of his home Monday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say the home of 70-year-old Terry Hayes was searched after a court ordered search warrant was issued. During the search, meth along with items used for packaging it were...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Two Injured In South Campbell Street Wreck

A wreck on South Campbell Street in Hopkinsville sent two women to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say an eastbound car on East 14th Street collided with a car that was southbound on South Campbell Street. Both drivers were taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries. The...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Woman Charged With Fleeing From Police

A Cincinnati, Ohio woman was charged with fleeing from police on Woodmill Road in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were in the area assisting another law enforcement agency and when they arrived 34-year-old Ashley Monghan got up and fled on foot. She reportedly tripped and fell and after...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Woman Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash

A woman was injured in a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a southbound car collided with another southbound car at the Pembroke Road on-ramp. The driver of one of the vehicles was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest In Christian County

A traffic stop on Hopkinsville Bypass in Christian County led to a drug arrest Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped 54-year-old Teresa Hayes after her vehicle crossed the center yellow line multiple times and she failed to use a turn signal. A law enforcement K9 reportedly...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Money Stolen In Wooldridge Road Burglary

Money was taken in a burglary on Wooldridge Road in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say someone entered a home and took $780 in cash without the owner’s consent. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as second-degree burglary.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Beaver Dam Man Charged With Trafficking Drugs

A Beaver Dam man was charged with trafficking drugs after a traffic stop on Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped a vehicle for reckless driving and during the stop, a law enforcement K9 alerted on the vehicle.
BEAVER DAM, KY
Hopkinsville Police Officer Charged With Burglary

A Hopkinsville Police Officer was charged with burglary after an incident on Turner Loop in Gracey Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say while off duty 25-year-old Cheyenne Rose forced her way into a home damaging the door then pushed someone inside the home causing them to fall on the couch and their glasses to break.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Name Released In South Virginia Street Wreck

Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 25-year-old Sara Brunson was northbound when her vehicle ran off the road and struck a utility pole near the intersection of East 21st Street.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Hopkinsville Woman Transported Following Sunday Night North Main Crash

Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman injured in a wreck on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say just before 7 pm an SUV driven by 70-year-old Glenda Russell was northbound when a mechanical issue caused her vehicle to slow down. Russell’s vehicle was then struck by a car driven by 36-year-old Bradley Hansell, of Hopkinsville, from behind.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Monday Morning South Viriginia Street Crash Injures One

A woman was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say the woman was northbound when her vehicle ran off the road and struck a utility pole near the intersection of East 21st Street. The woman was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Woman Injured In North Main Street Crash

A wreck on North Main Street in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say just before 7 pm an SUV was northbound when a mechanical issue caused the vehicle to slow down and it was struck by a car behind it. The driver of the...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Man Injured In Eagle Way Crash

A wreck on Eagle Way at Cadiz Road in Christian County sent a man to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Jonathan Froman was westbound on Cadiz Road when his vehicle collided with a truck driven by Blake Trump on Eagle Way. A passenger in Trump’s...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Oak Grove Man Injured In Bradshaw Road Crash

An Oak Grove man was injured in a wreck on Bradshaw Road at Casky Church Road in Christian County Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say John Hausely was crossing Bradshaw Road from Casky Church Road when he pulled into the path of a truck on Bradshaw Road driven by Jacob Weatherford.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Oak Grove Man Charged With Trafficking Drugs In Todd County

An Oak Grove man was arrested Saturday and charged with trafficking drugs after a traffic stop on Elkton Trenton Road in Todd County. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Knight says he stopped 34-year-old Justin Horstead for a moving violation and could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. During the investigation, suspected cocaine, LSD and legend drugs along with a stolen handgun were located.
TODD COUNTY, KY

