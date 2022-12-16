Temperatures will dip near freezing early Friday, isolated slick spots possible

PITTSBURGH — Temperatures will dip near freezing again early Friday, and while most roads will be dry, watch for isolated slick spots, especially on bridges and elevated surfaces.

Scattered snow showers will mix with rain showers at times during the day, but no travel problems are expected.

More snow showers will develop late Friday and early Saturday leaving a coating to less than 1″ with a few slick spots possible again early Saturday.

Colder temperatures settle in for the weekend so plan for wind chills in the teens.

