Franklin, OH

Bradford ends the party for Arcanum Franklin Monroe

Bradford stretched out and finally snapped Arcanum Franklin Monroe to earn a 53-37 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Bradford and Arcanum Franklin Monroe faced off on December 21, 2021 at Arcanum Franklin Monroe High School. For a full recap, click here.
Urbana rides the rough off South Charleston Southeastern

Urbana collected a solid win over South Charleston Southeastern in a 63-52 verdict on December 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 9, South Charleston Southeastern faced off against Springfield Catholic Central and Urbana took on Dayton Carroll on December 13 at Urbana High School. Click here for a recap.
Winchester Eastern darts by Cincinnati Woodward in easy victory

Winchester Eastern earned a convincing 74-35 win over Cincinnati Woodward in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on December 7, Cincinnati Woodward faced off against Trotwood-Madison and Winchester Eastern took on West Union on December 15 at West Union. For a full recap, click here.
Casstown Miami East dismantles De Graff Riverside

Casstown Miami East's river of points eventually washed away De Graff Riverside in an 84-51 cavalcade in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 20. The last time Casstown Miami East and De Graff Riverside played in a 64-53 game on February 1, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Toledo Christian escapes close call with Holland Springfield

Toledo Christian surfed the tension to ride to a 44-39 win over Holland Springfield for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 20. In recent action on December 15, Holland Springfield faced off against Sylvania Southview and Toledo Christian took on Ottawa-Glandorf on December 10 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School. For more, click here.
Just a bit better: Anna slips past Casstown Miami East

Anna poked just enough holes in Casstown Miami East's defense to garner a taut, 23-22 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 20. Last season, Casstown Miami East and Anna squared off with January 4, 2022 at Anna High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Storm warning: Ottawa-Glandorf rains down on Tipp City Bethel

Ottawa-Glandorf showed it had the juice to douse Tipp City Bethel in a points barrage during a 60-30 win at Ottawa-Glandorf High on December 19 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on December 10, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Toledo Christian and Tipp City Bethel took on...
Hilliard Davidson defeats Columbus West in lopsided affair

It would have taken a herculean effort for Columbus West to claim this one, and Hilliard Davidson wouldn't allow that in a 72-27 decision in Ohio boys basketball action on December 19. In recent action on December 13, Columbus West faced off against Columbus Eastmoor and Hilliard Davidson took on...
Lima Senior earns narrow win over Dayton Dunbar

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Lima Senior did just enough to beat Dayton Dunbar 73-71 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 18. The start wasn't the problem for Dayton Dunbar, as it began with a 19-17 edge over Lima Senior through the end of the first quarter.
Cincinnati Woodward takes a toll on Cincinnati St. Xavier

Saddled up and ready to go, Cincinnati Woodward spurred past Cincinnati St. Xavier 55-44 on December 18 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 9, Cincinnati Woodward faced off against Cincinnati Hughes and Cincinnati St Xavier took on Springfield on December 11 at Springfield High School. For a full recap, click here.
Amber Alert Update: One abducted twin located in Dayton

Authorities say one of two abducted twins has been located at Dayton International Airport. A statewide Amber Alert has been issued after police say the infants were abducted in a car stolen from Columbus. Authorities believe Kyair and Kason Thomas, both five months old, may be with 24-year-old Nalah Jackson,...
Louisville linebacker transfer Dorian Jones commits to Cincinnati

Cincinnati has landed a commitment from Louisville linebacker transfer Dorian Jones. The former three-star prospect was the first commitment for Scott Satterfield at Louisville and was originally committed to Satterfield at Appalachian State. The 6-foot and 236-pound Jones appeared in ten games for the Cardinals this season. He finished with...
Woman killed, 7 injured in sprawling I-75 crash

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Interstate 75 was closed in Warren County Tuesday after a deadly crash. A 58-year-old Middletown woman is dead and an out-of-state semi truck driver has life-threatening injuries, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon Post. The eight-vehicle crash happened at 4:48 p.m. on northbound...
Local mother loses twins, hospital loses their remains

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local family is grieving the loss of their twin girls, and were grieving again over the disappearance of the girls' remains. The hospital informed them over the weekend, it had lost the remains and then informed Local 12 Tuesday afternoon that it had located the remains of the twins, who had been delivered stillborn last month.
Shooting victim found at North College Hill bar

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a shooting victim was found at a North College Hill bar. Police went to the area of Sundale and Savannah Avenue for a report of a gunshot at about 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 17. They found the gunshot victim at...
