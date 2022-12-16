Read full article on original website
Kroger is Planning to Open a Giant Marketplace in OhioBryan DijkhuizenOhio State
One Sister Missing And Another Murdered. What Happened To Janis And Michelle?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
New collecting surge: Young and old are building their vinyl collection. Here's a look at my first four albums.Everything Kaye!Fairfield, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
richlandsource.com
Bradford ends the party for Arcanum Franklin Monroe
Bradford stretched out and finally snapped Arcanum Franklin Monroe to earn a 53-37 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Bradford and Arcanum Franklin Monroe faced off on December 21, 2021 at Arcanum Franklin Monroe High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Dayton West Carrollton designs winning blueprint against Sidney
Dayton West Carrollton knocked off Sidney 71-54 on December 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Last season, Sidney and Dayton West Carrollton squared off with January 10, 2022 at Sidney High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Urbana rides the rough off South Charleston Southeastern
Urbana collected a solid win over South Charleston Southeastern in a 63-52 verdict on December 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 9, South Charleston Southeastern faced off against Springfield Catholic Central and Urbana took on Dayton Carroll on December 13 at Urbana High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Winchester Eastern darts by Cincinnati Woodward in easy victory
Winchester Eastern earned a convincing 74-35 win over Cincinnati Woodward in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on December 7, Cincinnati Woodward faced off against Trotwood-Madison and Winchester Eastern took on West Union on December 15 at West Union. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Casstown Miami East dismantles De Graff Riverside
Casstown Miami East's river of points eventually washed away De Graff Riverside in an 84-51 cavalcade in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 20. The last time Casstown Miami East and De Graff Riverside played in a 64-53 game on February 1, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Toledo Christian escapes close call with Holland Springfield
Toledo Christian surfed the tension to ride to a 44-39 win over Holland Springfield for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 20. In recent action on December 15, Holland Springfield faced off against Sylvania Southview and Toledo Christian took on Ottawa-Glandorf on December 10 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Just a bit better: Anna slips past Casstown Miami East
Anna poked just enough holes in Casstown Miami East's defense to garner a taut, 23-22 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 20. Last season, Casstown Miami East and Anna squared off with January 4, 2022 at Anna High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Cedarville chalks up convincing victory over West Alexandria Twin Valley South
Cedarville ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering West Alexandria Twin Valley South 72-38 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 20. The first quarter gave Cedarville a 13-10 lead over West Alexandria Twin Valley South.
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Aiken utilizes overtime, extra oxygen to defeat St. Leon East Central
The clock was the only thing that could stem the competitive juices, and even then Cincinnati Aiken needed overtime to topple St. Leon East Central 57-52 to earn a victory in Indiana boys basketball on December 20. Recently on December 6, Cincinnati Aiken squared off with Cincinnati Woodward in a...
richlandsource.com
Storm warning: Ottawa-Glandorf rains down on Tipp City Bethel
Ottawa-Glandorf showed it had the juice to douse Tipp City Bethel in a points barrage during a 60-30 win at Ottawa-Glandorf High on December 19 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on December 10, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Toledo Christian and Tipp City Bethel took on...
richlandsource.com
Hilliard Davidson defeats Columbus West in lopsided affair
It would have taken a herculean effort for Columbus West to claim this one, and Hilliard Davidson wouldn't allow that in a 72-27 decision in Ohio boys basketball action on December 19. In recent action on December 13, Columbus West faced off against Columbus Eastmoor and Hilliard Davidson took on...
richlandsource.com
Lima Senior earns narrow win over Dayton Dunbar
Fan stress was at an all-time high as Lima Senior did just enough to beat Dayton Dunbar 73-71 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 18. The start wasn't the problem for Dayton Dunbar, as it began with a 19-17 edge over Lima Senior through the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Woodward takes a toll on Cincinnati St. Xavier
Saddled up and ready to go, Cincinnati Woodward spurred past Cincinnati St. Xavier 55-44 on December 18 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 9, Cincinnati Woodward faced off against Cincinnati Hughes and Cincinnati St Xavier took on Springfield on December 11 at Springfield High School. For a full recap, click here.
2023 In-State OL Joshua Padilla Signs With Ohio State
The Buckeyes have secured a signature from one of the state's top-rated prospects.
WFMJ.com
Amber Alert Update: One abducted twin located in Dayton
Authorities say one of two abducted twins has been located at Dayton International Airport. A statewide Amber Alert has been issued after police say the infants were abducted in a car stolen from Columbus. Authorities believe Kyair and Kason Thomas, both five months old, may be with 24-year-old Nalah Jackson,...
2022 UC Football National Signing Day Tracker
The Bearcats are adding a lot of talent on National Signing Day.
Louisville linebacker transfer Dorian Jones commits to Cincinnati
Cincinnati has landed a commitment from Louisville linebacker transfer Dorian Jones. The former three-star prospect was the first commitment for Scott Satterfield at Louisville and was originally committed to Satterfield at Appalachian State. The 6-foot and 236-pound Jones appeared in ten games for the Cardinals this season. He finished with...
Fox 19
Woman killed, 7 injured in sprawling I-75 crash
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Interstate 75 was closed in Warren County Tuesday after a deadly crash. A 58-year-old Middletown woman is dead and an out-of-state semi truck driver has life-threatening injuries, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon Post. The eight-vehicle crash happened at 4:48 p.m. on northbound...
WKRC
Local mother loses twins, hospital loses their remains
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local family is grieving the loss of their twin girls, and were grieving again over the disappearance of the girls' remains. The hospital informed them over the weekend, it had lost the remains and then informed Local 12 Tuesday afternoon that it had located the remains of the twins, who had been delivered stillborn last month.
WKRC
Shooting victim found at North College Hill bar
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a shooting victim was found at a North College Hill bar. Police went to the area of Sundale and Savannah Avenue for a report of a gunshot at about 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 17. They found the gunshot victim at...
