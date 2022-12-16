Read full article on original website
Sempra Granted OK to Export US Gas Via Mexican LNG Terminals
Sempra has received US government approval to ship domestic natural gas to two Pacific-facing Mexican LNG facilities for re-export to international markets. Equinor plans to convert Hammerfest LNG to electric drive and extend plateau output in a dual effort to extend its lifespan while meeting decarbonization demands.
LNG Netbacks at Key Receiving Terminals
High LNG pricing is pushing China toward other sources of gas. Ankara looks to be on track to confound its doubters by starting production from its fast-tracked Sakarya offshore gas project by March.
Germany's VNG AG Cautious About Unrealistic Green Gas Targets
Europe’s plans to rely on hydrogen need to be prudently managed as they come with the risks of creating new dependencies on imports. The Chief Representative and Head of Corporate Development at German natural gas company VNG’s utility arm, Oliver F. Hill, spoke to Energy Intelligence about the need to balance an energy transition strategy based on green gases, and avoiding chasing unrealistic targets concerning green hydrogen and biogas.
Balance: Surplus Looms After November Balance, December Deficit
Oil consumption is outstripping supply by 1.1 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter, balances show. But attention is moving to 2023, which promises to be a year of two halves. The first half shows a big crude surplus and the second a sizable shortfall. As before, Russian supply policies, the Northern Hemisphere winter, Europe’s natural gas supply crisis and China’s Covid-19 policies are the major caveats to the forecast. Specifically, the Energy Intelligence outlook sees a 1 million b/d surplus in January-June and a 1.4 million b/d shortfall in July-December. Softness in the crude market seems to reflect ongoing solid supply of oil despite the start of the European Union ban on Russian crude imports.
Shareholder Activists Push Big Oil on Scope 3 Cuts
Activist group Follow This and other ESG-focused investors are upping their demands of major oil and gas companies by calling for companies to set targets for absolute reductions in their Scope 3 emissions by 2030. The resolutions call on BP, Chevron, Exxon Mobil and Shell to align their existing 2030...
EU Strikes Deal to Extend Emissions Trading
The European Parliament and EU member states have reached agreement on reforms of the bloc's Emissions Trading System (ETS) as part of the EU's previously adopted Fit-for-55 climate and clean energy policy package. Optimism around China relaxing its Covid-19 restrictions outweigh fears of a global recession that could curb energy...
Suncor Hit with Charges Over 2019 Near-Miss
Prices were buoyed by a softer dollar and a US plan to restock petroleum reserves, but gains were capped by Covid-19 uncertainty in China. UK gas producer Serica Energy is acquiring smaller North Sea player Tailwind Energy in a deal that gives Swiss trader Mercuria a 25% stake in Serica.
Romgaz, Socar Sign Gas Supply Deal
Optimism around China relaxing its Covid-19 restrictions outweigh fears of a global recession that could curb energy demand. High LNG pricing is pushing China toward other sources of gas. FERC Chairman Richard Glick is departing the position at the end of the month, leaving open questions on natural gas and...
DOE Clarifies EOR Pathway for Carbon Capture Funding
The Department of Energy (DOE) is clarifying a pathway for enhanced oil recovery (EOR) projects to take advantage of fresh funding for direct air capture (DAC) and other carbon capture technologies under legislation passed last year. The DOE last week made its official funding announcement, opening the door to project...
Basrah Exports Fall, But Iraq Eyes Capacity Fix
Iraq’s oil production fell in November by more than 100,000 barrels per day to 4.37 million b/d. Russia supplanted Iraq as India’s top supplier in November as the EU ban pushes more Russian Urals to Asia. Shipments of Basrah and Kurdish crude both edged down for the month,...
Oil Rises on Hopes for China's Economy
Oil prices rose on Monday, as optimism around China relaxing its Covid-19 restrictions outweighed fears of a global recession that would curb energy demand. EU energy ministers have finally agreed to cap wholesale gas prices after including numerous safeguards in the mechanism. The dithering between a lack of supply (higher...
