Please!!!!!! Make sure to bring pets inside!!! I also feel bad for the people who suffer from any type of arthritis. It’s going to be one painful 😖 few days, even if inside the house.

WJCL

Cold blast nears...the frigid temperatures you can expect for Christmas

Winter begins on Wednesday...and a true arctic airmass will reach southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry by this weekend. Low temperatures well below freezing with feels like temperatures in the single digits and teens are in the forecast. Check the latest videocast to see the temperatures for your neighborhood and a...
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia is in for a 'flash freeze' | What that means

ATLANTA — North Georiga could experience a "flash freeze" overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Temperatures will drop 20 to 30 degrees in less than six hours early Friday. Temperatures Thursday night will be in the 40s and drop to 19 degrees early Friday morning. This fits the phenomenon of a flash freeze, which is when temperatures quickly drop to below freezing.
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

Chilly today but very cold weather is on the way for Christmas

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- The cloudy and cold weather will continue today. There will be a chance for drizzle or showers throughout the day. It will be breezy with north wind and highs in the upper-40s for most areas. Friday will start with an Arctic cold front approaching from the west....
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Umbrella needed today. Arctic air on the way by Christmas

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- It will be a cloudy and chilly day with showers. There will be areas of rain this morning. We could have a break in the rain throughout the late morning into the early afternoon, but the coverage of rain will go back up after 4 pm through the evening. Rain totals will be .25”-.50”. Temperatures are going to struggle to get out of the 40s throughout the afternoon.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

South Carolina officials monitoring weather closely as travel volume increases

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - The highway patrol and local airport say they’re monitoring the weather closely as travel volume picks up this week to see what impacts could be. “Here as long as it stays dry, if it’s cold its really no issue. The big thing will be having passengers check their connecting flights, so if they’re flying from here to Charlotte or something like that just check that because the ripple of effects of this weather will be felt more seriously in other places than here,” Jon Rembold said.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
The Georgia Sun

Weather Update: When will the arctic blast hit Georgia?

Temperatures will warm today and tomorrow before Georgia gets hit with an arctic blast right before Christmas. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures today will hit 46 degrees with a 30% chance of rain overnight after 2 a.m. During the day Thursday temperatures will reach 52 degrees before everything...
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

Helping the Homeless: Organizations, shelters make extra room ahead of Savannah cold front

SAVANNAH, Ga. — As a historic cold front is set to hit the Savannah area Christmas weekend, efforts are being made to help the most disadvantaged population: the homeless. "I grew up intermittently homeless," said Dr. Timothy Connelly, of Memorial Health. "As a child I've lived in cars for a while for periods of time I've stayed in salvation army shelters when I was a child and I know what it's like to not have some place to go."
SAVANNAH, GA
WRDW-TV

How to prepare your home for major freeze later this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Now is the time to prepare for this week’s impending cold blast, according to experts, since subfreezing temperatures can cause huge problems for your home’s heating and water systems. Experts say there are some things homeowners can do right now to ensure they stay warm...
GEORGIA STATE
cobbcountycourier.com

Urgent wind chill watch issued for Cobb and other Georgia counties for Thursday through Saturday: “Dangerously cold winds possible”

The National Weather Service issued an urgent wind chill watch for Cobb County and a wide range of other counties that will be in effect from late Thursday through Saturday morning. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. …WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY...
COBB COUNTY, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Brutal cold on the way, healthcare with no insurance, judge unexpectedly dies

On the Tuesday Dec. 20 edition of Georgia Today: Brutal cold is on the way, Georgia clinics for workers without insurance, and a Georgia Court of Appeals judge has passed away. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Tuesday, December 20th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode. Brutal cold is coming to Georgia this week. A Georgia Court of Appeals judge has passed away. And if you have a job but don't have health insurance, there are more than 100 clinics across the state you can go to. These stories and more are coming up on Georgia Today.
GEORGIA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Arctic cold air expected for Christmas weekend in Florida

LAKE MARY, Fla. - BRRR! Christmas weekend across Florida will be downright cold!. Temperatures are expected to drop at least 20 degrees in the Orlando area from Thursday to Christmas Eve, thanks to a late-week Arctic front. The high on Christmas Eve is expected to be 50 degrees with feels-like...
FLORIDA STATE

