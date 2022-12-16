Read full article on original website
Donttrustanarcissist
4d ago
Please!!!!!! Make sure to bring pets inside!!! I also feel bad for the people who suffer from any type of arthritis. It’s going to be one painful 😖 few days, even if inside the house.
WJCL
Arctic cold front to deliver coldest Christmas temperatures in 30+ years to Savannah, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A winter storm will impact millions of people across the the central and eastern U.S. as the Christmas holiday nears. For southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry, this storm system is all about the frigid temperatures it will send our way. The Savannah area will likely see...
WJCL
Cold blast nears...the frigid temperatures you can expect for Christmas
Winter begins on Wednesday...and a true arctic airmass will reach southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry by this weekend. Low temperatures well below freezing with feels like temperatures in the single digits and teens are in the forecast. Check the latest videocast to see the temperatures for your neighborhood and a...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia is in for a 'flash freeze' | What that means
ATLANTA — North Georiga could experience a "flash freeze" overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Temperatures will drop 20 to 30 degrees in less than six hours early Friday. Temperatures Thursday night will be in the 40s and drop to 19 degrees early Friday morning. This fits the phenomenon of a flash freeze, which is when temperatures quickly drop to below freezing.
WJCL
Hoping for Christmas snow? Where snowflakes are possible in Georgia, Carolinas later this week
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A winter storm will send a surge of frigid temperatures pouring across the Southeast leading up to the Christmas holiday. Rain and snow are possible in parts of the South and Southeast. While not everyone will see snow, let's take a look at how far you will have to travel to see a few snowflakes in parts of Georgia and the Carolinas.
Arctic Blast, 'Dangerous Temperatures' To Impact Georgia This Week
Here's when you can expect it.
Monroe Local News
Weather Alert: Big chill and possible sleet moving in between now and Christmas
MONROE, GA (Dec. 20, 2022) – Be prepared to bundle up from now until after Christmas – the big chill is on the way. The National Weather Service has issued two alerts for some areas of Georgia, including Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties. Special Weather Statement. Bands of...
WJCL
Chilly today but very cold weather is on the way for Christmas
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- The cloudy and cold weather will continue today. There will be a chance for drizzle or showers throughout the day. It will be breezy with north wind and highs in the upper-40s for most areas. Friday will start with an Arctic cold front approaching from the west....
WJCL
Umbrella needed today. Arctic air on the way by Christmas
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- It will be a cloudy and chilly day with showers. There will be areas of rain this morning. We could have a break in the rain throughout the late morning into the early afternoon, but the coverage of rain will go back up after 4 pm through the evening. Rain totals will be .25”-.50”. Temperatures are going to struggle to get out of the 40s throughout the afternoon.
WJCL
Coldest Christmas in decades possible as temperatures set to plunge in southeast Georgia, Lowcountry
The coldest Christmas in decades is possible as temperatures are set to plunge leading up to the holiday. Rain, gusty winds, and a strong cold front are forecast to sweep across the area on Friday. Behind the front, temperatures will dive from the 60s to 40s for highs. The top...
wtoc.com
South Carolina officials monitoring weather closely as travel volume increases
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - The highway patrol and local airport say they’re monitoring the weather closely as travel volume picks up this week to see what impacts could be. “Here as long as it stays dry, if it’s cold its really no issue. The big thing will be having passengers check their connecting flights, so if they’re flying from here to Charlotte or something like that just check that because the ripple of effects of this weather will be felt more seriously in other places than here,” Jon Rembold said.
Weather Update: When will the arctic blast hit Georgia?
Temperatures will warm today and tomorrow before Georgia gets hit with an arctic blast right before Christmas. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures today will hit 46 degrees with a 30% chance of rain overnight after 2 a.m. During the day Thursday temperatures will reach 52 degrees before everything...
WJCL
Helping the Homeless: Organizations, shelters make extra room ahead of Savannah cold front
SAVANNAH, Ga. — As a historic cold front is set to hit the Savannah area Christmas weekend, efforts are being made to help the most disadvantaged population: the homeless. "I grew up intermittently homeless," said Dr. Timothy Connelly, of Memorial Health. "As a child I've lived in cars for a while for periods of time I've stayed in salvation army shelters when I was a child and I know what it's like to not have some place to go."
'We're real prepared' | Metro Atlanta homeowners brace for Georgia's flash freeze
ATLANTA — The temperature is dropping fast and as it does, there are three main things people should protect: Pipes, plants and pets. People in metro Atlanta are also preparing in their own way. “I’m just bundling up cooking some soup,” Oscar Brown said as he loaded up his...
WJCL
Georgia Gov. Kemp issues statewide State of Emergency ahead of winter weather
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: Watch Wednesday's press conference in full. Update 12:07 p.m.: Gov. Kemp has issued a state of emergency for Georgia in anticipation for the winter weather. The state of emergency will allow for essential supplies, specifically propane, to be delivered for both commercial and residential needs,...
WRDW-TV
How to prepare your home for major freeze later this week
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Now is the time to prepare for this week’s impending cold blast, according to experts, since subfreezing temperatures can cause huge problems for your home’s heating and water systems. Experts say there are some things homeowners can do right now to ensure they stay warm...
cobbcountycourier.com
Urgent wind chill watch issued for Cobb and other Georgia counties for Thursday through Saturday: “Dangerously cold winds possible”
The National Weather Service issued an urgent wind chill watch for Cobb County and a wide range of other counties that will be in effect from late Thursday through Saturday morning. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. …WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY...
WJCL
Hilton Head Public Service District encourages customers to take precautions ahead of extreme winter weather forecast
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — VIDEO ATTACHED ABOVE: Your WJCL 22 morning news weather forecast. According to the National Weather Service, freezing temperatures are expected overnight this Friday and Saturday in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Out of an abundance of caution, the Hilton Head Public Service District is...
WJCL
Frigid forecast coming our way. Here's when things get dangerously cold
SAVANNAH, Ga. — For your full forecast just checkout the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. After a frosty start for some, we'll see temperatures climb to the mid to upper 50s by this afternoon, with clouds increasing throughout the day. The clouds...
Georgia Today: Brutal cold on the way, healthcare with no insurance, judge unexpectedly dies
On the Tuesday Dec. 20 edition of Georgia Today: Brutal cold is on the way, Georgia clinics for workers without insurance, and a Georgia Court of Appeals judge has passed away. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Tuesday, December 20th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode. Brutal cold is coming to Georgia this week. A Georgia Court of Appeals judge has passed away. And if you have a job but don't have health insurance, there are more than 100 clinics across the state you can go to. These stories and more are coming up on Georgia Today.
fox35orlando.com
Arctic cold air expected for Christmas weekend in Florida
LAKE MARY, Fla. - BRRR! Christmas weekend across Florida will be downright cold!. Temperatures are expected to drop at least 20 degrees in the Orlando area from Thursday to Christmas Eve, thanks to a late-week Arctic front. The high on Christmas Eve is expected to be 50 degrees with feels-like...
