Wednesday's Transactions
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with RHP Mychal Givens on a one-year contract. NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with LHP Carlos Rodon on a six-year contract. CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with SS Dansby Swanson on a seven-year contract. COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed...
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
Washington St. 70, Houston 63
WASHINGTON ST. (10-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.098, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Wallack 3-4, Teder 1-7, Leger-Walker 0-5, Gardner 0-1, Tuhina 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Murekatete 2, Teder 1) Turnovers: 19 (Leger-Walker 5, Motuga 4, Teder 3, Sarver 3, Murekatete 2, Tuhina 2) Steals: 8 (Murekatete 2, Teder 2, Leger-Walker...
Florida St. 92, Miami 85
MIAMI (7-5) Harden 7-14 2-2 20, Pendande 2-7 2-2 6, Haley Cavinder 7-15 0-0 17, Erjavec 2-7 0-0 4, Williams 4-12 2-2 11, Oldacre 1-1 0-0 2, Spearman 0-1 0-2 0, Hanna Cavinder 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson Sidi Baba 0-1 0-0 0, Salgues 0-1 0-0 0, Dwyer 7-11 8-9 23, Roberts 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 31-73 14-17 85.
Georgia 63, San Diego St. 44
GEORGIA (11-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 47.727, FT .895. 3-Point Goals: 4-8, .500 (Flournoy 2-4, Battles 1-3, Warren 1-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Bates 3, Battles 1, Isaacs 1) Turnovers: 25 (Flournoy 6, Warren 5, Battles 4, Smith 3, Nicholson 2, Bates 1, Chapman 1, Isaacs 1, Smith 1, Team 1) Steals: 11...
No. 4 Indiana 67, Butler 50
BUTLER (5-7) Jaynes 5-14 1-2 11, Dowell 2-4 0-0 5, Frederick 1-4 0-0 3, McLimore 4-12 4-4 13, Strande 2-5 0-0 5, Mortag 0-2 0-0 0, Taylor 2-4 0-0 4, Jeffers 0-1 0-0 0, White 1-3 0-0 2, Wingler 3-6 0-0 7, Totals 20-55 5-6 50. INDIANA (12-0) Holmes 8-12...
TEXAS TECH 111, HOUSTON CHRISTIAN 67
Percentages: FG .361, FT .538. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Long 4-8, Bazil 1-1, Arnold 1-2, King 1-3, Moore 1-3, Klanjscek 1-4, Maring 0-1, Hofman 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Maring 3). Turnovers: 22 (King 5, Maring 5, Klanjscek 4, Bazil 3, Long 3, Achara, Moore).
LOUISIANA TECH 108, JARVIS CHRISTIAN 52
Percentages: FG .333, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Robertson 2-3, Dill 1-3, Cargo 1-5, Jackson 0-1, L.Smith 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Womack 0-1, Holifield 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Holifield, Nwogu). Turnovers: 20 (Cargo 3, Jackson 3, Nwogu 3, Robertson 3, Anderson 2, Lewis 2,...
Mississippi St. 87, New Mexico 58
MISSISSIPPI ST. (11-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 48.611, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Smith 3-5, Jordan 2-4, Hayes 1-3, Johnson 1-1, Powe 0-5, Weber 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (J.Carter 2) Turnovers: 15 (J.Carter 5, Smith 4, Johnson 2, Powe 1, Hayes 1, Jordan 1, Team 1) Steals: 4 (Jordan 2, D.Carter...
