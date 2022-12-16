Read full article on original website
Related
KOAT 7
Health care worker shortages in New Mexico amid 'tripledemic' cases
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — With an uptick in COVID-19, RSV and flu cases, hospitals continue to face health care worker shortages nationwide and in New Mexico. KOAT health expert, Dr. Barry Ramo said there are a number of reasons for the shortages across the state. "Health care workers are at...
newsfromthestates.com
New Mexico’s HSD proposes medication-assisted treatment for incarcerated people
Getting people signed up for Medicaid before release from prison or jail, and ensuring they have access to medication afterward could help reduce the harms of criminalizing substance use disorder, according to the Drug Policy Alliance. Beginning in 2024, New Mexico’s Medicaid program could start providing medication-assisted treatment to incarcerated...
New Mexico AG announces multi-million dollar opioid settlement
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s attorney general announced a $132 million opioid settlement with Walmart, CVS, and Albertsons. The money will fund state and local communities’ efforts to curb opioid use. AG Hector Balderas says his office has netted nearly $370 million in the past year toward those efforts in the state. Over the next […]
New Mexico man found guilty in disability benefit theft case
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico man has been found guilty of 33 counts of theft of government property for stealing disability benefits. Prosecutors say James Sandoval collected $83,000 in benefits from June 2017 even though he was working the entire time. A jury found him guilty last week. Nearly 20 other charges were dropped. […]
UPDATE: Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communities
A legal marijuana grow in Colorado.Photo byBrett Levin via Flickr. (Across Colorado) State officials warned the public about potential health risks with recreational marijuana sold in five communities across Colorado.
krwg.org
Lawsuit seeks access to withdrawal medication for prisoners
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Civil rights advocates have filed a lawsuit against the New Mexico Corrections Department seeking to ensure access for prison inmates to medication that reduces opioid withdrawal symptoms or cravings. The lawsuit was filed Thursday in U.S. District Court by the ACLU and Disability Rights New Mexico on behalf of a 28-year-old woman who lost access to anti-withdrawal medication while incarcerated. The lawsuit contends that denying inmates access to anti-craving and withdrawal mediation constitutes cruel and unusual punishment and violates the Americans with Disabilities Act. Corrections Department officials could not immediately be reached for comment.
New Mexico Officials Added Anxiety as a New Qualifying Condition to Get Medical Marijuana Card
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. Anxiety disorders now count as a qualifying condition for New Mexico's medical cannabis program, according to officials.
beckerspayer.com
New Mexico proposes health equity Medicaid overhaul: 4 things to know
New Mexico is planning several changes to its Medicaid program, focused on equity and whole-person care. In a Dec. 16 news release, the New Mexico human services department said it had applied for a renewal of the federal section 1115 waiver that allows it to operate experimental and pilot Medicaid projects. The state proposed 16 new benefit and delivery system changes designed to improve outcomes.
This School District Is Ground Zero for Harsh Discipline of Native Students in New Mexico
In Gallup-McKinley County Schools, wearing the wrong color shirt can get you written up for “gang-related activity.” Banging on a window is bullying. The district is responsible for most of New Mexico’s disproportionate expulsions of Native students.
knau.org
Navajo Nation authorities seeking missing woman in northwestern New Mexico
Authorities on the Navajo Nation are searching for a missing woman last seen in May 2022 in northwestern New Mexico. Charlotte Ann Begay is 44 years old, 5-foot-3-inches tall, and 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and black and white hair. Begay also has a tattoo on her left shoulder...
krwg.org
Anxiety disorders added as condition for medical cannabis in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Officials in New Mexico have approved anxiety disorders as a qualifying condition under the state’s medical marijuana program. When approving the move, the New Mexico Medical Cannabis Advisory Board cited that up to 25 percent of New Mexico’s adult population could be experiencing the effects of such disorders. The ruling takes effect Jan. 1.
Lawsuit claims New Mexico prisons not giving inmates needed addiction medication
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new lawsuit claims New Mexico’s prison system is denying medically necessary care for inmates with opioid addiction. The lawsuit filed by Disability Rights New Mexico, a nonprofit advocacy group, asks a federal court to step in and require the Corrections Department to provide medication to inmates. The lawsuit, filed with the help […]
lascrucesbulletin.com
Unite New Mexico begins building coordinated-care platform in Las Cruces
Unite New Mexico is a web-based coordinated care platform that launched in Las Cruces in November with a goal of connecting people who need behavioral health care and the local volunteers and professionals who provide it. Unite New Mexico is part of Unite Us a nationwide technology company founded in...
How much do utilities cost in New Mexico compared to other states?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When it comes to running a home, the costs can add up quickly. And that’s especially true for monthly utility bills. But how does New Mexico, a state with cold winters and hot summers, compare? Doxo, a personal finance resource, recently released a national report on utility costs. They analyzed over 8 million […]
newsfromthestates.com
PED says it issued 4,000+ new teacher licenses. But there are still hundreds of vacancies.
Classroom barrack at an elementary school in the Barelas neighborhood of Albuquerque (Photo by Marisa Demarco / Source NM) New Mexico waived fees for teacher licenses for a 60-day stretch during the spring. Education officials are beaming at the fact that the free window brought in thousands of new applicants...
Human Services renames Medicaid in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Human Services Department has submitted a renewal application to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for the state’s Medicaid program, which they are renaming “Turquoise Care.” Turquoise Care is a five-year renewal and will be effective from January 1, 2024, through December 31, 2028. A […]
How We Found the School District Responsible for Much of New Mexico’s Outsized Discipline of Native Students
New Mexico does not publish public school discipline data. When we looked at it, we found that Native American students in the state were disciplined more than their white peers.
ladailypost.com
Former Colfax County Manager Pays New Mexico State Ethics Commission $500 Demand For GCA Violations
ALBUQUERQUE — The State Ethics Commission announces that in response to a demand letter, former Colfax County Manager Mary Lou Kern paid the Commission a $500 fine—the amount statutorily available for two violations of Sections 10-16-8(B) and 10-16-8(D) of the Governmental Conduct Act—in exchange for the Commission’s agreement not to file a civil enforcement action against her.
PUBLIC NOTICE No. 22-06-NEW MEXICO ENVIRONMENT DEPARTMENT HAZARDOUS WASTE BUREAU
PUBLIC NOTICE No. 22-06 NEW MEXICO ENVIRONMENT DEPARTMENT HAZARDOUS WASTE BUREAU SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO December 20, 2022 NOTICE OF PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD AND OPPORTUNITY TO REQUEST A PUBLIC HEARING ON A PERMIT RENEWAL DRAFT HAZARDOUS WASTE FACILITY PERMIT FOR THE WASTE ISOLATION PILOT PLANT EPA ID ...
yellowscene.com
Navajo Nation Police Department is warning tribal citizens about treatment center recruiters
The Navajo Nation Police Department has received numerous missing persons reports that they have traced to addiction treatment centers in Arizona. Now they are warning tribal communities about recruiters. It all started one Monday morning when Navajo Nation Police Sgt. Roland Dash looked at the arrest log which was unusually...
Comments / 0