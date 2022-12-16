ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

newsfromthestates.com

New Mexico’s HSD proposes medication-assisted treatment for incarcerated people

Getting people signed up for Medicaid before release from prison or jail, and ensuring they have access to medication afterward could help reduce the harms of criminalizing substance use disorder, according to the Drug Policy Alliance. Beginning in 2024, New Mexico’s Medicaid program could start providing medication-assisted treatment to incarcerated...
KRQE News 13

New Mexico AG announces multi-million dollar opioid settlement

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s attorney general announced a $132 million opioid settlement with Walmart, CVS, and Albertsons. The money will fund state and local communities’ efforts to curb opioid use. AG Hector Balderas says his office has netted nearly $370 million in the past year toward those efforts in the state. Over the next […]
KRQE News 13

New Mexico man found guilty in disability benefit theft case

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico man has been found guilty of 33 counts of theft of government property for stealing disability benefits. Prosecutors say James Sandoval collected $83,000 in benefits from June 2017 even though he was working the entire time. A jury found him guilty last week. Nearly 20 other charges were dropped. […]
krwg.org

Lawsuit seeks access to withdrawal medication for prisoners

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Civil rights advocates have filed a lawsuit against the New Mexico Corrections Department seeking to ensure access for prison inmates to medication that reduces opioid withdrawal symptoms or cravings. The lawsuit was filed Thursday in U.S. District Court by the ACLU and Disability Rights New Mexico on behalf of a 28-year-old woman who lost access to anti-withdrawal medication while incarcerated. The lawsuit contends that denying inmates access to anti-craving and withdrawal mediation constitutes cruel and unusual punishment and violates the Americans with Disabilities Act. Corrections Department officials could not immediately be reached for comment.
beckerspayer.com

New Mexico proposes health equity Medicaid overhaul: 4 things to know

New Mexico is planning several changes to its Medicaid program, focused on equity and whole-person care. In a Dec. 16 news release, the New Mexico human services department said it had applied for a renewal of the federal section 1115 waiver that allows it to operate experimental and pilot Medicaid projects. The state proposed 16 new benefit and delivery system changes designed to improve outcomes.
krwg.org

Anxiety disorders added as condition for medical cannabis in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Officials in New Mexico have approved anxiety disorders as a qualifying condition under the state’s medical marijuana program. When approving the move, the New Mexico Medical Cannabis Advisory Board cited that up to 25 percent of New Mexico’s adult population could be experiencing the effects of such disorders. The ruling takes effect Jan. 1.
KRQE News 13

Lawsuit claims New Mexico prisons not giving inmates needed addiction medication

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new lawsuit claims New Mexico’s prison system is denying medically necessary care for inmates with opioid addiction. The lawsuit filed by Disability Rights New Mexico, a nonprofit advocacy group, asks a federal court to step in and require the Corrections Department to provide medication to inmates. The lawsuit, filed with the help […]
lascrucesbulletin.com

Unite New Mexico begins building coordinated-care platform in Las Cruces

Unite New Mexico is a web-based coordinated care platform that launched in Las Cruces in November with a goal of connecting people who need behavioral health care and the local volunteers and professionals who provide it. Unite New Mexico is part of Unite Us a nationwide technology company founded in...
KRQE News 13

How much do utilities cost in New Mexico compared to other states?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When it comes to running a home, the costs can add up quickly. And that’s especially true for monthly utility bills. But how does New Mexico, a state with cold winters and hot summers, compare? Doxo, a personal finance resource, recently released a national report on utility costs. They analyzed over 8 million […]
KRQE News 13

Human Services renames Medicaid in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Human Services Department has submitted a renewal application to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for the state’s Medicaid program, which they are renaming “Turquoise Care.” Turquoise Care is a five-year renewal and will be effective from January 1, 2024, through December 31, 2028. A […]
ladailypost.com

Former Colfax County Manager Pays New Mexico State Ethics Commission $500 Demand For GCA Violations

ALBUQUERQUE — The State Ethics Commission announces that in response to a demand letter, former Colfax County Manager Mary Lou Kern paid the Commission a $500 fine—the amount statutorily available for two violations of Sections 10-16-8(B) and 10-16-8(D) of the Governmental Conduct Act—in exchange for the Commission’s agreement not to file a civil enforcement action against her.
