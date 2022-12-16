Read full article on original website
St. Thomas (MN) 78, N. Dakota St. 68
N. DAKOTA ST. (3-11) Morgan 5-8 1-5 11, Nelson 5-7 4-7 15, T.Miller 1-2 0-0 3, Skunberg 5-12 1-1 12, Wheeler-Thomas 3-6 1-1 8, White 5-10 1-2 15, Yoder 1-2 0-0 2, Hastreiter 0-0 0-0 0, Streit 0-0 0-0 0, Waddles 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 26-49 8-16 68. ST. THOMAS...
EASTERN ILLINOIS 92, IOWA 83
Percentages: FG .600, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Luers 2-2, Malone 1-1, Thomas 1-1, Donaldson 1-2, Rose 1-5, Haffner 0-1, Hodges 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hamlin 2). Turnovers: 17 (Luers 3, Rose 3, Donaldson 2, Hamlin 2, Malone 2, Thomas 2, Carlesimo, Ellington,...
Kansas St. 73, Radford 65
RADFORD (6-7) Archer 1-3 0-2 2, Niang 0-0 0-1 0, Antoine 3-8 2-2 9, Jeffers 4-11 1-4 10, Smith 5-10 0-0 12, Giles 7-11 3-4 20, Jules 3-3 0-1 6, Ezeakudo 0-5 0-0 0, Yamazaki 1-4 4-4 6, Pierce 0-2 0-0 0, Koureissi 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 10-18 65.
DRAKE 124, ST. AMBROSE 48
Percentages: FG .284, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 2-21, .095 (Burgert 1-3, Morrissey 1-4, Jones 0-1, Mason 0-1, Moeller 0-1, Wills 0-1, Farrell 0-2, Spriggs 0-2, Steiner 0-2, White 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Moeller). Turnovers: 15 (Spriggs 3, White 3, Jones 2, Mason 2, Morrissey...
HOWARD 63, MOUNT ST. MARY'S 62
Percentages: FG .448, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Leffew 4-8, Gielen 2-3, Benjamin 1-2, Gibson 0-1, Lipscomb 0-1, Tinsley 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jefferson 3, Leffew). Turnovers: 17 (Gibson 4, Lipscomb 4, Benjamin 3, Cordilia 2, Leffew 2, Jefferson, Tinsley). Steals: 12 (Lipscomb...
No. 25 St. John's 80, Wagner 51
ST. JOHN'S (12-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.943, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Everett 3-8, Drake 2-2, Bailey 1-2, Cosgrove 1-3, Reid 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Peeples 2, Archer 1) Turnovers: 11 (Archer 2, Peeples 2, Reid 2, Team 2, Bailey 1, Everett 1, Patterson 1) Steals: 5 (Everett 2, Archer...
Penn St. 79, Cornell 48
PENN ST. (9-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.000, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (Ciezki 2-4, Camden 2-3, Marisa 1-3, Thompson 1-2, Kapinus 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Brigham 1, Cash 1, Marisa 1) Turnovers: 25 (Kapinus 6, Cash 4, Brigham 3, Dia 3, Thompson 3, Marisa 2, Pinto 2, Camden 1, Ciezki...
LIBERTY 88, MID-ATLANTIC CHRISTIAN 50
Percentages: FG .353, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Colburn 3-6, Lambert 1-1, Richardson-Keys 1-2, Hinton 0-1, Totten 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Hinton). Turnovers: 13 (Colburn 5, Richardson-Keys 3, Hinton, Jones, Lambert, Totten, Wellons). Steals: 4 (Richardson-Keys 2, Colburn, Hinton). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Colorado 71, Marquette 48
COLORADO (10-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 59.615, FT .333. 3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Miller 3-6, Formann 3-6, Sherrod 1-1, Jones 0-2, Sadler 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Vonleh 1, Jones 1) Turnovers: 18 (Wetta 5, Miller 3, Vonleh 2, Formann 2, Whittaker 2, Team 2, Jones 1, McLeod 1) Steals: 9 (Miller 4,...
No. 4 Indiana 67, Butler 50
INDIANA (12-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.444, FT .923. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Garzon 3-8, Parrish 2-4, Holmes 1-1, Scalia 1-4, Moore-McNeil 0-3) Blocked Shots: 2 (Bargesser 1, Holmes 1) Turnovers: 16 (Garzon 5, Moore-McNeil 3, Parrish 3, Bargesser 1, Geary 1, Meister 1, Sandvik 1, Scalia 1) Steals: 4 (Bargesser 1,...
