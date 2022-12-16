Brad Pitt on ‘Babylon’ and What Film Meant to Him Growing Up (Exclusive)

Brad Pitt hit the L.A. premiere of his new film “Babylon,” where “Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with him on the red carpet.

“Babylon” is a 1920s period piece directed by Damien Chazelle and starring Pitt as mega movie star Jack Conrad and Margot Robbie as unpredictable up and coming starlet Nellie LaRoy.

Brad said Damien was the reason for him getting behind the movie, “It was Damien Chazelle, there is a lot of good stories out there, but who’s telling that story? Damien is just one of our best writer-directors out there. Globally he is one of the best.”

Melvin noted the commentary surrounding the movie being about Hollywood and fame, asking Brad what he learned from working on the project. “I didn’t really know about the origin about what we do and I have such respect for what they were doing then. They were just figuring it out and it was the wild, wild west, it was rock ‘n roll.”

He added, “You’ve heard 60s rock ‘n roll, this was rock ‘n roll, and it really points out, what it really is to be able to tell these stories after all the people who came before us and some day we will be out and there will be a whole new bunch of people behind us… It’s a lovely community.”

In the movie, he speaks about what he does having meaning to people. So, what does film mean to him personally? Brad said, “It is what film meant to me growing up. Growing up in the Ozarks, movies were… a view of the world. We didn’t have streaming, we had three channels. Films were this view on the world, a view on how we handle situations, different points of view, and that’s what it means to me, still.”

“Babylon” opens in theaters December 23.