Read full article on original website
Related
You’ll Never Believe Who the Vikings Signed at QB
To start your Tuesday, you’ll never believe who the Vikings signed at QB. It’s the young journeyman Josh Rosen, from 2018 NFL Draft fame. The man now plays for the Vikings, presumably as the team’s QB3. Rosen has bounced around the NFL since 2018 and will now try Minnesota on for size.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Tony Romo Has Absolutely No Sympathy for Joe Burrow’s Ugly Pinky Finger Injury
Some from around the NFL might have sympathy for Joe Burrow and an ugly-looking pinky finger cut he sustained on... The post Tony Romo Has Absolutely No Sympathy for Joe Burrow’s Ugly Pinky Finger Injury appeared first on Outsider.
Vikings Head Coach Thinks Teams Are Intentionally Trying to Knock Justin Jefferson Out of Games
Another Minnesota Vikings game, another illegal hit on Justin Jefferson. Head coach Kevin O’Connell thinks it is deliberate. It sounds an awful lot like the Sean Payton scandal with the Saints. Whatever is going on, O’Connell has had enough. During the Vikings’ comeback win against the Indianapolis Colts,...
NFL Fans Are Convinced Jason Garrett Is a Robot After Third Bizarre Halftime Moment
Well, it’s happened again. For a third-straight week, fans are questioning Jason Garrett’s human existence due to his awkward appearance in a promo for Sunday Night Football‘s Toyota Halftime show. Garrett’s appearances on the studio show have been widely discussed in recent weeks. Not because of his...
Popculture
Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach
Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Camille Kostek Posted An Anniversary IG & Fans Want A Proposal
While everyone on Twitter is debating whether NFL's Rob Gronkowski is a better Tight End than Travis Kelce, fans are debating why Gronk hasn't put a ring on his girlfriend, Camille Kostek's finger. They celebrated nine years together and Kostek shared her excitement on her Instagram page for the public...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Model Veronika Rajek Swoons Over Tom Brady Following His Divorce, Post Goes Viral
Following Tom Brady’s big win against the New Orleans Saints During Monday Night Football, model Veronika Rajek took to Instagram to gush about the NFL star. In her Instagram position Tuesday (December 6th), Rajek shared some snapshots of her attending the Bucs vs Saints game while wearing a Tom Brady jersey. “I saw the LEGEND!” Rajek declared “And if somebody asks me if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT].”
Aaron Rodgers Rips ‘Complete Horses–t’ Report About Weird Hand Signals
Not one to hold back on speaking his mind, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers calls out a report about his supposed “weird hand signals.”. During his latest appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Aaron Rodgers called out The Athletic’s report that claimed he used hand signals from years ago that young receivers need to on the fly because they’re not taught the signals specifically.
‘Dak is Ass’: LeSean McCoy Torches Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on Live TV
Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy isn’t a believer in Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Making an appearance on FS1‘s “Speak” Tuesday, McCoy, the former Philadelphia Eagle, was blunt in his assessment of Prescott’s play this season. “Dak is ass,” McCoy said. “Can I say...
49ers’ Arik Armstead Clears Air on $300K Rookie Dinner Bill
Turns out, it doesn’t actually cost $300,000 to feed the San Francisco 49ers. Defensive end Arik Armstead cleared the air on a viral video in which it seemed like the Niners veterans made the rookies paid an ungodly amount for dinner. A rookie dinner is a common tradition in...
WATCH: Greg Gumbel Repeatedly Refers To Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky as Sam Darnold in Awkward Moment
Greg Gumbel might want to study the depth chart a little better before he calls his next NFL game. The longtime broadcaster repeatedly referred to Pittsburgh quarterback Mitch Trubisky as Sam Darnold during the Steelers-Panthers game on Sunday. Repeatedly throughout Sunday’s game, Gumbel used the wrong name. He kept calling...
NFL Community Mourns the Loss of Steelers Legend Franco Harris
The NFL community woke up to news that Franco Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame running back, passed away at the age of 72 Wednesday morning. His death comes days before the Steelers are slated to retire his No. 32 during halftime of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Harris will be the third Steeler to have his number retired, joining Ernie Stautner (70) and “Mean” Joe Greene (75). He is the first offensive player to earn the distinction. The ceremony is part of the 50th-anniversary celebration of the Immaculate Reception, the play that made Harris famous.
Eagles Send Cheesesteaks to Doug Pederson, Jaguars for Defeating NFC East Rival Cowboys
The Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8) overcame a 17-point deficit to defeat the Dallas Cowboys (10-4), 40-34, in overtime in Week 15... The post Eagles Send Cheesesteaks to Doug Pederson, Jaguars for Defeating NFC East Rival Cowboys appeared first on Outsider.
Rams QB Matthew Stafford Finally Responds to Retirement Rumors
Over the past few weeks, there has been speculation that Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford could retire at the end of the 2022 season. Stafford is on injured reserve, out for the remainder of the season with a spinal cord contusion. In an interview on “The Morning After” podcast, hosted by his wife, Kelly, Stafford put the kibosh on all the rumors.
Commanders’ Terry McLaurin Reveals What Official Told Him Before Costly Penalty in Loss to Giants
The Washington Commanders (7-6-1) dropped a pivotal NFC East matchup to the New York Giants (8-5-1), 20-12, in Week 15 Sunday night after a series of questionable calls with the game on the line. Receiver Terry McLaurin was flagged for an illegal formation penalty on the Commanders’ final drive after...
Tom Brady Calls Himself Out Over Bucs’ Unimpressive Season: ‘You’re Not Entitled to Winning’
Following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ loss to the Bengals, Tom Brady calls himself out for the team’s unimpressive 2022 NFL season. While speaking about the current season, Tom Brady admits that the past few months of football haven’t been his best. “Unfortunately, I’ve had to do too much of it his year,” Brady explained about losing multiple games this season during his Let’s Go podcast. “So I’m just learning from it and trying to be better … You can’t win when the quarterback turns it over four times, and that’s on me. That’s how I feel.”
NFL Fans Scratching Their Heads After Refs Miss Obvious Pass Interference Call at End of Commanders-Giants
There will be no overtime in this game, and no 20-20 tie as the Giants beat the Commanders after a controversial no-call for pass interference. This game really came down to the last drive. The Commanders were in a position to tie the game if they could get into the endzone and get a two-point conversion. They didn’t get the chance.
Matt Ryan’s Wife Takes Hilarious Shot at Colts’ Humiliating Loss to Vikings
It’s not just the outsiders who are mocking the Indianapolis Colts’ humiliating loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday. Matt Ryan’s wife is even taking a shot at the team’s performance from the weekend. In case you haven’t heard by now, the Vikings overcame a 33-0...
Outsider.com
614K+
Followers
69K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0