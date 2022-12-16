Following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ loss to the Bengals, Tom Brady calls himself out for the team’s unimpressive 2022 NFL season. While speaking about the current season, Tom Brady admits that the past few months of football haven’t been his best. “Unfortunately, I’ve had to do too much of it his year,” Brady explained about losing multiple games this season during his Let’s Go podcast. “So I’m just learning from it and trying to be better … You can’t win when the quarterback turns it over four times, and that’s on me. That’s how I feel.”

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO