Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach

Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Model Veronika Rajek Swoons Over Tom Brady Following His Divorce, Post Goes Viral

Following Tom Brady’s big win against the New Orleans Saints During Monday Night Football, model Veronika Rajek took to Instagram to gush about the NFL star. In her Instagram position Tuesday (December 6th), Rajek shared some snapshots of her attending the Bucs vs Saints game while wearing a Tom Brady jersey. “I saw the LEGEND!” Rajek declared “And if somebody asks me if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT].”
Aaron Rodgers Rips ‘Complete Horses–t’ Report About Weird Hand Signals

Not one to hold back on speaking his mind, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers calls out a report about his supposed “weird hand signals.”. During his latest appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Aaron Rodgers called out The Athletic’s report that claimed he used hand signals from years ago that young receivers need to on the fly because they’re not taught the signals specifically.
NFL Community Mourns the Loss of Steelers Legend Franco Harris

The NFL community woke up to news that Franco Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame running back, passed away at the age of 72 Wednesday morning. His death comes days before the Steelers are slated to retire his No. 32 during halftime of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Harris will be the third Steeler to have his number retired, joining Ernie Stautner (70) and “Mean” Joe Greene (75). He is the first offensive player to earn the distinction. The ceremony is part of the 50th-anniversary celebration of the Immaculate Reception, the play that made Harris famous.
Rams QB Matthew Stafford Finally Responds to Retirement Rumors

Over the past few weeks, there has been speculation that Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford could retire at the end of the 2022 season. Stafford is on injured reserve, out for the remainder of the season with a spinal cord contusion. In an interview on “The Morning After” podcast, hosted by his wife, Kelly, Stafford put the kibosh on all the rumors.
Tom Brady Calls Himself Out Over Bucs’ Unimpressive Season: ‘You’re Not Entitled to Winning’

Following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ loss to the Bengals, Tom Brady calls himself out for the team’s unimpressive 2022 NFL season. While speaking about the current season, Tom Brady admits that the past few months of football haven’t been his best. “Unfortunately, I’ve had to do too much of it his year,” Brady explained about losing multiple games this season during his Let’s Go podcast. “So I’m just learning from it and trying to be better … You can’t win when the quarterback turns it over four times, and that’s on me. That’s how I feel.”
