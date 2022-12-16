Read full article on original website
Holiday schedule announced for Coonskin Park, lights
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County Parks and Recreation officials released the holiday schedule for Coonskin Park and the lights display. On Saturday, Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, the holiday lights will be closed. The park will be open until 5:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Christmas Day on Sunday, Dec. 25, the holiday lights, Coonskin Park and Big Bend Golf Course are all closed.
South Charleston police officer donates bicycles to Big Brothers Big Sisters
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of America has partnered with the Serve First Foundation to surprise youth in Kanawha County as part of Operation Santa's Handlebar, a weekend filled with ice skating and new wheels. Stephanie Hurley Collier serves as executive director of Big Brothers...
More than a dozen Charleston businesses awarded grant funding
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — More than a dozen Charleston businesses were awarded grants by the city on Wednesday. Eighteen businesses received a total of $143,116.92 in Small Business Investment Grants, according to a news release from the city of Charleston. To date, nearly $957,000 has been awarded as part of the grant program.
Police: Missing Huntington teen found safe
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 10:17 p.m. 12/20/22. Huntington police said a teenager who had been missing for nearly a month has been found. Jazmine Skylar Cochran, 17, was found safe Tuesday evening, police said. ORIGINAL STORY. The Huntington Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding...
W.Va. provides $2 million for green technology, development facility in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice presented organizers with a $2 million check Tuesday to aid in the development of a facility in Charleston’s East End aimed at providing space for green technology, training and more. The Charleston Area Alliance was presented the check to...
Man accused of shooting two tourists in Los Angeles arrested in Kanawha City
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man accused of shooting two tourists in Los Angeles has been arrested in Kanawha City. Brandon Manyo Dixon, 25, was arrested about 6 p.m. Monday near Venable Avenue and 50th Street by members of the U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia CUFFED Task Force and the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office SWAT team, according to a news release from U.S. marshals.
Main span of old I-64 Donald M. Legg Bridge to be lowered to barge
NITRO, W.Va. (WCHS) — State highways officials said the main span of the old Nitro-St. Albans bridge, officially known as the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge, will be lowered onto a barge Wednesday if weather permits. The 250-foot span weighs 1,720,000 pounds and will be lowered using strand jacks,...
Deputies: Ohio woman fatally shot by neighbor following argument over dog
CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WCHS) — Deputies report an argument over a dog between neighbors at a Lawrence County, Ohio, apartment complex turned deadly. A female was fatally shot Sunday afternoon in Chesapeake, Ohio, according to a social media post from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. The post said deputies...
Huntington woman dies in vehicle crash in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WCHS) — A Huntington woman has died after a vehicle crash in Indianapolis. Kathleen Bunyer, 63, died in the wreck that happened about 2:35 p.m. Monday on Interstate 74 near the Pleasant View exit, Indiana State Police said. Investigators said Bunyer was a passenger in a sport utility...
Official: Man killed during attempted copper theft in Raleigh County
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was killed while attempting to steal copper cable from an electrical substation Tuesday in Raleigh County, a spokesperson for Appalachian Power confirmed. The incident, which was reported Tuesday morning at the Crab Orchard substation, left about 600 customers without power, according to...
Records: Man accused of driving under the influence of drugs with unrestrained child
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County man was charged this week after police said he admitted to driving a vehicle under the influence of drugs with a young child who wasn’t properly restrained, court records said. David Emory Sayre, 39, of Dunbar was charged Monday with...
Two suspects in custody after Cross Lanes shooting, pursuit
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 5:16 p.m. 12/19/22. Kanawha County’s chief deputy released the names of two suspects who were arrested after a shooting and a pursuit and the name of the man who was wounded in the incident. Richard Dangoot, 29, of Ravenswood and Jonathan “Baby...
Federal jury convicts man in scheme to traffic guns from Beckley area to Philadelphia
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A federal jury has convicted a man of leading a scheme to traffic more than 140 firearms from the Beckley area to Philadelphia, federal prosecutors said. Bisheem Jones, also known as “Bosh,” 37, of Philadelphia was convicted in the case after a five-day trial, according...
Suspect who witnesses say fatally shot neighbor after argument over dog arrested
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — The Lawrence County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office said a man accused of shooting and killing his neighbor after witnesses said the two got into an argument over a dog was arrested at a hotel in Ashland, Ky. Dashawn L. Evans, 34, who was being...
Former Gallia County 911 dispatcher charged in connection with multiple forest fire arsons
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Federal court documents said a man who was working as a Gallia County 911 dispatcher and was an administrator at a volunteer fire department has been charged after being accused of setting about two dozen forest fires. James A. Bartels, 50, admitted to lighting...
W.Va. State Police say interdiction unit makes 62 drug arrests in Kanawha, Cabell counties
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police said a special interdiction unit during a several day period made 62 drug arrests in Kanawha and Cabell counties, seizing illegal narcotics valued at more than $175,000. State Police said in a news release Wednesday the unit - from Dec. 5...
Four taken to hospital after crash involving rural mail carrier van, SUV
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Four people were taken to the hospital after Fayette County deputies said a rural mail carrier van was struck by a sport utility vehicle. The crash happened about 8 a.m. Monday at the intersection of U.S. 19 and Ames Heights Road, according to a news release from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff's office seeks public's help finding stolen truck in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a stolen vehicle. Deputies said a white 2012 Chevy Silverado 2500 was stolen sometime before midnight on Dec. 17 from WVA Manufacturing in Alloy, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office.
Ohio Highway Patrol: One juvenile dies, another injured after SUV crashes into Amish buggy
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — A juvenile has died and another was injured after a sport utility vehicle in Gallia County, Ohio, crashed into an Amish horse and buggy, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Troopers responded about 5 p.m. Friday after the wreck was reported on State Route...
Logan deputies say felon arrested after guns, drugs found at home
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Logan County deputies said a felon faces charges after officers responding to a reported threat found five guns, a crystal-like substance and a container with marijuana. Gregory Adkins was arrested Wednesday after a Chapmanville police officer and a deputy responded to a home on...
