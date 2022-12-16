ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Holiday schedule announced for Coonskin Park, lights

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County Parks and Recreation officials released the holiday schedule for Coonskin Park and the lights display. On Saturday, Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, the holiday lights will be closed. The park will be open until 5:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Christmas Day on Sunday, Dec. 25, the holiday lights, Coonskin Park and Big Bend Golf Course are all closed.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
More than a dozen Charleston businesses awarded grant funding

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — More than a dozen Charleston businesses were awarded grants by the city on Wednesday. Eighteen businesses received a total of $143,116.92 in Small Business Investment Grants, according to a news release from the city of Charleston. To date, nearly $957,000 has been awarded as part of the grant program.
CHARLESTON, WV
Police: Missing Huntington teen found safe

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 10:17 p.m. 12/20/22. Huntington police said a teenager who had been missing for nearly a month has been found. Jazmine Skylar Cochran, 17, was found safe Tuesday evening, police said. ORIGINAL STORY. The Huntington Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Man accused of shooting two tourists in Los Angeles arrested in Kanawha City

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man accused of shooting two tourists in Los Angeles has been arrested in Kanawha City. Brandon Manyo Dixon, 25, was arrested about 6 p.m. Monday near Venable Avenue and 50th Street by members of the U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia CUFFED Task Force and the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office SWAT team, according to a news release from U.S. marshals.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Main span of old I-64 Donald M. Legg Bridge to be lowered to barge

NITRO, W.Va. (WCHS) — State highways officials said the main span of the old Nitro-St. Albans bridge, officially known as the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge, will be lowered onto a barge Wednesday if weather permits. The 250-foot span weighs 1,720,000 pounds and will be lowered using strand jacks,...
NITRO, WV
Deputies: Ohio woman fatally shot by neighbor following argument over dog

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WCHS) — Deputies report an argument over a dog between neighbors at a Lawrence County, Ohio, apartment complex turned deadly. A female was fatally shot Sunday afternoon in Chesapeake, Ohio, according to a social media post from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. The post said deputies...
CHESAPEAKE, OH
Huntington woman dies in vehicle crash in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WCHS) — A Huntington woman has died after a vehicle crash in Indianapolis. Kathleen Bunyer, 63, died in the wreck that happened about 2:35 p.m. Monday on Interstate 74 near the Pleasant View exit, Indiana State Police said. Investigators said Bunyer was a passenger in a sport utility...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Official: Man killed during attempted copper theft in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was killed while attempting to steal copper cable from an electrical substation Tuesday in Raleigh County, a spokesperson for Appalachian Power confirmed. The incident, which was reported Tuesday morning at the Crab Orchard substation, left about 600 customers without power, according to...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Two suspects in custody after Cross Lanes shooting, pursuit

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 5:16 p.m. 12/19/22. Kanawha County’s chief deputy released the names of two suspects who were arrested after a shooting and a pursuit and the name of the man who was wounded in the incident. Richard Dangoot, 29, of Ravenswood and Jonathan “Baby...
CROSS LANES, WV
Four taken to hospital after crash involving rural mail carrier van, SUV

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Four people were taken to the hospital after Fayette County deputies said a rural mail carrier van was struck by a sport utility vehicle. The crash happened about 8 a.m. Monday at the intersection of U.S. 19 and Ames Heights Road, according to a news release from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Logan deputies say felon arrested after guns, drugs found at home

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Logan County deputies said a felon faces charges after officers responding to a reported threat found five guns, a crystal-like substance and a container with marijuana. Gregory Adkins was arrested Wednesday after a Chapmanville police officer and a deputy responded to a home on...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV

