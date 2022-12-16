CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man accused of shooting two tourists in Los Angeles has been arrested in Kanawha City. Brandon Manyo Dixon, 25, was arrested about 6 p.m. Monday near Venable Avenue and 50th Street by members of the U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia CUFFED Task Force and the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office SWAT team, according to a news release from U.S. marshals.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO