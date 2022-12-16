Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Pendleton, Western Pendleton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 02:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-22 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Eastern Pendleton; Western Pendleton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 3 PM EST THURSDAY WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills with wind gusts greater than 45 mph possible. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...In Virginia, Western Highland and Eastern Highland Counties. In West Virginia, Western Pendleton and Eastern Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 2 AM to 3 PM EST Thursday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Friday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines. Have a plan to protect you, your pets, livestock, and other property that are sensitive to extreme cold conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...For the Wind Chill Watch, the highest wind speeds will be Friday into Friday evening.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Watch issued for Eastern Pendleton, Western Pendleton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-23 06:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Eastern Pendleton; Western Pendleton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 3 PM EST THURSDAY WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills with wind gusts greater than 45 mph possible. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...In Virginia, Western Highland and Eastern Highland Counties. In West Virginia, Western Pendleton and Eastern Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 2 AM to 3 PM EST Thursday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Friday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines. Have a plan to protect you, your pets, livestock, and other property that are sensitive to extreme cold conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...For the Wind Chill Watch, the highest wind speeds will be Friday into Friday evening.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Rockingham by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 02:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-22 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Augusta; Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Rockingham WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 3 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations around a coating to an inch in the valleys with 1 to 3 inches along the ridges above 2,000 feet. Ice accumulation ranging from around a trace to a tenth of an inch in the valleys with around a tenth to a quarter inch along the ridges. * WHERE...Augusta and Rockingham Counties, and Central Virginia Blue Ridge. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 3 PM EST Thursday. Precipitation will most likely begin as a wintry mix between 2 AM and 5 AM overnight. Precipitation will change to mostly freezing rain late Thursday morning before ending as a period of rain later Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute along with holiday travel.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Hampshire, Hardy by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-22 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Eastern Grant; Eastern Mineral; Hampshire; Hardy WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 4 to 7 inches along and east of the Allegheny Front, with 1 to 2 inches most likely west of the Allegheny Front. Total ice accumulation around a quarter inch along and west of the Allegheny Front with a trace to around one tenth of an inch east of the Allegheny Front. * WHERE...The Allegheny and Potomac Highlands of western Maryland and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 6 PM EST Thursday. Precipitation will most likely begin as snow and sleet between 4 AM and 7 AM east of the Allegheny Front, but freezing rain will mix in along and west of the Allegheny Front. Precipitation will change to freezing rain Thursday afternoon for most areas before ending as a period of rain Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice and snow. Travel could be dangerous due to snow covered and icy roads. The hazardous conditions will impact the Thursday morning commute and possibly the evening commute along with holiday travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates around 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible, especially Thursday morning through midday along and east of the Allegheny Front.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Watch issued for Western Grant, Western Mineral by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-23 06:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Grant; Western Mineral WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM EST THURSDAY WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 4 to 7 inches along and east of the Allegheny Front, with 1 to 2 inches most likely west of the Allegheny Front. Total ice accumulation around a quarter inch along and west of the Allegheny Front with a trace to around one tenth of an inch east of the Allegheny Front. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills with wind gusts greater than 45 mph possible. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett and Extreme Western Allegany Counties. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Mineral Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 4 AM to 6 PM EST Thursday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Friday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel could be dangerous due to snow covered and icy roads. The hazardous conditions will impact the Thursday morning commute and possibly the evening commute along with holiday travel. Strong winds could cause tree damage. Have a plan to protect you, your pets, livestock, and other property that are sensitive to extreme cold conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...For the Winter Storm Warning, snowfall rates around 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible, especially Thursday morning through midday along and east of the Allegheny Front. For the Wind Chill Watch, the highest wind speeds will be Friday into Friday evening.
