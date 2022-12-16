Effective: 2022-12-23 06:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Grant; Western Mineral WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM EST THURSDAY WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 4 to 7 inches along and east of the Allegheny Front, with 1 to 2 inches most likely west of the Allegheny Front. Total ice accumulation around a quarter inch along and west of the Allegheny Front with a trace to around one tenth of an inch east of the Allegheny Front. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills with wind gusts greater than 45 mph possible. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett and Extreme Western Allegany Counties. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Mineral Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 4 AM to 6 PM EST Thursday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Friday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel could be dangerous due to snow covered and icy roads. The hazardous conditions will impact the Thursday morning commute and possibly the evening commute along with holiday travel. Strong winds could cause tree damage. Have a plan to protect you, your pets, livestock, and other property that are sensitive to extreme cold conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...For the Winter Storm Warning, snowfall rates around 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible, especially Thursday morning through midday along and east of the Allegheny Front. For the Wind Chill Watch, the highest wind speeds will be Friday into Friday evening.

