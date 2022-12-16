Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
$5K reward offered for murder suspect who stabbed San Antonio woman to death
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department needs your help finding the suspect(s) for the murder of Maria Gabrielle Rodriguez. According to police, the murder occurred December 22, 2016, near the 2500 block of Jackson Keller at approximately 4:00 p.m. During the time of the incident, officers arrived on...
foxsanantonio.com
Crime Stoppers need your help finding murder suspect of innocent bystander
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is still looking for the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of 52-year-old Alma Saenz. The murder occurred on December 15, 2011, when two men were arguing in the 200 block of Cox Avenue. The argument led to gunfire and Alma Saenz, who was an innocent bystander, was shot by a stray bullet. The suspects fled on scene and are still on the loose today.
foxsanantonio.com
Woman suspects she was shot in head by 'possible' ex-boyfriend at local tavern
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is in critical condition after being shot by who police say may be her ex-boyfriend Tuesday night. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the incident happened around 11:50 p.m. after the woman was getting inside her car outside Two Rivers Tavern near 13500 O'Connor on the Northeast Side of town.
foxsanantonio.com
GoFundMe set up for two teens killed in hit and run on East Side
SAN ANTONIO - Two GoFundMe pages are now up for the two teens who were killed in a hit and run accident on Rigsby Road last Friday. 17-year-old James Solis Jr. and 15-year-old Jordan Canedo were crossing the street in a designated crosswalk when they were struck by an unknown vehicle.
foxsanantonio.com
Police seek suspect who struck vehicle that injured young children
SAN ANTONIO – Two children were hospitalized after an unknown suspect crashed into the vehicle, they were in. The suspect quickly fled the scene. The incident happened at the 2800 block of IH 10 S Saturday at 1:44 p.m. Police say a 7-year-old and a 3-year-old were in the...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio man accused of hitting aunt in face with shovel during argument
SAN ANTONIO – A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting his aunt and striking her with a shovel, according to records. On July 5, 2022, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 15100 block of Pioneer Meadow for an assault in progress. Deputies say Jesse Maldonado...
KSAT 12
Man shot while confronting 3 people breaking into his vehicle; suspects on the run, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 28-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot while confronting three people who were breaking into his vehicle early Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. in the 4600 block of Clark Avenue, not far from Hot Wells...
foxsanantonio.com
Man pulls knife on ex-girlfriend during argument over a work luncheon, police say
SAN ANTONIO -- A San Antonio man is behind bars for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly threatened his ex-girlfriend with a knife during an argument over her attending a work luncheon. The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on Nov. 26 as police say, Tommy Garcia, 25,...
Woman shot in her driveway in Von Ormy; Search for suspect continues
VON ORMY, Texas — A woman was shot in her driveway in Von Ormy Monday night and deputies say they are still searching for her attackers. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. in Kings Row in Von Ormy. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says the woman was pulling...
KSAT 12
Thieves try but fail to steal money from North Side bank ATM
SAN ANTONIO – Thieves who may have been out to score some quick Christmas cash have been left empty-handed after their plans to burglarize an ATM went wrong. San Antonio police were left to clean up the mess from the attempted crime near Loop 1604 and Bitters Road early Monday morning.
foxsanantonio.com
Police on the lookout for suspect who ran over woman in a parking lot
SAN ANTONIO – Police are looking for a suspect who ran over a woman in a parking lot. The incident happened at the 8700 block of Wurzbach at around 1:28 p.m. Police say that the woman was sitting on the ground in a parking lot when a vehicle was backing out of a parking space and ran over the woman.
foxsanantonio.com
Trained volunteers are helping BCSO catch criminals this holiday season
Especially during the holiday season, shopping center parking lots can be a huge target for criminals. But a group of volunteers wants to make sure your car and valuables stay safe. They're members of the Cellular on Patrol program, or C.O.P, which is run through the Bexar County Sheriff's Office...
KENS 5
San Antonio families mourning after two teens were fatally struck by a car while walking home
Loved ones said 15-year-old Jordan Canedo and 17-year-old James Solis were walking home from the mall. Police are still looking for the driver responsible.
foxsanantonio.com
Police seek suspect who fatally struck two juveniles with vehicle
SAN ANTONIO – Two people are dead after they were struck by an unknown vehicle on the East side of town. Police were dispatched to the 2700 block of Rigsby at around 11:58 p.m. Upon arrival, they found two victims in the eastbound lanes of Rigsby. Police say that...
foxsanantonio.com
Young woman killed after being ejected from vehicle during 'horrific' rollover crash
SAN ANTONIO - At least one person is dead after a rollover accident along the 151-ramp heading westbound from Loop 410. Officials were called to the scene Wednesday at approximately 2:35 a.m. for a rollover crash. The woman identified as Sabrina Lynn Garcia was ejected from her car after rolling...
KSAT 12
Head-on vehicle crash on South Side sends 2 people to hospital, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – Two people were taken to an area hospital following a 2-vehicle crash on the city’s South Side on Sunday afternoon, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 1:25 p.m. in the 2700 block of Roosevelt Avenue, near the intersection with East Southcross. According...
KSAT 12
UTSA wide receiver suspended following rollover crash near campus; police say he was ‘suspected of DWI’
SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas at San Antonio’s athletics program has suspended football standout Joshua Cephus following a crash in which he was accused of driving while intoxicated. A San Antonio police report obtained by KSAT 12 News shows that Cephus, a senior wide receiver, was...
foxsanantonio.com
Medical examiner releases new report spotlighting a rise in homicides and suicides
The Bexar County Medical Examiner's office released a new report of deaths in San Antonio. Officials have now released their report from 2021, spotlighting a rise in homicides, suicides, and accidents here at home. According to the report, homicides increased by 19 percent from 2020 to 2021. Suicides went up...
Hit-and-run kills two people in east San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Two people were hit and killed by a vehicle while they were crossing an east-side street in a designated crosswalk. The crash happened just before midnight on Friday in the 2700 block of Rigsby Avenue, not far from Comanche Park. San Antonio police said a vehicle...
KSAT 12
Man dies after crashing his 1930s model Ford coupe in Boerne, police say
BOERNE, Texas – Boerne police have identified the victim of a fatal traffic accident that occurred Friday and caused an hours-long closure in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10. Police said 64-year-old Randolph Markham Apps of Boerne was driving his 1930s model Ford coupe when he lost control of...
