ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

Crime Stoppers need your help finding murder suspect of innocent bystander

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is still looking for the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of 52-year-old Alma Saenz. The murder occurred on December 15, 2011, when two men were arguing in the 200 block of Cox Avenue. The argument led to gunfire and Alma Saenz, who was an innocent bystander, was shot by a stray bullet. The suspects fled on scene and are still on the loose today.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Woman suspects she was shot in head by 'possible' ex-boyfriend at local tavern

SAN ANTONIO - A woman is in critical condition after being shot by who police say may be her ex-boyfriend Tuesday night. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the incident happened around 11:50 p.m. after the woman was getting inside her car outside Two Rivers Tavern near 13500 O'Connor on the Northeast Side of town.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

GoFundMe set up for two teens killed in hit and run on East Side

SAN ANTONIO - Two GoFundMe pages are now up for the two teens who were killed in a hit and run accident on Rigsby Road last Friday. 17-year-old James Solis Jr. and 15-year-old Jordan Canedo were crossing the street in a designated crosswalk when they were struck by an unknown vehicle.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Thieves try but fail to steal money from North Side bank ATM

SAN ANTONIO – Thieves who may have been out to score some quick Christmas cash have been left empty-handed after their plans to burglarize an ATM went wrong. San Antonio police were left to clean up the mess from the attempted crime near Loop 1604 and Bitters Road early Monday morning.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Police on the lookout for suspect who ran over woman in a parking lot

SAN ANTONIO – Police are looking for a suspect who ran over a woman in a parking lot. The incident happened at the 8700 block of Wurzbach at around 1:28 p.m. Police say that the woman was sitting on the ground in a parking lot when a vehicle was backing out of a parking space and ran over the woman.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man dies after crashing his 1930s model Ford coupe in Boerne, police say

BOERNE, Texas – Boerne police have identified the victim of a fatal traffic accident that occurred Friday and caused an hours-long closure in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10. Police said 64-year-old Randolph Markham Apps of Boerne was driving his 1930s model Ford coupe when he lost control of...
BOERNE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy