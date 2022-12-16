ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Travis County DA rejects request from attorneys representing APD officer to appear before grand jury

AUSTIN, Texas - The Travis County District Attorney’s Office rejected an Austin police officer's attorneys' request to appear before a grand jury. In a letter, prosecutor Joshua Smalley wrote "We respectfully decline this request. To do otherwise would be a departure from both preexisting and current grand jury practice in Travis County which is not afforded to any other person in Travis County who has a matter pending before a grand jury. To deviate from our policy in this instance would create an unjustified instance of specialized treatment."
South Austin house fire likely caused by lightning, AFD says

AUSTIN, Texas - A lightning strike is likely to blame for a fire at a 2-story home in South Austin, according to the Austin Fire Department. AFD responded to the fire in the attic of a home in the 8300 block of Mauai Drive as heavy rain moved through the Austin area.
Experts: Prepare now for this week's freeze

Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning, and Electrical says they're already seeing an uptick in calls. They say it's good to be proactive so you won't need repairs. FOX 7 Austin's Kelly Saberi joins us with more.
Woman killed after hitting concrete wall in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A woman is dead after crash in South Austin, police said. Austin police said on Dec. 17, around 1:14 a.m., officers responded to a crash in the 100 block of E. Ben White Boulevard service road. The driver of the car, 22-year-old Jacqueline Rodriguez, was traveling with...
2 killed in motorcycle-vehicle crash on E. Ben White

AUSTIN, Texas - Two people are dead after a motorcycle and vehicle collided in South Austin early Sunday. ATCEMS says that two people were involved in the crash in the 500 block of E. Ben White Boulevard around 2:45 a.m. Dec. 18. One person was pronounced dead just before 2:55...
8 people killed in crashes around Austin area this past weekend

AUSTIN, Texas - It has been a deadly weekend on Central Texas roads. According to Austin police, eight people were killed in crashes in the Austin area between Friday night and early Monday morning. "It certainly was a busy weekend for both fatal and serious injury collisions," said Capt. Darren...
How to prepare for the freezing weather

The Austin area is expected to have a hard freeze this week and now is the time to get prepared. FOX 7 Austin's Kelly Saberi has more on what the experts suggest.
'I’ll be home for Christmas': Military dad surprises kids at Austin airport

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Bergstrom International Airport hosted a special reunion Saturday night. Stephanie Park’s husband, Scott, serves as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force. He has been deployed overseas since May. "They were anticipating 365 days," Scott said. "We told my kids R&R didn’t exist this time...
Austin animal shelters looking for people to foster during freeze

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Pets Alive! and the Austin Animal Center are looking for people who can foster dogs during the dangerous cold weather. APA! says it has 50 dogs in need of temporary care because their enclosures are outdoors. The nonprofit is asking potential foster families and adopters to...
New rooftop restaurant in Austin offers delicious meals with an amazing view

AUSTIN, Texas - A new rooftop restaurant called Nido opened to the public in late October, offering internationally-inspired cuisine with incredible city views. Nido offers breakfast, lunch, brunch and dinner at its location at The Loren at Lady Bird Lake on Riverside Dr. The seasonal menu includes dishes such as...
