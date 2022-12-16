Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
Travis County DA rejects request from attorneys representing APD officer to appear before grand jury
AUSTIN, Texas - The Travis County District Attorney’s Office rejected an Austin police officer's attorneys' request to appear before a grand jury. In a letter, prosecutor Joshua Smalley wrote "We respectfully decline this request. To do otherwise would be a departure from both preexisting and current grand jury practice in Travis County which is not afforded to any other person in Travis County who has a matter pending before a grand jury. To deviate from our policy in this instance would create an unjustified instance of specialized treatment."
fox7austin.com
Deadly road rage case involving APD officer will go before grand jury
It's been almost two years since a deadly road rage incident involving an off-duty Austin police officer. Now, the case against another officer, who responded and fired his weapon, will go before a grand jury.
fox7austin.com
Property tax checks, Christmas gifts stolen from mailbox trays in Travis County
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - The number of mailbox trays that arrive at the Travis County Tax Office increase during the holiday season. But lately a few envelopes, with property tax checks inside, have not arrived. According to County Tax Assessor Collector Bruce Elfant, they were stolen. "The Tax Office has...
fox7austin.com
Judge denies APD officer's motion to dismiss civil lawsuit against him for 2020 killing of Mike Ramos
AUSTIN, Texas - A judge made a major decision in a lawsuit against an Austin police officer and the City of Austin. A judge denied Officer Christopher Taylor's motion to dismiss the civil lawsuit against him for the 2020 killing of Mike Ramos. The suit filed by the family of...
fox7austin.com
South Austin house fire likely caused by lightning, AFD says
AUSTIN, Texas - A lightning strike is likely to blame for a fire at a 2-story home in South Austin, according to the Austin Fire Department. AFD responded to the fire in the attic of a home in the 8300 block of Mauai Drive as heavy rain moved through the Austin area.
fox7austin.com
Experts: Prepare now for this week's freeze
Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning, and Electrical says they're already seeing an uptick in calls. They say it's good to be proactive so you won't need repairs. FOX 7 Austin's Kelly Saberi joins us with more.
fox7austin.com
Woman killed after hitting concrete wall in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A woman is dead after crash in South Austin, police said. Austin police said on Dec. 17, around 1:14 a.m., officers responded to a crash in the 100 block of E. Ben White Boulevard service road. The driver of the car, 22-year-old Jacqueline Rodriguez, was traveling with...
fox7austin.com
2 killed in motorcycle-vehicle crash on E. Ben White
AUSTIN, Texas - Two people are dead after a motorcycle and vehicle collided in South Austin early Sunday. ATCEMS says that two people were involved in the crash in the 500 block of E. Ben White Boulevard around 2:45 a.m. Dec. 18. One person was pronounced dead just before 2:55...
fox7austin.com
Chilly temps ahead for the holidays
Get your winter gear ready as a freeze is coming our way in Central Texas. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco has more.
fox7austin.com
Man pulled from truck in Lady Bird Lake had gunshot wounds, police say
Austin police are investigating a suspicious death in South Austin. Investigators say a truck went off the road into Lady Bird Lake and the man pulled from that vehicle appeared to have gunshot wounds.
fox7austin.com
8 people killed in crashes around Austin area this past weekend
AUSTIN, Texas - It has been a deadly weekend on Central Texas roads. According to Austin police, eight people were killed in crashes in the Austin area between Friday night and early Monday morning. "It certainly was a busy weekend for both fatal and serious injury collisions," said Capt. Darren...
fox7austin.com
How to prepare for the freezing weather
The Austin area is expected to have a hard freeze this week and now is the time to get prepared. FOX 7 Austin's Kelly Saberi has more on what the experts suggest.
fox7austin.com
'I’ll be home for Christmas': Military dad surprises kids at Austin airport
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Bergstrom International Airport hosted a special reunion Saturday night. Stephanie Park’s husband, Scott, serves as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force. He has been deployed overseas since May. "They were anticipating 365 days," Scott said. "We told my kids R&R didn’t exist this time...
fox7austin.com
Arctic blast will bring freezing temperatures by end of day tomorrow
The Austin area is getting ready for a hard freeze with wind chills in the single digits. Zack Shields has more on the timing and what to expect from the Arctic blast.
fox7austin.com
Austin police investigating suspicious death of man who drove into Lady Bird Lake
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a suspicious death in South Austin near Riverside and South Lamar. Investigators say just after 3:30 a.m., they responded to a call about a truck that went off the road into Lady Bird Lake. Police say the caller also heard gunfire in the...
fox7austin.com
Arctic cold front bringing freezing temperatures, single-digit wind chills Thursday and Friday
AUSTIN, Texas - It's happening today. Winter officially arrives at 3:48 this afternoon. We will celebrate the new season with morning clouds followed by some sun this afternoon and highs in the mid 50s. This will be the warmest day we have in the next week. The Arctic cold front...
fox7austin.com
Heavy rain hits Austin area, temperatures in the teens expected later this week
A Flood Advisory has been issued until 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 19. Heavy rain, lightning, pea-sized hail possible. Zack Shields has the details in his full forecast.
fox7austin.com
Austin animal shelters looking for people to foster during freeze
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Pets Alive! and the Austin Animal Center are looking for people who can foster dogs during the dangerous cold weather. APA! says it has 50 dogs in need of temporary care because their enclosures are outdoors. The nonprofit is asking potential foster families and adopters to...
fox7austin.com
Brookwood in Georgetown features crafts by adults with special needs
Brookwood in Georgetown, or BiG for short, is an innovative, vocational community for adults with special needs. Everything made by the BiG citizens is sold in the BiG gift shop, cafe, and online store.
fox7austin.com
New rooftop restaurant in Austin offers delicious meals with an amazing view
AUSTIN, Texas - A new rooftop restaurant called Nido opened to the public in late October, offering internationally-inspired cuisine with incredible city views. Nido offers breakfast, lunch, brunch and dinner at its location at The Loren at Lady Bird Lake on Riverside Dr. The seasonal menu includes dishes such as...
