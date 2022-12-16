Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Take a seat: Martins Ferry owns Shadyside in huge victory
Martins Ferry left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Shadyside 90-66 in Ohio boys basketball action on December 20. Martins Ferry opened with a 16-10 advantage over Shadyside through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Sweating it out: Zanesville Maysville edges New Lexington
Zanesville Maysville topped New Lexington 53-47 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 20. The start wasn't the problem for New Lexington, as it began with a 6-4 edge over Zanesville Maysville through the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans designs winning blueprint against Hebron Lakewood
Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans dumped Hebron Lakewood 44-28 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans opened with a 17-4 advantage over Hebron Lakewood through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Steubenville rolls like thunder over East Liverpool Beaver Local
Steubenville played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on East Liverpool Beaver Local during a 55-20 beating on December 19 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time East Liverpool Beaver Local and Steubenville played in a 51-50 game on February 2, 2022. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Wheeling Linsly gives Beverly Fort Frye the business
Wheeling Linsly controlled the action to earn an impressive 67-39 win against Beverly Fort Frye on December 20 in West Virginia boys high school basketball action. The last time Wheeling Linsly and Beverly Fort Frye played in a 73-31 game on December 11, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Tough tussle: Cadiz Harrison Central breaks free from Wheeling Central Catholic
Fan stress was at an all-time high as Cadiz Harrison Central did just enough to beat Wheeling Central Catholic 55-51 during this West Virginia boys high school basketball game. The last time Wheeling Central Catholic and Cadiz Harrison Central played in a 69-61 game on February 18, 2022. For a...
richlandsource.com
Belmont Union Local sprints past Lore City Buckeye Trail
Belmont Union Local called "game" in the waning moments of a 52-36 defeat of Lore City Buckeye Trail for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 20. Last season, Belmont Union Local and Lore City Buckeye Trail faced off on January 25, 2022 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Malvern finds its footing in sprinting past East Canton
Malvern left no doubt on Tuesday, controlling East Canton from start to finish for a 65-43 victory on December 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Malvern jumped in front of East Canton 13-4 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Take a seat: Thornville Sheridan owns Zanesville West Muskingum in huge victory
Thornville Sheridan controlled the action to earn an impressive 57-35 win against Zanesville West Muskingum for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 19. Thornville Sheridan drew first blood by forging a 16-6 margin over Zanesville West Muskingum after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Beverly Fort Frye ekes out victory against Parkersburg South
Beverly Fort Frye showed its poise to outlast a game Parkersburg South squad for a 36-27 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 19. Last season, Beverly Fort Frye and Parkersburg South squared off with January 19, 2022 at Beverly Fort Frye High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Nowhere to hide: Waterford dominates Glouster Trimble from start to finish
Waterford took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Glouster Trimble 54-10 in Ohio girls basketball on December 19. The last time Waterford and Glouster Trimble played in a 40-33 game on March 5, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Bart Anthony Skinner-McVay
Bart Anthony Skinner-McVay, 54, passed away suddenly at Avita Ontario Health Systems on Monday, December 18, 2022. Born April 19, 1968 in Coshocton, Ohio, Bart was the son of Harold and Thelma (Taylor) McVay. Bart loved to cook and was known for his homemade meatloaf and noodles that everyone found delicious. A collector of Lucille Ball memorabilia, Bart was always looking for his next item to add to his collection. He loved to paint, fish and adored his animals.
