Matt Damon Hilariously Reveals Pal George Clooney Pooped In A Kitty Litter Box

Matt Damon let it all out during his speech at the 45th Kennedy Center Honors. In a hilariously horrifying prank-gone-wrong story, the Good Will Hunting star, 52, hilariously claimed his BFF and honoree George Clooney, 61, once pooped in a kitty litter box. “It has been said that my friend George Clooney is the last of the true movie stars,” Matt said in a video clip obtained by E! News. “So I got to thinking about exactly what that meant. Of course, a number of past Kennedy Center honorees have certainly been movie stars in that classic sense. Actors with class and sophistication—Cary Grant, Henry Fonda, Paul Newman, Gregory Peck.”

Matt continued, revealing a previously unearthed detail about the distinguished O Brother, Where Art Thou? actor. “And then I think of George. A man who defected in Richard Kind‘s kitty litter box as a joke.” The audience then erupted in shocked and scandalized laughter. Apparently, however, the dad of twins’ talent to pranks isn’t limited to the off color. “A man who once stole Bill Clinton‘s stationary and wrote fake notes to actors,” Matt continued, “saying how much the President loved their movies.”

The show originally took place on December 4, with stars including Julia Roberts (rocking a George Clooney dress) and President Joe and Jill Biden in attendance, among others, to celebrate the dad of two’s career achievements. The show will air in full on December 28 on CBS. Other honorees this year include Amy Grant, Tania León, U2, and Gladys Knight.

As for the Ocean’s Twelve pals, they don’t seem to have any shortage of topics to rib one another about. But Matt also found room for kind words for George in his remarks. “George, I know a lot of people think you have movie-star looks, but let’s be honest, it takes a village to style the star. PEOPLE Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive — I’ve been there, those experts can transform anyone,” he said, per Yahoo News.

“I have worked with George on some of his biggest hits and some of his biggest bombs,” Matt continued. “We have received rave reviews together, we have been slaughtered by the critics together. And I have loved every minute of it.”