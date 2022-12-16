ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithtown, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
greaterlongisland.com

Sayville Kiwanis invites families to a Santa breakfast, with plenty of presents

GreaterSayville coverage is funded in part by The Winston, a rustic space for entrepreneurs and intimate gatherings at 249 W. Main Street in downtown Sayville. Click here to learn more. The Kiwanis of Sayville spent Saturday morning gifting presents to 13 local families to help spread some holiday cheer during...
SAYVILLE, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Photos: Festive friends turn up for Patchogue Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl

Santa hats, jingle bells and playfully hideous holiday attire dominated downtown Patchogue’s bar scene Sunday night. That’s when Pubcrawls.com hosted the Patchogue Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl for hundreds of Long Islanders seeking drink specials and holiday cheer. From 3 to 9 p.m., select Patchogue spots offered drink specials...
PATCHOGUE, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Ole Miss commit Josh Knoth of Patchogue-Medford pushes through adversity

Long Island is a pitching-rich region, and right now there is nobody that possesses more talent and current pedigree than Josh Knoth. This spring, he won the Carl Yastrzemski Award, given to the top player in Suffolk County. Since then, he has appeared in the Area Code Games, East Coast Pro, the PG All-American Game, Baseball Factory All-American Game and the MLB/USA All-American Game.
PATCHOGUE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy