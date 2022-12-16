Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
238 Miles Of Habitat Could Be Restored By The Ipswich River Watershed AssociationDianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Eliminating The Threat: 2 Braintree Dams Could Recieve Funding For RemovalDianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Burlington Mall Celebrates 40,000 Gifts Given to Local Families & ChildrenDianna CarneyBurlington, MA
Red Sox Star Expected To Hit Free AgencyOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
Winter Classic tickets: Rink orientation for Bruins-Penguins to be different than previous years
In previous years of hockey games at Fenway Park, the rink has been placed across the diamond, stretching from first base to third base, but this year for the 2023 Winter Classic it will be positioned differently. The Boston Bruins will host the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park on January...
MassLive.com
Celtics vs. Pacers: Free live stream, TV, how to watch
The Celtics will look to snap out of their first major offensive slump of the season on Wednesday night as they host the Indiana Pacers at TD Garden. Boston has lost four of their last games overall, dropping them out of the top seed in the Eastern Conference despite a friendly schedule over the weekend. The Pacers have also struggled of late, losing seven of their last ten overall after a red-hot offensive start to the year. It will be the first matchup of the year between the two teams after a blockbuster trade this offseason that sent Malcolm Brogdon to Boston in exchange for Aaron Nesmith, Daniel Theis and a future first round draft pick.
MassLive.com
Ja Morant pinpoints Celtics as lone team Grizzlies will have to run through
There are still roughly 50 games left in the NBA schedule, but teams are jostling into position early on. The Grizzlies are trying to follow-up on their success from last season, when they finished No. 2 in the West before losing to the Warriors the second round. But the Grizzlies...
Did Celtics miss promising opportunity with Bol Bol trade to Magic?
The Celtics made a number of notable trades during their run to the 2022 NBA Finals but one that flew under the radar involved Orlando Magic big man Bol Bol. The 7-foot-2 Oregon product arrived in Boston as part of the Juancho Hernangomez trade last January that also gave the team a sizable TPE that will be active through next month along with an injured P.J. Dozier.
What Celtics said about Aaron Nesmith ahead of Pacers guard’s return to Boston
BOSTON — As the Celtics are busy scouting the Pacers ahead of their Wednesday matchup, they did see a consistent when looking at film of old friend Aaron Nesmith. While the former first-round pick didn’t work out in Boston, he’s carved out a rotation spot for the surprisingly solid Pacers. And whenever Nesmith is on the court, there’s one guarantee: The guard’s playing as hard as possible.
Eddie House fires back at Magic fans after Celtics analyst called out
After Celtics analyst Eddie House called the Magic “garbage,” the Orlando players and faithful were more than happy to circle back to his original comments. House dismissed the Magic after they initially beat the Celtics on Friday, adding that Orlando wasn’t going to make the playoffs or play-in tourney despite the recent improved play.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
72K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0