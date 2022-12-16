ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics vs. Pacers: Free live stream, TV, how to watch

The Celtics will look to snap out of their first major offensive slump of the season on Wednesday night as they host the Indiana Pacers at TD Garden. Boston has lost four of their last games overall, dropping them out of the top seed in the Eastern Conference despite a friendly schedule over the weekend. The Pacers have also struggled of late, losing seven of their last ten overall after a red-hot offensive start to the year. It will be the first matchup of the year between the two teams after a blockbuster trade this offseason that sent Malcolm Brogdon to Boston in exchange for Aaron Nesmith, Daniel Theis and a future first round draft pick.
Did Celtics miss promising opportunity with Bol Bol trade to Magic?

The Celtics made a number of notable trades during their run to the 2022 NBA Finals but one that flew under the radar involved Orlando Magic big man Bol Bol. The 7-foot-2 Oregon product arrived in Boston as part of the Juancho Hernangomez trade last January that also gave the team a sizable TPE that will be active through next month along with an injured P.J. Dozier.
What Celtics said about Aaron Nesmith ahead of Pacers guard’s return to Boston

BOSTON — As the Celtics are busy scouting the Pacers ahead of their Wednesday matchup, they did see a consistent when looking at film of old friend Aaron Nesmith. While the former first-round pick didn’t work out in Boston, he’s carved out a rotation spot for the surprisingly solid Pacers. And whenever Nesmith is on the court, there’s one guarantee: The guard’s playing as hard as possible.
Eddie House fires back at Magic fans after Celtics analyst called out

After Celtics analyst Eddie House called the Magic “garbage,” the Orlando players and faithful were more than happy to circle back to his original comments. House dismissed the Magic after they initially beat the Celtics on Friday, adding that Orlando wasn’t going to make the playoffs or play-in tourney despite the recent improved play.
