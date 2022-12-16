Read full article on original website
California quake occurred in very seismically active region
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The big earthquake that rocked the far north coast of California on Tuesday originated in an area under the Pacific Ocean where multiple tectonic plates collide, creating the state's most seismically active region. The Mendocino Triple Junction is the meeting place of the Gorda, Pacific...
Why big earthquakes keep hammering California's 'Mendocino Triple Junction'
In the past 100 years, at least 40 other earthquakes of magnitude 6 or larger have occurred there.
3 Earthquakes Hit Northern California
Northern California (BCN) A 6.37 magnitude earthquake struck the Northern California coast Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. That quake was followed by a 4.6-magnitude and a 3.9-magnitude aftershock. The first earthquake's epicenter was 12 km west/southwest of Ferndale. The first quake struck at 2:34 a.m. at a...
Freezing rain and snow snarl travel in Pacific Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Heavy snow, freezing rain and sleet have disrupted travel across the Pacific Northwest, causing widespread flight cancellations and delays and creating dangerous driving conditions in the region stretching from Vancouver, Canada, down through Washington state and Oregon. In Oregon, one person died in an accident...
The Daily 12-20-22: 2 people reported dead following NorCal earthquake
Two people died, 11 were injured and dozens were displaced from their homes in the aftermath of a magnitude 6.4 earthquake that struck off the coast of Northern California and rocked the small towns of Humboldt County early Tuesday morning, officials said. Ferndale, Fortuna, Rio Dell and Scotia were among the towns that felt the most intense shaking. The quake buckled a bridge on the main road into Ferndale, knocked out power to more than 70,000 people and damaged dozens of homes. Here's everything we know so far.
He’s The Captain Now | A Look At The New Pittsburg Football Coach
Charlie Ramirez Is The First New Pittsburg Football Coach In 21 Years — His Own High School Coach And Former Players Share What To Expect •. It was part high-step, part strut and pure emotional release. Charlie Ramirez stormed up the sideline away from a Pittsburg High defense celebrating...
140 mph wind gust, heavy rain and small hail blast Hawaii
A fierce cold front hammered the Hawaiian Islands Sunday through Monday.
How to eat like a local in Lake Tahoe
Here's where to experience the best of Lake Tahoe's food scene.
10 places you need to visit in California in 2023
These hidden gems span the desert to the mountains.
Washington AG sues pharmacy chains over opioids
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Wednesday that his office is suing Kroger, Albertsons and Rite Aid, arguing their pharmacy chains failed to act as the “final barrier” against opioid over-prescription. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in King County Superior Court, is the...
Woman Dies, Man Arrested Following Crash In Oakland Hills
OAKLAND (BCN) A 42-year-old Antioch woman died and a man was arrested following a crash early Tuesday morning in the Oakland hills, police said. Officers went at 12:44 a.m. to the 3800 block of Grizzly Peak Boulevard following the crash. A vehicle was traveling east on the road when it left the pavement and went down an embankment, according to police.
