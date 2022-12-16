ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

NFL broadcasts rarely show viewers what they most want to see

By Phil Mushnick
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SSlCp_0jkPOGN500

Breakfast’s on me, this morning. Everyone gets a piece of my mind.

Sunday, at the close of Jets-Bills on CBS , there was only one reason to stick around: To watch battered Jets QB Mike White mingle with opponents, including opposing QB Josh Allen, who likely would recognize and congratulate White’s above-and-beyond determination.

Consider that when White left injured in the third quarter, Tony Romo logically declared, “He’s not coming back, today.” So at game’s end, White having returned and somehow still completing passes despite ribs hollering for mercy, White was the last can’t-miss-it story.

But as White was shown crossing the field towards the Bills, CBS cut completely away to a full screen graphic of “The AFC Playoff Picture.” Sanctuary!

Sunday’s next game, here, Bucs-Niners on Fox, was an impossibility, even by any-given-Sunday lessons. Tom Brady, throwing what they used to call “medicine balls” — passes that left receivers injured — and the last kid drafted, 22-year-old Brock Purdy, throwing for three TDs in his first start, a 35-7 pounding .

And at game’s end, as Purdy was seen crossing the field, likely scoping for Brady — again, the only shot to stick around for — Fox bolted for advertisements. Couldn’t wait 10 more seconds!

But sports TV, in its most advanced stages, has never been so indiscriminate, so negligent, so ignorant of game circumstances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AumrT_0jkPOGN500
Fans didn’t get to see Mike White, right, greet Bills players on the CBS broadcast.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sSNog_0jkPOGN500
Brock Purdy, right, greets Tom Brady — which Fox viewers did not get to see.
AP

Jets-Bills was the latest in third-down-and-crowd-shot formulaic jobs. When it’s most essential to stay on the field, shoot the crowd watching the field!

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eoLb8_0jkPOGN500
ESPN’s Ryan Clark: ABC’s ‘GMA’ broke deal on Mike Hollins interview

Over to Eagles-Giants where Fox was doing the same, except it added live split screens to create a reduced view of two things at once. Fox did not include suggestions as to which side to watch as we can’t see two things at once, a reality that has escaped TV since it first endeavored to capitalize on the fact that our eyes operate independently.

The commentary in most NFL telecasts is still badly biased as it much favors selfish, foolish players over circumspect viewers.

As the Giants were being blown clear to Trenton by the Eagles , Fox’s Joe Davis and Daryl Johnston refused to note what we couldn’t miss: the score didn’t prevent individual Giants from celebrating themselves.

Down 27-7, Giants WRs Richie James then Isaiah Hodgins caught passes then made with that time-wasting, TV-encouraged industrial cliché of rising to make check-me-out first-down gestures.

At 34-14, LB Azeez Ojulari sacked Philly QB Jalen Hurts then did a sack dance as if he’d just conquered the Baltic Sea or at least the Gowanus Canal.

For all Johnston has to say every week, he always clams up on childishly selfish unprofessional conduct. Never offend the offensive!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09d86a_0jkPOGN500
Daryl Johnston
Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty

As need-fixing “production values,” it’s obvious, by now, that they’re incurable, thus, in order to continue to watch, we have to change, perhaps starting with our Sunday clothing. “Hello. I’m looking for something in a Moron, Extra-Large.”

Sullivan, Griffin proof double standards alive & well

Another week of selective, infuriating double-standard justice.

Jerry Sullivan, veteran sports columnist for two Buffalo-area newspapers and a radio commentator, was fired from all three gigs after answering a listener’s question on a podcast about female fans:

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YKzT6_0jkPOGN500
Niagara sportswriter Jerry Sullivan fired for ripping women sports fans

“Hey, women, be better than this. Because the worst fans really are the women. They don’t get critical journalism. They all want to be cheerleaders, OK? You know what I mean?

“It’s always — it’s a dangerous avenue to go down, to criticize women in general, because they’re better than men, generally — but they don’t get it as fans.”

While indelicate, I didn’t find this offensive, just a curmudgeonly opinion with an overall judgment in favor of women. And the experiences in my own life — older sister, twin sister, wife, two daughters, and now two granddaughters, no males — are in concert with Sullivan’s: bless their hearts, they just don’t get it.

That means I hate women? Exit interview to follow? You can’t fire me! I have a wife and daughters!

My nephew, QB of his high school team, was playing one afternoon, when the other team was called for offsides. My older sister, mother of the QB and who’d previously watched dozens of games, began to shout, “You dirty players!”

I tried to explain to her that offsides is not a dirty foul — no more so than Sullivan’s, this week. Yet Sullivan was fired for, at worst, being offsides.

Then there’s ESPN football analyst Robert Griffin III, a black man, who Monday night let slip an antiquated slur for blacks many hadn’t heard in decades .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40X5bX_0jkPOGN500
Robert Griffin III
John Mersits/Cal Sport Media/Sipa USA

More than three days later, we still hadn’t heard from ESPN on Griffin’s punishment, if any, as ESPN remains the home of racial and gender double-standards.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OOVEe_0jkPOGN500 Robert Griffin III apologizes for using slur on ESPN’s ‘Monday Night Countdown’

ESPN took just one day to fire and destroy the career, reputation and life of longtime tennis analyst Doug Adler as a racist for calling Venus Williams “a gorilla,” a fabrication — a lie — disseminated by a reckless New York Times stringer. Adler had complimented her for surprise-attacking the net via “the guerrilla method.”

But Griffin’s apology for something very real was all that was needed. Fine, carry on. Yet Adler’s firing for absolutely nothing stands. Did ESPN even know — or care — that Adler was the annual volunteer head tennis instructor for poor black kids in Washington, D.C.?

The NBA Kings fired 30-year broadcaster Grant Napear after he, during the George Floyd conflagration, had the temerity to declare “All Lives Matter … Every Single One!” He explained he couldn’t help it as, “That’s how I was raised.” Same here. Shame on my parents.

Again, the pursuit of equality through conspicuous inequality is a fool’s mission, but on and on we go.

Some sound advice for announcers: Shhhhhhhh!

Doesn’t matter the sport, TV now encourages its announcers to needlessly speak over them.

Saturday’s Portugal-Morocco World Cup match was a few minutes old when a chance by Portugal led analyst Aly Wagner to this: “An early goal is exactly what Portugal would want.”

She must’ve been slipped a copy of the game plan! She spoke such enlightenments throughout.

NBC’s Olympic-buildup coverage of Alpine skiing was lost to yak as analysts spoke during entire runs.

Alpine skiing used to be a TV attraction for its natural sounds of speed, our ability to judge the snow as crusty or powdery based on what we could hear in high-velocity turns. We were course-side eye- and ear-witnesses. Not anymore!

CBS, Sunday, seemed to have finally boosted the volume on Tony Romo’s microphone.

Rarely heard or read a nice thing about transient big-time college football coach Mike Leach — quite the contrary — until this week, after he died. Had no idea he was such a beloved fellow.

Not that anyone near or at the top at Fox Sports knows bad from worse, but No. 1 NFL analyst Greg Olsen still comes at us like a Morse Code operator frantically signaling distress calls from sea. “Women and children eventually!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OFvPZ_0jkPOGN500
Greg Olsen
Getty Images

Quote of the Week, from free-agent tourist Odell Beckham Jr.: “I would like to be in a stable environment.” Yep, none more synonymous with stability than he! Unless he was talking about Aqueduct.

Comments / 1

Related
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
OnlyHomers

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

Commanders WR shares shocking story about game-changing penalty

Sunday night’s game between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders caught a lot of attention for the pass interference that was not called on Washington’s final offensive play. Two plays earlier, though, a penalty was called. And the player it was called on had an interesting story about it when the game ended. With Read more... The post Commanders WR shares shocking story about game-changing penalty appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WASHINGTON, DC
New York Post

NFL legend Franco Harris dead at 72

Steelers and NFL legend Franco Harris has died at 72, according to multiple reports. Harris, who played fullback for Pittsburgh for over a decade in the 1970s and early ’80s, was a four-time Super Bowl champion and a Pro Football Hall of Famer. He made the Pro Bowl nine times and was the NFL’s rushing touchdown leader in 1976. Harris was perhaps most famous for being the recipient of the “Immaculate Reception” in 1972, one of the most famous plays in NFL history, catching a ball thrown by Terry Bradshaw that appeared to bounce off a Raiders defender and running it for a game-winning touchdown. His death comes just two days before the 50th anniversary of the play, which will be commemorated on Saturday as the Steelers and Raiders play each other. On Saturday, Harris was set to be just the third player in Steelers history to have his number retired, after Joe Greene and Ernie Stautner. A cause of death was not immediately known.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New York Post

Video of ex-NFLer Damon Arnette’s arrest emerges: ‘You’re a f–king idiot’

Former Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette was given a verbal whooping by the police officer who pulled him over during his arrest in July for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license. In police bodycam footage on the night of the arrest, one cop can be heard telling Arnette, who was 25 at the time: “We gave you a f–king break! You knew your f–king license was suspended.” “I got practice in the morning, “Arnette responded, to which the officer retorted, “It doesn’t matter bro, you’re going to jail, bro. We can’t keep giving you...
NEVADA STATE
New York Post

Franco Harris talked ‘Immaculate Reception’ with Chris Russo hours before death

Franco Harris was doing “great, fantastic” on Tuesday. That was the former Steelers running back Franco Harris, famous for the “Immaculate Reception,” speaking in an interview with Chris Russo on SiriusXM’s “Mad Dog Unleashed.” Later in the day, Harris died at the age of 72, just days before he was set to have his jersey retired by the Steelers. No cause of death was given. With the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception on Friday, Russo joked that Harris has done about 50 billion interviews about it — and that this one would mark 50 billion and one. Asked what Terry Bradshaw was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Viewers had same bizarre issue while watching Bills-Dolphins game

Viewers watching Saturday’s game between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills encountered a very strange audio glitch. Some viewers watching the game heard both English and Spanish commentary at the same time, with no apparent explanation. The issue appeared to primarily impact the Miami market, as the local CBS affiliate was simulcasting the game, but mistakenly used both audio feeds.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

Penalty on Terry McLaurin is a very bad look for the NFL

As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football.
MARYLAND STATE
The Spun

A Wild NFL Conspiracy Theory Is Swirling This Morning

The Washington Commanders fell to the New York Giants, 20-12, in a controversial finish on NBC's "Sunday Night Football" last evening. Washington was on the receiving end of a couple of bad referee decisions, especially late, when the Commanders were attempting to tie the game. One brutal pass interference penalty...
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Bills dream scenario for NFL Playoff seeding, matchups

The Buffalo Bills currently carry an 11-3 win-loss slate, which is tied for the best record in the AFC. The Bills are the No. 1 team in AFC East and have already officially clinched a playoff berth. Of course, they hope to wrap up the AFC’s top seed when the regular season is done. They are currently on a five-game winning streak after absorbing back-to-back losses in Weeks 9 and 10 at the hands of the Jets and Vikings. Here, we’ll look at the Bills and their dream scenario in terms of NFL Playoff seeding and matchups.
Yardbarker

Joe Buck pulls an Al Michaels at the end of 'Monday Night Football'

Joe Buck pulled an Al Michaels at the end of the Week 15 “Monday Night Football” game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams. The Packers were leading 24-12 with under two minutes left in the game. They had a 4th-and-2 from the Rams’ 4-yard line and went for it. Aaron Jones rushed for a first down, but he was stopped just short of the end zone.
GREEN BAY, WI
New York Post

Al Michaels opens up about first season streaming on Amazon

When Amazon Prime Video received its schedule of Thursday night NFL games in the spring, its legendary play-by-play man, Al Michaels, and crew noticed the Jets and the Jaguars in late December. “I must say, when the schedule came out, we looked at this game and we said, ‘What is that doing?’” Michaels told The Post. Now, Jets (7-7) vs. Jaguars (6-8) has playoff implications.  “But that’s the NFL, you don’t know what is going to happen,” said Michaels, 78, who practically has seen it all, including having the call on Mark Sanchez’s buttfumble a decade ago. Michaels has been a central part of Amazon...
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Former NFL Head Coach Wants Referee To Be Suspended

Jay Gruden thinks his former team got shafted by the zebras on Sunday night. Appearing on "Grant and Danny" on 106.7 The Fan on Tuesday, Gruden ripped line judge Carl Johnson for flagging Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin for lining up illegally on 3rd-and-goal from the 1 during the team's final possession in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the New York Giants.
WASHINGTON STATE
NFL

2023 NFL Draft order: Bears leapfrog Seahawks for No. 2 pick; Lions move up to No. 4

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
The Spun

Look: It's Going To Be Insanely Cold At NFL Game Saturday

Anyone attending Saturday night's game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers better bundle up. ESPN's Brooke Pryor noted that the Week 16 matchup is expected to kick off with an 8-degree temperature in Pittsburgh. There's also a chance of snow at Acrisure Stadium. This marks the second straight...
PITTSBURGH, PA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
121K+
Followers
68K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy