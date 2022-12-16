Britney Spears tells sister Jamie Lynn to ‘have self-worth’ in Instagram post

Britney Spears wants Jamie Lynn Spears to see her “self-worth” and not let other people control her narrative — as they did to Britney.

The 41-year-old songstress sent a special message to her younger sister on Thursdaay after going on a rant about never “feeling accepted by family.”

“Jamie Lynn, you need to feel self-worth being my sister !!!” Britney captioned her post. “Just look UP sweetheart … remember IT’S NOT WHAT YOU SEE, IT’S WHAT’S IN YOUR HANDS !!!”

She went on to blame social media and technology for warping the “Zoey 101” star’s perception of her older sister, telling her to “never forget where you came from.”

The songstress told her estranged sister to find her “self-worth.” Instagram/britneyspears

“As we all look down on our high tech phones today to find purpose and connect with this thing called Earth … Cause you finally expose your ASS to the world !!! Have the BIRDS HEARD ??? Hopefully they can get KIND messages today.”

The cryptic post came just weeks after the “Toxic” singer shocked fans by praising her “inspiring” sister , 31, amid their ongoing feud.

“It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you …,” the singer wrote in a since-deleted caption.

Adding, “Congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show !!!. You ain’t alone … if anybody knows what that feels like … I get it. My baby sister !!! I love you !!!”

The loving caption came out of left field as the siblings have been publicly fighting ever since Britney’s 14-year conservatorship — which controlled her personal, medical and financial affairs — was terminated last year.

In fact, the Grammy-winning star once said she “should have slapped” her “selfish little brat” sister and mother, Lynne, during a scathing post on social media.

The Grammy-winning singer’s 14-year conservatorship ended last year. Getty Images

Despite Britney’s contradictory posts, Jamie Lynn tried to set the record straight by claiming the sisters are on good terms behind closed doors.

“Brit, I am always here for you, you know behind the scenes I have always been here. It’s become exhausting when conversations and texts we have in private don’t match what you post on social media,” she wrote on Instagram.