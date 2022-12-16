ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agawam, MA

Easthampton girls basketball turns back Southwick, 53-17

EASTHAMPTON – If the Southwick Regional girls basketball team never sees another 3-pointer, it likely won’t be too soon. Easthampton made nine 3-pointers and the Eagles cruised past the Rams Tuesday night at home, 53-17. Four of those 3′s came in the first quarter, three of which came from the game’s high scorer, Lauren Morse (18 points) as Easthampton outscored Southwick 19-4 over the game’s first eight minutes. Kayley Downie (13) chipped in seven points in the quarter, including a shot from beyond the arc.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
Single family residence sells in Amherst for $558,600

Shiyue Deng acquired the property at 786 North Pleasant Street, Amherst, from Susan E Jahoda and Stephen Korns on Nov. 28, 2022. The $558,600 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $450. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.4-acre lot. These...
AMHERST, MA
Princeton’s Mountain Barn Restaurant to reopen as The Barn in early 2023

A popular family-owned restaurant in Princeton which closed last summer will soon be back with a new look and a new name. The Mountain Barn on Worcester Road will be reopening as The Barn in early 2023, giving a nod to the nickname many of its old regulars used. Gabi Bennet, who co-owns the restaurant with her mother Carla Zottoli, told MassLive in an email that the goal is to have the doors open in late January or early February.
PRINCETON, MA
Sale closed in Agawam: $330,000 for a three-bedroom home

Daniel Stevens and Megan Stevens acquired the property at 28 Merrill Drive, Agawam, from Mark J Chevalier on Dec. 2, 2022. The $330,000 purchase price works out to $240 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot. These nearby houses have...
AGAWAM, MA
Three-bedroom home sells in Westfield for $275,000

John Pini and Ashley Pini bought the property at 107 Pinehurst Street, Westfield, from Trista M Perrea on Nov. 29, 2022. The $275,000 purchase price works out to $265 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom and sits on a 20,000 square-foot lot. These nearby houses...
WESTFIELD, MA
Early morning two-alarm fire displaces Agawam man

An Agawam man has been displaced after early-morning fire at 38 Liquori Drive. On Tuesday, the Agawam Fire Department followed up on a report at 4:43 a.m. of a structure fire. Upon arrival, units found the single-family home fully engulfed in flames. A second alarm was requested, and support was received from the Springfield, Westfield and Longmeadow fire departments. Firefighters had the blaze under control within 20 minutes and spent several hours extinguishing hot spots.
AGAWAM, MA
Sale closed in Springfield: $180,000 for a condominium

Andrea Martin bought the property at 20 Jamestown Drive, Springfield, from Susan J Labb on Nov. 30, 2022. The $180,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $165. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Additional units have recently changed hands close by:. In November 2021, a...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Sale closed in Springfield: $254,000 for a six-bedroom home

Ramona Rodriguez Valle bought the property at 28 Virginia Street, Springfield, from Scott Introvigne on Nov. 28, 2022, for $254,000 which represents a price per square foot of $130. The property features six bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 5,502-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands close...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Pedestrian seriously injured in West Springfield crash Tuesday evening

An individual was seriously injured in a West Springfield crash on Tuesday evening, according to a West Springfield Police Department spokesperson. At around 6 p.m. Tuesday, West Springfield police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Piper Road near Monastery Avenue. After authorities arrived on the scene, first responders rushed the pedestrian to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries, according to officials.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Single-family house sells for $520,000 in Easthampton

Carl Bannon and Karen Miscall bannon bought the property at 144 Main Street, Easthampton, from Jennifer A Hamilton on Nov. 28, 2022. The $520,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $174. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 8,470-square-foot lot. Additional...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
