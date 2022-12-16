Read full article on original website
Scoreboard: Westfield boys swimming remains undefeated, while Ludlow girls avoid sweep & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The Westfield boy’s swimming team opened and finished their afternoon with a relay win, as they remain undefeated at 3-0 behind a 99-23 road win against Ludlow on Tuesday.
Easthampton girls basketball turns back Southwick, 53-17
EASTHAMPTON – If the Southwick Regional girls basketball team never sees another 3-pointer, it likely won’t be too soon. Easthampton made nine 3-pointers and the Eagles cruised past the Rams Tuesday night at home, 53-17. Four of those 3′s came in the first quarter, three of which came from the game’s high scorer, Lauren Morse (18 points) as Easthampton outscored Southwick 19-4 over the game’s first eight minutes. Kayley Downie (13) chipped in seven points in the quarter, including a shot from beyond the arc.
Scoreboard: Lindsey DeLand helps Westfield Tech girls basketball earn comeback win over Baystate Academy & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. On Tuesday, the Westfield Technical Academy girl’s basketball team defeated Baystate Academy, 35-34, in a nailbiter on the road.
Amherst girls basketball defeats Hoosac Valley, 60-36, avenging last season’s sole home loss
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. AMHERST ― Amherst girls basketball got revenge on Hoosac Valley on Tuesday night, pulling away in the second half to earn a big 60-36 victory.
U.S. Army National High School Combine Report: Springfield Central LB Jack Casey Jr.
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Four Springfield Central football players went to Frisco, TX last week to compete in the U.S. Army National High School Football Combine.
Toy for Joy 2022: Springfield’s Park Edge tree lighting helps inspire Sheriff Nick Cocchi’s generosity
There’s nothing like a Christmas tree lighting to get everyone in the spirit of the holidays. Just ask Hampden County Sheriff Nicholas Cocchi. As if he were Santa personified, the sheriff sprang into action at Friday night’s Park Edge Christmas tree lighting in Springfield. The sheriff donated $1,000...
Single family residence sells in Amherst for $558,600
Shiyue Deng acquired the property at 786 North Pleasant Street, Amherst, from Susan E Jahoda and Stephen Korns on Nov. 28, 2022. The $558,600 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $450. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.4-acre lot. These...
Three-bedroom home sells for $273,000 in West Springfield
Heather Allen bought the property at 70 Grove Street, West Springfield, from Dwight Northrup on Nov. 28, 2022. The $273,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $230. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom. It sits on a 9,565-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been sold...
Single family residence in West Springfield sells for $320,000
Eddie Rodriguez and Jacky Rodriguez acquired the property at 444 Rogers Avenue, West Springfield, from Robyn Smith champion on Nov. 28, 2022, for $320,000 which works out to $148 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 30,436 square-foot lot. Additional houses have...
Princeton’s Mountain Barn Restaurant to reopen as The Barn in early 2023
A popular family-owned restaurant in Princeton which closed last summer will soon be back with a new look and a new name. The Mountain Barn on Worcester Road will be reopening as The Barn in early 2023, giving a nod to the nickname many of its old regulars used. Gabi Bennet, who co-owns the restaurant with her mother Carla Zottoli, told MassLive in an email that the goal is to have the doors open in late January or early February.
Sale closed in Agawam: $330,000 for a three-bedroom home
Daniel Stevens and Megan Stevens acquired the property at 28 Merrill Drive, Agawam, from Mark J Chevalier on Dec. 2, 2022. The $330,000 purchase price works out to $240 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot. These nearby houses have...
Single-family residence sells for $286,500 in South Hadley
Dora Shick and Michael Peterson acquired the property at 85 Pearl Street, South Hadley, from Kristin S Loiko and Steven Pelletier on Nov. 30, 2022. The $286,500 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $276. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
Three-bedroom home sells in Westfield for $275,000
John Pini and Ashley Pini bought the property at 107 Pinehurst Street, Westfield, from Trista M Perrea on Nov. 29, 2022. The $275,000 purchase price works out to $265 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom and sits on a 20,000 square-foot lot. These nearby houses...
Early morning two-alarm fire displaces Agawam man
An Agawam man has been displaced after early-morning fire at 38 Liquori Drive. On Tuesday, the Agawam Fire Department followed up on a report at 4:43 a.m. of a structure fire. Upon arrival, units found the single-family home fully engulfed in flames. A second alarm was requested, and support was received from the Springfield, Westfield and Longmeadow fire departments. Firefighters had the blaze under control within 20 minutes and spent several hours extinguishing hot spots.
Sale closed in Springfield: $180,000 for a condominium
Andrea Martin bought the property at 20 Jamestown Drive, Springfield, from Susan J Labb on Nov. 30, 2022. The $180,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $165. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Additional units have recently changed hands close by:. In November 2021, a...
Sale closed in Springfield: $254,000 for a six-bedroom home
Ramona Rodriguez Valle bought the property at 28 Virginia Street, Springfield, from Scott Introvigne on Nov. 28, 2022, for $254,000 which represents a price per square foot of $130. The property features six bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 5,502-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands close...
Sale closed in Belchertown: $788,000 for a three-bedroom home
Richard Prager and Beverly Prager bought the property at 205 North Street, Belchertown, from Daniel W Shelton and Tessa C Shelton on Nov. 30, 2022, for $788,000 which works out to $257 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 1.2-acre lot.
Pedestrian seriously injured in West Springfield crash Tuesday evening
An individual was seriously injured in a West Springfield crash on Tuesday evening, according to a West Springfield Police Department spokesperson. At around 6 p.m. Tuesday, West Springfield police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Piper Road near Monastery Avenue. After authorities arrived on the scene, first responders rushed the pedestrian to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries, according to officials.
Single-family house sells for $520,000 in Easthampton
Carl Bannon and Karen Miscall bannon bought the property at 144 Main Street, Easthampton, from Jennifer A Hamilton on Nov. 28, 2022. The $520,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $174. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 8,470-square-foot lot. Additional...
Single family residence sells for $230,000 in East Longmeadow
Maryann Spillane and Dennis Spillane bought the property at 208 Westwood Avenue, East Longmeadow, from Agnes M Est Dion on Dec. 1, 2022, for $230,000 which works out to $159 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 28,693 square-foot lot. Additional houses...
