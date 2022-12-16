Read full article on original website
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billionsAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Metro adjusting bus schedules due extreme cold weather
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — With extremely cold weather expected tp hit Omaha over the next few days, Metro will be running more limited service for Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23, according to a Metro spokesperson. Most of Metro's Saturday routes will run on schedule, but not all...
Omaha Public Works officials talk operations during winter storm
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Activity is now in full swing at the City of Omaha's Public Works yard. Wednesday morning, city officials discussed what operations might look like as an expected winter storm ramps up. According to the city, more than 100 pieces of equipment will be at its disposal...
Pottawattamie County declares road snow emergency through Friday
Pottawattamie County issued the following advisory due to the incoming storm:. Pottawattamie County Secondary Roads Department is declaring a Snow Emergency. The Snow Emergency will go into effect at 5 P.M., on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 and will remain in effect until 5 P.M. on Friday, December 23, 2022. Vehicles cannot be parked on or along any public County roadway during snow removal operations.
UPDATE: Charges filed, bond set in I-80 pursuit, standoff
LINCOLN, Neb. — A North Dakota man has had his bond set at 10 percent of $500,000 as faces charges in connection to a pursuit and hour-long standoff across the state last week. Kasey Martinson, 56, is charged in Lancaster County Court with assault on an officer using a...
Closings and delays for Wednesday, Dec. 21
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Freezing temperatures with snow and dangerous wind are expected for Wednesday. Below are a list of closures and delays that have been announced for Dec. 21:. Bellevue Public Schools: Closed. Bennington Public Schools: Closed. Blair Public Schools: Closed Wednesday and Thursday. Elkhorn Public Schools: Closed.
Omaha garbage pickup cancelled Thursday and Friday
Due to the storm and dangerous wind chill coming into the Metro, The Omaha Public Works Department has announced that solid waste pickup is being cancelled Thursday and Frida 12/22-23. There will not be makeup days, and the department said residents who collect more garbage than can fit in their...
Heartland Family Service work to get housing for hundreds of vacated tenants
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — The emergency shut down of Legacy Crossing apartments in Omaha brought in the crisis response team at Heartland Family Service. Since Monday they have been working to make sure every tenant from the apartment complex has a place to go. The notice to...
Douglas County sees third pediatric COVID-19 death along with four other deaths
Douglas County (KPTM) — Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) has reported five new COVID-19 deaths including a pediatric death. This is the third pediatric death due to COVID-19 in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. The girl had multiple underlying health conditions, and she was vaccinated. The...
Ricketts defends his record as he makes the case for Senate
LINCOLN, Neb. — Sixteen years after he first ran for senate, Governor Pete Ricketts again seeks the seat. This time it’s not the voters but Governor-Elect Jim Pillen who will make the decision. NTV News sat down with the governor in the waning days of his term. "I...
Warrant served by FBI at home of Councilmember Vinny Palermo among others
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Federal agents served a search warrant Tuesday morning at the south Omaha home of Councilmember Vinny Palermo, and warrants were also served for two Omaha police officers. FOX42 News has also learned there is also an FBI investigation into the PACE organization. PACE is short for Police Athletics for Community Engagement.
Tenants evacuated six days before Christmas from northwest apartment complex
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Tenants of a northwest apartment complex are being evacuated from their homes just six days before Christmas, according to a press release from the Mayor's Office. Those who reside at Legacy Crossings Apartments at 105th and Fort streets will be relocating Monday after the complex...
INTERVIEW: Secretary of State Bob Evnen talks election security
The list has been checked twice, and we're talking ballots....not gifts. Secretary of State Bob Evnen said Nebraska's elections are secure and a recent audit proves just that. NTV News sat down with him for an interview. The conversation with Evnen continues Wednesday, as we'll talk about the difference his...
Hospital system stops offering cross-sex hormones to minors after lawmaker pushback
CHARLESTON, S.C. (TND) — Conservative legislators in South Carolina are celebrating a "big win for childhood innocence" after the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) confirmed it was no longer running a "transgender endocrine clinic" and has stopped providing minors with cross-sex hormone treatment. The National Desk (TND) spoke...
Democrats propose gun-safety bills to address 'gun violence epidemic'
TUKWILA, Wash. (KOMO) — Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson proposed two gun safety measures at a news conference Monday in Tukwila to address what Inslee called a "gun violence epidemic." The first of the two "common-sense public safety measures" for the upcoming legislative session...
Wynonna Judd announces special guest for Omaha concert in February
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Wynonna Judd announced the special guests for her 2023 The Judds: The Final Tour including the guest for the Omaha concert, according to a press release from the tour. The tour that will celebrate the life of Naomi Judd is set to come to the...
Rhode Island couple transforms home into Christmas wonderland
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A couple in Rhode Island transformed their home into a Christmas wonderland. Richard Hallee-Griffin and his husband Larry Griffin have lived inside their home, also known as the "Griffin Manor," for the past nine years. It was built in 1846, and they have done everything...
Creighton women's hoops facing tough test against No. 2 Stanford on Tuesday
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Creighton's women's basketball is gearing up for it's biggest challenge of the season so far. The Lady Jays are travelling to the bay area for a matchup with No. 2 Stanford on Tuesday. "None of us are backing away from that challenge. If anything we...
Open Door Mission hosts "Warm Hearts, Warm Feet" event, give away socks and boots
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - Omaha's Open Door Mission brought Christmas a week early to some of their residents this Sunday. In partnership with the Reach Church, the Open Door Mission gave away pairs of socks and boots to homeless men they serve. And with single digit weather approaching this week,...
