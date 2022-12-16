Read full article on original website
Hogs die in LaPorte barn fire
LaPorte County, Ind. — About a dozen hogs died in a fully engulfed barn fire Tuesday night in LaPorte County. Firefighters after 11 p.m. responded to a small farm belonging to Kenneth Hunt in the 6800 block of E. 300 North. “It was a total loss,” said Kankakee Township...
Police searching for man accused of killing woman in Benton Harbor apartment
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — Police in Benton Township are looking for the person responsible for shooting and killing a woman, then dragging her through an apartment building. The name of the victim is not being released at this point, with investigators only saying the woman was 30-years-old and...
Biggest year ever for 'Santa's Elficers,' as South Bend Police deliver gifts and meals
South Bend. Ind. — The South Bend Police Department is wrapping up its biggest "Santa’s Elficers program" ever!. The program is run by Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 36. Families with children younger than 17 could apply to get donations of wrapped gifts and holiday meals – and ‘Elficers’ drop it off at their doorsteps. The program has helped about 5-hundred children throughout South Bend.
Storm Alert: Blizzard and Winter Storm Warnings in Place Ahead of Winter Storm
We are roughly 24 hours away from a major Winter Storm to start impacting the area. It will start as a light wintry mix Thursday morning. The morning and lunchtime commutes will be ok to travel but it’s during the evening commute we see conditions deteriorate from west to east. Expect temperatures to drop more than 20 in an hour, allowing for flash freezing (or ice) on the roads.
Food Bank of Northern Indiana, Four Winds Casinos donate holiday meals
1,000 local families in need received a free holiday meal Tuesday, thanks to the Pokagon Band and Four Winds Casinos. Employees at Four Winds South Bend gave away 200 boxes with ham, stuffing, pineapples, mashed potatoes, and an apple pie in partnership with the Food Bank of Northern Indiana. The...
A major winter storm will bring heavy snow, strong winds, and an arctic blast to Michiana
Wednesday will be the last good day to travel across the Midwest before the Christmas holiday weekend. A major winter storm will impact Michiana and much of the Midwest Thursday through Friday. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the entire WSBT22 viewing area. The watch will be in...
Notre Dame athletes give pep-talks to children battling cancer
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (CBS) — Student athletes at Notre Dame are working to make an impact on the lives of children with serious illnesses. The athletes are typically the ones being cheered on, but a handful of athletes have formed an initiative to do some cheering of their own by providing pep-talks to children battling cancer.
South Bend celebrates the start of Hanukkah
Sunday was the start of Hanukkah. People practicing Judaism around the world are celebrating, including right here in South Bend. The city kicked-off the holiday by lighting a menorah in downtown. "I think this is really an expression of the diversity of America an a celebration of the freedom of...
Notre Dame football players shop with more than 100 kids for Christmas gifts
Notre Dame's Fighting Irish made Christmas extra special for 107 children. The kids had the chance to hang out with their favorite football players Sunday and pick out some Christmas gifts. The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi, Boys & Girls Club of St. Joseph County, Royal Excursion and Meijer all teamed...
