Elkhart County, IN

22 WSBT

Hogs die in LaPorte barn fire

LaPorte County, Ind. — About a dozen hogs died in a fully engulfed barn fire Tuesday night in LaPorte County. Firefighters after 11 p.m. responded to a small farm belonging to Kenneth Hunt in the 6800 block of E. 300 North. “It was a total loss,” said Kankakee Township...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Biggest year ever for 'Santa's Elficers,' as South Bend Police deliver gifts and meals

South Bend. Ind. — The South Bend Police Department is wrapping up its biggest "Santa’s Elficers program" ever!. The program is run by Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 36. Families with children younger than 17 could apply to get donations of wrapped gifts and holiday meals – and ‘Elficers’ drop it off at their doorsteps. The program has helped about 5-hundred children throughout South Bend.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Blizzard and Winter Storm Warnings in Place Ahead of Winter Storm

We are roughly 24 hours away from a major Winter Storm to start impacting the area. It will start as a light wintry mix Thursday morning. The morning and lunchtime commutes will be ok to travel but it’s during the evening commute we see conditions deteriorate from west to east. Expect temperatures to drop more than 20 in an hour, allowing for flash freezing (or ice) on the roads.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
22 WSBT

Food Bank of Northern Indiana, Four Winds Casinos donate holiday meals

1,000 local families in need received a free holiday meal Tuesday, thanks to the Pokagon Band and Four Winds Casinos. Employees at Four Winds South Bend gave away 200 boxes with ham, stuffing, pineapples, mashed potatoes, and an apple pie in partnership with the Food Bank of Northern Indiana. The...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Notre Dame athletes give pep-talks to children battling cancer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (CBS) — Student athletes at Notre Dame are working to make an impact on the lives of children with serious illnesses. The athletes are typically the ones being cheered on, but a handful of athletes have formed an initiative to do some cheering of their own by providing pep-talks to children battling cancer.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend celebrates the start of Hanukkah

Sunday was the start of Hanukkah. People practicing Judaism around the world are celebrating, including right here in South Bend. The city kicked-off the holiday by lighting a menorah in downtown. "I think this is really an expression of the diversity of America an a celebration of the freedom of...
SOUTH BEND, IN

