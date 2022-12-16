Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
22 WSBT
Operation Education: High schools and Universities helping students afford college
Indiana leaders are trying to get more students and adult learners to pursue some form of higher education or training after high school. US Labor data shows, the more education a person has, the more money they make. In Indiana, fewer high school graduates are choosing college after graduation. It...
22 WSBT
Hundreds needed to help advocate for St. Joseph County children in foster care
A shortage nationwide is hitting home in St. Joseph County. “We have a lot of children in foster care nationwide. In Indiana alone there's probably close to 24,000 children in care,” said Brenda Matuszkiewicz, the executive director for St. Joseph County C.A.S.A. The C.A.S.A. organization is made up of...
22 WSBT
NY governor signs bill requiring employers to list salary range in job descriptions
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday that she has signed a bill requiring employers to list salary ranges for advertised jobs and promotions. In order for New York to continue being the best place to work, we must create the best protections for...
22 WSBT
Police: Crashed car found in Oregon has no connection to Idaho quadruple murder
EUGENE, Ore. (KVAL) — Authorities in Idaho announced on Tuesday a white Hyundai Elantra involved in a crash in Oregon has no connection to the quadruple murder of four college students in mid-November. The Eugene Police Department said they were initially made aware of the car during the weekend...
22 WSBT
Indiana Toll Road issues winter weather ban from Thursday 5 p.m. to Saturday 11 p.m.
The Indiana Toll Road his issued a winter weather ban starting Thursday at 5 pm. EST. and will run to December 24th untill 11pm. The ban affects travel from the Illinois to Ohio state lines. The ban impacts:. All Triple tractor-trailer. All Doubles (long & small pup) High-profile oversize permit...
22 WSBT
Storm Alert: Blizzard and Winter Storm Warnings in Place Ahead of Winter Storm
We are roughly 24 hours away from a major Winter Storm to start impacting the area. It will start as a light wintry mix Thursday morning. The morning and lunchtime commutes will be ok to travel but it’s during the evening commute we see conditions deteriorate from west to east. Expect temperatures to drop more than 20 in an hour, allowing for flash freezing (or ice) on the roads.
22 WSBT
Indiana agencies prepare ahead of weekend winter storm
A significant weather event has been predicted for the holiday weekend, with blizzard and winter storm warnings in place from Thursday afternoon through Saturday. The system is predicted to bring cold temperatures, high winds, and potential blizzard-like conditions across the area, resulting in possible outages as well as traffic hazards.
22 WSBT
UPDATE: Two people found dead in vehicle near North Liberty
UPDATE: Two people were found dead early Monday morning in southern St. Joseph County in Indiana, likely due to a drug overdose. Police received a call about a suspicious vehicle near the intersection of Stanton and Oak Roads just before 3 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle running...
22 WSBT
Upton Drive reconstruction plans complete, work scheduled to start next year
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WSBT) — The plan is now finalized for the reconstruction of Upton Drive in St. Joseph. According to our reporting partners at WSJM Radio, construction is set to begin sometime next year. The road is being rebuilt from the St. Joseph River to Momany Drive. It...
22 WSBT
Storm Alert Weather: Christmas weekend travel safety tips
Nearly 102 million Americans are expected to travel more than 50 miles from home during the Christmas holiday. The timing could not be worse, with snow, wind and freezing temperatures in the forecast. Whether you are hopping on the Toll Road or traveling a short distance to a family members...
22 WSBT
Mental Health Crisis Center taken off commissioners' agenda
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — A decision to not vote on a mental health facility created plenty of tension at today's St. Joseph County Commissioners meeting. Public comment lasted more than an hour, with supporters making their frustration known. While the county's mental health crisis response center has...
22 WSBT
Kidnapped child, another missing since May found on NC highway: Troopers
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A kidnapped child abducted from South Carolina Monday was found along with another child missing since May. North Carolina State Highway Patrol said they were notified around 1:13 p.m. by the Rock Hill Police Dept. about the child abduction involving a 5-year-old girl. The abductor was believed to be traveling through North Carolina possibly en route to Virginia.
22 WSBT
Police: Theft ring members who stole $300K nationwide arrested while stealing from Target
LYNNWOOD, Wash. (KOMO) — Investigators in Lynnwood, Washington, say their efforts to catch retail theft suspects netted three people who are wanted in a nationwide organized retail theft ring that is wanted in multiple states for stealing at least $300,000 from Target stores. In total, the Lynnwood police operation...
22 WSBT
6.4 magnitude earthquake shakes portions of northern California
FORTUNA, Calif. (KRCR) — A 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook California residents awake along the state's North Coast and Northstate regions early Tuesday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck 12 miles west off the coast of Fortuna at 2:34 a.m. KBAK said the earthquake was 11 miles deep, and the aftershocks registered at 4.6. and 15 miles deep. The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services reported 21 aftershocks had occurred.
Comments / 0