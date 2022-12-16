ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Blizzard and Winter Storm Warnings in Place Ahead of Winter Storm

We are roughly 24 hours away from a major Winter Storm to start impacting the area. It will start as a light wintry mix Thursday morning. The morning and lunchtime commutes will be ok to travel but it’s during the evening commute we see conditions deteriorate from west to east. Expect temperatures to drop more than 20 in an hour, allowing for flash freezing (or ice) on the roads.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
22 WSBT

Indiana agencies prepare ahead of weekend winter storm

A significant weather event has been predicted for the holiday weekend, with blizzard and winter storm warnings in place from Thursday afternoon through Saturday. The system is predicted to bring cold temperatures, high winds, and potential blizzard-like conditions across the area, resulting in possible outages as well as traffic hazards.
INDIANA STATE
22 WSBT

UPDATE: Two people found dead in vehicle near North Liberty

UPDATE: Two people were found dead early Monday morning in southern St. Joseph County in Indiana, likely due to a drug overdose. Police received a call about a suspicious vehicle near the intersection of Stanton and Oak Roads just before 3 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle running...
NORTH LIBERTY, IN
22 WSBT

Storm Alert Weather: Christmas weekend travel safety tips

Nearly 102 million Americans are expected to travel more than 50 miles from home during the Christmas holiday. The timing could not be worse, with snow, wind and freezing temperatures in the forecast. Whether you are hopping on the Toll Road or traveling a short distance to a family members...
INDIANA STATE
22 WSBT

Mental Health Crisis Center taken off commissioners' agenda

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — A decision to not vote on a mental health facility created plenty of tension at today's St. Joseph County Commissioners meeting. Public comment lasted more than an hour, with supporters making their frustration known. While the county's mental health crisis response center has...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Kidnapped child, another missing since May found on NC highway: Troopers

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A kidnapped child abducted from South Carolina Monday was found along with another child missing since May. North Carolina State Highway Patrol said they were notified around 1:13 p.m. by the Rock Hill Police Dept. about the child abduction involving a 5-year-old girl. The abductor was believed to be traveling through North Carolina possibly en route to Virginia.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
22 WSBT

6.4 magnitude earthquake shakes portions of northern California

FORTUNA, Calif. (KRCR) — A 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook California residents awake along the state's North Coast and Northstate regions early Tuesday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck 12 miles west off the coast of Fortuna at 2:34 a.m. KBAK said the earthquake was 11 miles deep, and the aftershocks registered at 4.6. and 15 miles deep. The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services reported 21 aftershocks had occurred.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy