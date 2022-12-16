ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, IN

22 WSBT

Hogs die in LaPorte barn fire

LaPorte County, Ind. — About a dozen hogs died in a fully engulfed barn fire Tuesday night in LaPorte County. Firefighters after 11 p.m. responded to a small farm belonging to Kenneth Hunt in the 6800 block of E. 300 North. “It was a total loss,” said Kankakee Township...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

UPDATE: Two people found dead in vehicle near North Liberty

UPDATE: Two people were found dead early Monday morning in southern St. Joseph County in Indiana, likely due to a drug overdose. Police received a call about a suspicious vehicle near the intersection of Stanton and Oak Roads just before 3 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle running...
NORTH LIBERTY, IN
22 WSBT

Biggest year ever for 'Santa's Elficers,' as South Bend Police deliver gifts and meals

South Bend. Ind. — The South Bend Police Department is wrapping up its biggest "Santa’s Elficers program" ever!. The program is run by Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 36. Families with children younger than 17 could apply to get donations of wrapped gifts and holiday meals – and ‘Elficers’ drop it off at their doorsteps. The program has helped about 5-hundred children throughout South Bend.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Charities bring presents, holiday cheer to hospitalized kids

South Bend. Ind. — Beacon Children's Hospital and the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana are teaming up and bringing the North Pole to South Bend. Children at Beacon Hospital received the holiday experience they deserve. They got presents and even a visit from Santa. For parents with children...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Notre Dame athletes give pep-talks to children battling cancer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (CBS) — Student athletes at Notre Dame are working to make an impact on the lives of children with serious illnesses. The athletes are typically the ones being cheered on, but a handful of athletes have formed an initiative to do some cheering of their own by providing pep-talks to children battling cancer.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

11,000 pounds of chicken donated to Food Bank of Northern Indiana

11-thousand pounds of chicken was donated to the Food Bank of Northern Indiana on Monday. The chicken was donated through a partnership between Martin's Supermarket and Miller Poultry from Goshen. Food pantry officials say the chicken will not only help feed people but also spread joy to those who need...
GOSHEN, IN
22 WSBT

Mental Health Crisis Center taken off commissioners' agenda

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — A decision to not vote on a mental health facility created plenty of tension at today's St. Joseph County Commissioners meeting. Public comment lasted more than an hour, with supporters making their frustration known. While the county's mental health crisis response center has...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Blizzard and Winter Storm Warnings in Place Ahead of Winter Storm

We are roughly 24 hours away from a major Winter Storm to start impacting the area. It will start as a light wintry mix Thursday morning. The morning and lunchtime commutes will be ok to travel but it’s during the evening commute we see conditions deteriorate from west to east. Expect temperatures to drop more than 20 in an hour, allowing for flash freezing (or ice) on the roads.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
22 WSBT

Versatile Miles paces Irish to 9-1 start

NOTRE DAME — Maybe its her trademark goggles, but Olivia Miles makes the game of basketball look easy. "I just stick to what I’m good at," Miles says. "I come into every game knowing that I’m going to do 'X,Y,Z' for the program. I’m going to get my points, get my rebounds, get my assists."
NOTRE DAME, IN

