FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
22 WSBT
Hogs die in LaPorte barn fire
LaPorte County, Ind. — About a dozen hogs died in a fully engulfed barn fire Tuesday night in LaPorte County. Firefighters after 11 p.m. responded to a small farm belonging to Kenneth Hunt in the 6800 block of E. 300 North. “It was a total loss,” said Kankakee Township...
22 WSBT
Police arrest man caught on video snatching purse of 80-year-old woman
Niles, Mich. — Police say they have arrested a man after DNA evidence identified him as the suspect in the robbery and injury of an 80-year-old woman from last April in Niles. During the robbery, the suspect’s shoe fell off and remained on the scene. The shoe was...
22 WSBT
Postal worker crashes vehicle accused of Operating a vehicle While intoxicated
Marshall County, Ind. — Marshall County police responded to a crash on Nutmeg Trail involving a US Postal Service vehicle that struck a tree on Tuesday at around 2:45 p.m. Police identified the driver of the vehicle as, Wendy K Haenes, 49, of Bremen. In their investigation, police found...
22 WSBT
Police searching for man accused of killing woman in Benton Harbor apartment
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — Police in Benton Township are looking for the person responsible for shooting and killing a woman, then dragging her through an apartment building. The name of the victim is not being released at this point, with investigators only saying the woman was 30-years-old and...
22 WSBT
UPDATE: Two people found dead in vehicle near North Liberty
UPDATE: Two people were found dead early Monday morning in southern St. Joseph County in Indiana, likely due to a drug overdose. Police received a call about a suspicious vehicle near the intersection of Stanton and Oak Roads just before 3 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle running...
22 WSBT
Free meal given to hundreds at Indiana Black Expo's annual Christmas dinner
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Hundreds of people received a free meal on Sunday in Elkhart. It was part of the Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo's 8th Annual Christmas Dinner and food giveaway. The holiday style meal was available to anyone in the community, as well as the homeless.
22 WSBT
Biggest year ever for 'Santa's Elficers,' as South Bend Police deliver gifts and meals
South Bend. Ind. — The South Bend Police Department is wrapping up its biggest "Santa’s Elficers program" ever!. The program is run by Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 36. Families with children younger than 17 could apply to get donations of wrapped gifts and holiday meals – and ‘Elficers’ drop it off at their doorsteps. The program has helped about 5-hundred children throughout South Bend.
22 WSBT
Food Bank of Northern Indiana holds emergency food distribution in Mishawaka
The Mishawaka Food pantry is closed temporarily, so the Food Bank of Northern Indiana held an emergency food donation today to help those in need. Volunteers spent all day yesterday and today packing 300 boxes of food so Mishawaka residents can have food on their table for Christmas. Food bank...
22 WSBT
Charities bring presents, holiday cheer to hospitalized kids
South Bend. Ind. — Beacon Children's Hospital and the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana are teaming up and bringing the North Pole to South Bend. Children at Beacon Hospital received the holiday experience they deserve. They got presents and even a visit from Santa. For parents with children...
22 WSBT
Notre Dame athletes give pep-talks to children battling cancer
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (CBS) — Student athletes at Notre Dame are working to make an impact on the lives of children with serious illnesses. The athletes are typically the ones being cheered on, but a handful of athletes have formed an initiative to do some cheering of their own by providing pep-talks to children battling cancer.
22 WSBT
Food Bank of Northern Indiana, Four Winds Casinos donate holiday meals
1,000 local families in need received a free holiday meal Tuesday, thanks to the Pokagon Band and Four Winds Casinos. Employees at Four Winds South Bend gave away 200 boxes with ham, stuffing, pineapples, mashed potatoes, and an apple pie in partnership with the Food Bank of Northern Indiana. The...
22 WSBT
11,000 pounds of chicken donated to Food Bank of Northern Indiana
11-thousand pounds of chicken was donated to the Food Bank of Northern Indiana on Monday. The chicken was donated through a partnership between Martin's Supermarket and Miller Poultry from Goshen. Food pantry officials say the chicken will not only help feed people but also spread joy to those who need...
22 WSBT
Mental Health Crisis Center taken off commissioners' agenda
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — A decision to not vote on a mental health facility created plenty of tension at today's St. Joseph County Commissioners meeting. Public comment lasted more than an hour, with supporters making their frustration known. While the county's mental health crisis response center has...
22 WSBT
Storm Alert: Blizzard and Winter Storm Warnings in Place Ahead of Winter Storm
We are roughly 24 hours away from a major Winter Storm to start impacting the area. It will start as a light wintry mix Thursday morning. The morning and lunchtime commutes will be ok to travel but it’s during the evening commute we see conditions deteriorate from west to east. Expect temperatures to drop more than 20 in an hour, allowing for flash freezing (or ice) on the roads.
22 WSBT
Operation Education: High schools and Universities helping students afford college
Indiana leaders are trying to get more students and adult learners to pursue some form of higher education or training after high school. US Labor data shows, the more education a person has, the more money they make. In Indiana, fewer high school graduates are choosing college after graduation. It...
22 WSBT
Notre Dame football players shop with more than 100 kids for Christmas gifts
Notre Dame's Fighting Irish made Christmas extra special for 107 children. The kids had the chance to hang out with their favorite football players Sunday and pick out some Christmas gifts. The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi, Boys & Girls Club of St. Joseph County, Royal Excursion and Meijer all teamed...
22 WSBT
A major winter storm will bring heavy snow, strong winds, and an arctic blast to Michiana
Wednesday will be the last good day to travel across the Midwest before the Christmas holiday weekend. A major winter storm will impact Michiana and much of the Midwest Thursday through Friday. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the entire WSBT22 viewing area. The watch will be in...
22 WSBT
Versatile Miles paces Irish to 9-1 start
NOTRE DAME — Maybe its her trademark goggles, but Olivia Miles makes the game of basketball look easy. "I just stick to what I’m good at," Miles says. "I come into every game knowing that I’m going to do 'X,Y,Z' for the program. I’m going to get my points, get my rebounds, get my assists."
