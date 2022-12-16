Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
northcountydailystar.com
City of Vista Holiday Services Schedule
What’s open and what services are available December 23 – 31, 2022. Public safety functions (Fire & Sheriff’s Departments are available 24/7, 365 days a year) City parks (City of Vista parks are open on holidays) Public Works Department. Use the Access Vista app (available from your...
northcountydailystar.com
Volunteers Needed for Point-in-Time Count
If you are interested in supporting those experiencing homelessness, consider volunteering as an interviewer for the Point-in-Time Count to be held on January 26, 2023, from 4 am to 8 am with the San Diego Regional Task Force on Homelessness. You can help make a difference.
northcountydailystar.com
Kingdom Kutz Now Open in Downtown Historic Vista
There’s a new barber shop in Vista, but it’s not like any other barber shop you have ever seen before. This was owner Donnell Hilliard’s purpose when he made a big step to open his own barbershop after spending years and years working in other barbershops owned by other people. The result of his perseverance is is Kingdom Kutz, located at 101 S. Indiana Ave in Downtown Historic Vista. The barbershop has been opened since November 1st.
northcountydailystar.com
Oceanside Police Provide Random Acts of Kindness Throughout the Holidays
What started as a Secret Santa Operation in December of 2021 has grown into a year-long project aimed at spreading kindness around Oceanside. Oceanside Police Department’s Random Acts of Kindness Project, made possible by community donors, provides officers with resources to further their ability to serve with compassion. Each month throughout the year, a different giving effort has focused on making connections between officers and the community.
northcountydailystar.com
Celebrate The Holidays With Local Tamales
It wouldn’t be the holidays without the aroma of handmade tamales in the air at the State Street Farmers Market in downtown Carlsbad. A delightful Mexican family tradition, pork, beef, chicken, cheese and chile, and even sweet dessert tamales are enjoyed by all, year-round, but never so loved as during the holidays.
northcountydailystar.com
TCMC Leaders Among those Named “Most Influential People in San Diego.”
The San Diego Business Journal, a weekly newspaper covering business and economic news in the region, issued its annual SD500 edition recognizing “the most influential people in San Diego.”. For the fourth year in a row, TCMC President and CEO Steve Dietlin, and Chief External Affairs Officer Aaron Byzak,...
northcountydailystar.com
King Tide Near 7 feet Friday and Saturday Mornings
BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FRIDAY MORNING AND SATURDAY MORNING FOR KING TIDE IMPACTS. Beach flooding associated with King Tides near 7 feet Friday and Saturday mornings. Where. Impacted beaches include Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, Seaside and Cardiff State Beaches, Oceanside Strand, Balboa Peninsula in Newport Beach, Sunset Beach Oceanside...
northcountydailystar.com
Delicious Gifts at the Farmers Market
Gift giving doesn’t have to be hard. Let the State Street Farmers Market inspire you with fun, unique, and delicious gifts. Consider a gift bag of pumpkin bread, granola, and a decadent chocolate chip brownie from Grammy’s Granola. Or handmade maple fudge from Susie’s Sweet Fudge. How about seasonal teas from The Loose Leaf. And don’t forget a bag of kettle corn from Goldie Pops for everyone’s stocking this year. Every Wednesday from 2:30pm to 6:00pm in the heart of Carlsbad Village.
northcountydailystar.com
Cougars Close Out 2022 With 76-70 Win at CSULA Women’s Basketball
SAN MARCOS, Calif. – The No. 15/RV Cal State San Marcos women’s basketball team (8-1, 5-0 CCAA) closed out 2022 undefeated in CCAA action with a 76-70 victory at Cal State LA (5-4, 3-2 CCAA) on Monday evening at University Gym. TOP PERFORMERS. Kelsey Forrester – 22 points...
Comments / 0