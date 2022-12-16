Read full article on original website
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma nonprofits partner to gift handmade blankets to children in need
TULSA, Okla. — Volunteers at the Oklahoma nonprofit Project Linus made 75 blankets and quilts by hand for the children of the Tulsa Boys’ Home as a gift to celebrate this holiday season. Tulsa Boys’ Home is a nonprofit founded in 1918 and provides shelter and resources for...
KOKI FOX 23
Two warming stations to open in Bartlesville through Christmas
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Ascension St. John Jane Phillips will open two warming stations ahead of the arctic weather moving into Oklahoma. In addition to shelter, food, clothing, and hygiene kits will be provided. Locations and contact information for these warming stations are listed below. Ascension St. John Jane Phillips...
okcfox.com
'My soul is broken': Family in mourning after son dies at Oklahoma State University
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma family is spending the holiday season in mourning after their son was found dead at Oklahoma State over the weekend. Angela Morris wrote on Facebook that her 20-year-old son Noah was found dead in his dorm room on Saturday night. In a statement sent to FOX 25, Oklahoma State said there were no initial signs of foul play.
KOKI FOX 23
Roosevelt’s extends hours for remainder of week leading up to Christmas
TULSA, Okla. — A popular midtown restaurant with extra holiday cheer announced their extended, holiday hours Tuesday. “This week and this week only, we want you to soak up all the Christmas cheer,” Roosevelt’s wrote on Facebook. “Our bar will be open an extra hour for your to enjoy!”
KOKI FOX 23
VA hosts holiday dinner for veterans
TULSA, Okla. — The VA hosted their 5th Annual Holiday Dinner for Veterans Without Families at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center on Sunday. Veterans were provided with food purchased by CDCE, as well as bags of donated items, plenty of warm blankets, and clothing, the VA said.
KOKI FOX 23
Braylin Presley talks about transferring to TU from OSU
TULSA, Okla. — Former Bixby High School football star Braylin Presley is transferring from Oklahoma State University (OSU) to University of Tulsa (TU) after one season in Stillwater. Monday in Bixby, Presley held a signing day ceremony before talking about why he transferred to Tulsa. Presley played seven games...
KOKI FOX 23
Sensory-safe Santa event held in Catoosa
CATOOSA, Okla. — A local nonprofit held a sensory-safe Santa photo session in Catoosa on Tuesday. The event was put on by Together Just, a nonprofit that provides free and lost cost mental health services, and was held at their office. Lilli Higgins, the Founder and Executive Director of...
blackchronicle.com
75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
Services to remember Daniel Aston held in Tulsa
Aston died in a mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. He grew up in Green Country but moved to Colorado before his death.
Man Accused Of Leading Authorities On Chase From Wagoner Co. To Tulsa Arrested
Authorities say a man is in custody on Tuesday morning accused of leading law enforcement on a chase from Wagoner County to Tulsa. According to deputies, once the driver got to Tulsa he allegedly turned into a hotel parking lot near I-44 and Memorial, jumped the curb and hit two parked cars. A Wagoner County deputy's vehicle was also damaged in the pursuit.
KOKI FOX 23
Heat lamp causes large house fire in Sapulpa
SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa Fire Department (SFD) responded to a large house fire near Linda Lane. According to SFD, they responded to a house fire call at 2:53 p.m. SFD said the fire started on the porch when a heat lamp residents used to keep their dog warm was knocked over. Residents were home when the fire began but everyone made it out safely.
City of Tulsa announces taskforce to focus on homeless in Tulsa
The taskforce will focus on creating strategies to work with existing community organizations to combat homelessness in Green Country.
1600kush.com
Stillwater woman accused of trying to break into house by cutting telephone line & power
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stillwater woman accused of attempting to break into a neighbor’s occupied house by cutting a telephone line and power has been ordered jailed on $25,000 bail pending a Jan. 9 court appearance at which she can seek a preliminary hearing. If convicted of attempted...
KOKI FOX 23
24-year-old Texas woman in critical condition following McIntosh County crash
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — A 24-year-old Texas woman is in critical condition following McIntosh County crash, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday on US-69, about 1 mile north of Onapa Road and 3.5 miles south of Checotah. According...
KOKI FOX 23
TCSO is warning Tulsa residents against phone scams
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is warning residents about possible phone scammers claiming to work for TCSO. TCSO discovered a recent phone scam where the caller tells the receiver they have a warrant out for their arrest for failing to appear before a grand jury summons. The caller then tells the receiver they must pay hundreds of dollars in fines to avoid arrest by TCSO. The caller has impersonated Sgt. Kirk Thompson, Capt. Knox and Lt. Martin of TCSO.
KOKI FOX 23
TFD urges Oklahomans to be aware of possible carbon monoxide risks
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) is warning Oklahoma residents about possible carbon monoxide poisoning due to home heating systems and supplemental devices. More than 400 people die from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning yearly and more than 20,000 people are treated at the emergency room. If someone breathes too much carbon monoxide, the person’s heart and lungs don’t get enough oxygen.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
TPD searches for suspect following overnight robbery at QuikTrip
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a suspect after a west Tulsa QuikTrip was robbed overnight. It happened near 41st and 33rd West Avenue. A store employee says the man showed him a gun, then took money from the register. The man then ran off. This is...
Tulsa Man Working To Build Tiny Home Neighborhood For People Who Have Been Homeless
A Tulsa man is the driving force behind what will be a new neighborhood of tiny homes. It's going to be called Eden Village and it's housing for people who have been homeless. The neighborhood is planned for land near 61st West Avenue, off Charles Page Boulevard, near the Sandy Park Apartments.
TPD flock cameras spot stolen SUV, sparks overnight chase on I-44
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE, 12/19/2022: Tulsa police have identified Ahern York and Mercedes Teague as the pair involved in Monday morning’s chase. Both have been booked into the Tulsa County jail. Two people are in custody following an overnight chase on I-44 in south Tulsa. The chase began...
KOKI FOX 23
Sapulpa Fire Department responding to large structure fire
SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa Fire Department is responding to a large structure fire near Linda Lane. FOX23 has a crew heading to scene. This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 News app for the latest updates. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
