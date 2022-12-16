ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOKI FOX 23

Two warming stations to open in Bartlesville through Christmas

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Ascension St. John Jane Phillips will open two warming stations ahead of the arctic weather moving into Oklahoma. In addition to shelter, food, clothing, and hygiene kits will be provided. Locations and contact information for these warming stations are listed below. Ascension St. John Jane Phillips...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
okcfox.com

'My soul is broken': Family in mourning after son dies at Oklahoma State University

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma family is spending the holiday season in mourning after their son was found dead at Oklahoma State over the weekend. Angela Morris wrote on Facebook that her 20-year-old son Noah was found dead in his dorm room on Saturday night. In a statement sent to FOX 25, Oklahoma State said there were no initial signs of foul play.
STILLWATER, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Roosevelt’s extends hours for remainder of week leading up to Christmas

TULSA, Okla. — A popular midtown restaurant with extra holiday cheer announced their extended, holiday hours Tuesday. “This week and this week only, we want you to soak up all the Christmas cheer,” Roosevelt’s wrote on Facebook. “Our bar will be open an extra hour for your to enjoy!”
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

VA hosts holiday dinner for veterans

TULSA, Okla. — The VA hosted their 5th Annual Holiday Dinner for Veterans Without Families at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center on Sunday. Veterans were provided with food purchased by CDCE, as well as bags of donated items, plenty of warm blankets, and clothing, the VA said.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Braylin Presley talks about transferring to TU from OSU

TULSA, Okla. — Former Bixby High School football star Braylin Presley is transferring from Oklahoma State University (OSU) to University of Tulsa (TU) after one season in Stillwater. Monday in Bixby, Presley held a signing day ceremony before talking about why he transferred to Tulsa. Presley played seven games...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Sensory-safe Santa event held in Catoosa

CATOOSA, Okla. — A local nonprofit held a sensory-safe Santa photo session in Catoosa on Tuesday. The event was put on by Together Just, a nonprofit that provides free and lost cost mental health services, and was held at their office. Lilli Higgins, the Founder and Executive Director of...
CATOOSA, OK
blackchronicle.com

75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Heat lamp causes large house fire in Sapulpa

SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa Fire Department (SFD) responded to a large house fire near Linda Lane. According to SFD, they responded to a house fire call at 2:53 p.m. SFD said the fire started on the porch when a heat lamp residents used to keep their dog warm was knocked over. Residents were home when the fire began but everyone made it out safely.
SAPULPA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

TCSO is warning Tulsa residents against phone scams

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is warning residents about possible phone scammers claiming to work for TCSO. TCSO discovered a recent phone scam where the caller tells the receiver they have a warrant out for their arrest for failing to appear before a grand jury summons. The caller then tells the receiver they must pay hundreds of dollars in fines to avoid arrest by TCSO. The caller has impersonated Sgt. Kirk Thompson, Capt. Knox and Lt. Martin of TCSO.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

TFD urges Oklahomans to be aware of possible carbon monoxide risks

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) is warning Oklahoma residents about possible carbon monoxide poisoning due to home heating systems and supplemental devices. More than 400 people die from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning yearly and more than 20,000 people are treated at the emergency room. If someone breathes too much carbon monoxide, the person’s heart and lungs don’t get enough oxygen.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD searches for suspect following overnight robbery at QuikTrip

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a suspect after a west Tulsa QuikTrip was robbed overnight. It happened near 41st and 33rd West Avenue. A store employee says the man showed him a gun, then took money from the register. The man then ran off. This is...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

TPD flock cameras spot stolen SUV, sparks overnight chase on I-44

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE, 12/19/2022: Tulsa police have identified Ahern York and Mercedes Teague as the pair involved in Monday morning’s chase. Both have been booked into the Tulsa County jail. Two people are in custody following an overnight chase on I-44 in south Tulsa. The chase began...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Sapulpa Fire Department responding to large structure fire

SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa Fire Department is responding to a large structure fire near Linda Lane. FOX23 has a crew heading to scene. This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 News app for the latest updates. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
SAPULPA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy