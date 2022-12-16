ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, VA

Garage fire destroys Lee Co. home

By Ben Gilliam
WJHL
WJHL
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lbstn_0jkPLsVY00

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Jonesville Volunteer Fire Department (JVFD) crews responded to a structure fire that destroyed a home on Thursday.

Hawkins Co. mom begs TN health board to bring her daughter home with life-saving machine

According to JVFD chief Michael Twigg, crews were dispatched to a residence in the 150 block of Shavers Ford Road around 7 p.m. Thursday night in reference to a fire. When they arrived, Twigg said crews found a large fire in an attached garage that was spreading to the connected house.

Twigg said all occupants of the home were out of the house by the time crews arrived, and no injuries were reported. The suspected cause of the fire is a space heater in the garage, Twigg said. A resident was working outside to decorate for Christmas at the time.

No foul play is suspected in the incident, and Twigg said the home is likely to be considered a total loss.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 1

Related
WJHL

Greeneville PD: Body found in burning car at church

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say they found a body after extinguishing a vehicle fire in a church parking lot Tuesday night. A release from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD) states that first responders arrived at Eastside Baptist Church at 8:02 p.m. in reference to a vehicle fire in a parking lot at 195 Serral […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Local dog rescued, serves as tracker for deputies

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – A local dog has a new lease on life – and a new job title – after he was adopted into the Russell County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO). Cameron Shelton, an animal control deputy and former K9 handler for the Virginia Department of Corrections, was making one of his regular visits to […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
k105.com

4 people, including small child, die in 3 weekend house fires

Four people died, including a seven-year-old boy, and several people suffered injuries in three residential fires over the weekend. The first of the three fires occurred Saturday night at approximately 11:40 on Isom Bradley Road south of Scottsville in Allen County. Perishing in the blaze were 72-year-old Jerry Emmitt and his wife, 73-year-old Ida Emmitt.
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
WJHL

KPD: $2K stolen from elderly woman in hospice

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport authorities say that a check belonging to “an elderly woman in poor health on hospice care” was forged and cashed for $2,000. A release from the police department on Wednesday states it received a report of the incident in September 2022 but has not yet identified a suspect. Authorities say […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wymt.com

Office building destroyed in Bell County fire

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A weekend fire left one office building destroyed in Bell County. Just after 6:20 Sunday morning, Bell County Volunteer Fire Department firefighters were called to the Bell County Coal Company offices on Highway 72 just outside Middlesboro. Several departments fought to contain the flames, but...
BELL COUNTY, KY
WJHL

Kingsport PD: Woman hospitalized after crash on I-26 Saturday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) has released new details in a crash that I-26 Westbound for a time on Saturday. A release from the KPD states that a black Chrysler PT Cruiser veered off the right side of the interstate around 7:30 p.m. near mile marker 7.2. According to police, the […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

TBI: Missing Greeneville woman found safe

UPDATE: Catherine Honan has been found safe, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Previous: GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Greeneville woman. According to the TBI, 68-year-old Catherine Honan was last seen near North Irish Street in Greeneville. Honan was last seen wearing […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Preparing your home for the cold

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- As arctic temperatures are set to hit the region later in the week- experts say now is the time to make sure your home is ready to keep you warm. “If the outdoor unit is not running, the indoor unit may be running but it may be using all of your […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wymt.com

KSP: One dead following Letcher County house fire

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) confirmed one person was killed in a house fire in Letcher County. The fire happened Sunday morning on Smiley Drive in the Colliers Creek area. The name of the person was not released. We will update this story when...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
wcyb.com

3 people in custody following pursuit in SW VA; shots were fired from vehicle, police say

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Three people are in custody after an early Monday morning home invasion where officers say the victim was held at gunpoint and tied up. According to Russell County Sheriff Steve Dye, his office got a call around 1 a.m. to a home in the Swords Creek community. The victim told police the suspects entered the home at gunpoint, tied him up, and stole several items.
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
WJHL

How to prevent a home heating fire as temperatures dip

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Temperatures are dropping as we head into the holiday weekend with highs in the teens and lows in the single digits. Wind chills will be as low as -20 Friday night. Half of all home heating fires happen between December and February, the coldest months of the year. HVAC units […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Unicoi leaders reject Budget Inn rezoning request

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously rejected a proposal to rezone the former Budget Inn Motel for use as low-income housing Monday night. The property owner, who purchased the property earlier this year, was hoping to convert the former motel into studio apartments. However, some nearby residents voiced their […]
UNICOI, TN
WJHL

Two charged in Gate City shooting, victim in critical condition

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – The Gate City Police Department (GCPD) announced charges against two suspects they say were involved in a shooting Monday night. According to a release by the department, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of West Jackson Street in reference to person suffering from a gunshot wound. When GCPD officers, […]
GATE CITY, VA
WJHL

Dog saves owner from Johnson City apartment fire

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ellen Hanson said her 14-year-old Jack Russell terrier, Sir Scruffy, saved her from death in the apartment fire off North Roan Street and Sequoyah Drive last Wednesday. The apartment fire displaced 26 people, according to the American Red Cross. Hanson told News Channel 11 her dog’s barking woke her up […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
993thex.com

Home invasion suspect captured in Smyth County

A suspect is in custody following a police pursuit through portions of Smyth County, Virginia early Monday. Sheriff Chip Shuler’s report said Anthony Lee Edwards, 30, of Kingsport, is facing 10 charges including kidnapping, eluding law enforcement, and two counts of attempted malicious wounding. Officers began chasing Edwards’ car...
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
WJHL

WJHL

45K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy