Mecklenburg County, NC

WCNC

Charlotte's oldest restaurant is up for sale

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A piece of Charlotte's history can be yours for $3 million. Green's Lunch, the Uptown hot dog restaurant, has been put up for sale by its owners. The sale listing was posted by Sands Investment Group and offers the 1,500-square-foot building for $3 million. "This is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Need to call out sick? Say this to your boss

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Too sick to work, but you're dreading talking to your boss about taking the day off? You're not alone. Telling your boss you can't come into work because you're sick can be uncomfortable. You don't want your boss to think you're unreliable or worse, that you're lying about not feeling well.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Man found shot to death in University City area, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says it has started a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in the northeast part of the city Wednesday. CMPD said officers were called to a reported assault with a deadly weapon just before 11 a.m. When they arrived, police...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Holiday travel in full swing at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Holiday travel at Charlotte Douglas International Airport is off to a busy start the week before Christmas. According to airport officials, they serve around 66,000 passengers daily. That number, they told WCNC, will be closer to 71,000 on peak days. They said, through Jan. 2, they only forecast Dec. 24, 25 and 31 to be slower days. Otherwise, they expect large crowds the rest of the time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Join the fight against blood disorders

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: DKMS. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. DKMS is a non-profit working to save lives here in Charlotte, and they are also currently working with a young patient in North Carolina, looking for a donor to potentially save his life.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Get ready to workout from your chair

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today’s workout requires only a chair. Motivational Fitness Coach, Meghan Trainor has 4 exercises you can do from the comfort of your chair. First of all these exercises are for any fitness level. Make sure you consult your physician before doing the exercises. If you feel pain or something doesn’t feel right then stop immediately and consult your doctor. Here are the exercises:
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Child missing since May found during search for abducted Rock Hill child

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Authorities found two children that were reported missing after a person took one of the children from a school in Rock Hill on Monday. Rock Hill police were called to an elementary school around 10 a.m. on Monday after they learned a Jovan Bradshaw took a minor child from the school in violation of a custody agreement.
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

Is the end drawing near for curbside pickup?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Curbside pickup became the go-to option during the pandemic, but that could soon change, as retailers make the COVID-related service a thing of the past. Is curbside pickup going away? Let's connect the dots. According to a recent report from NewStore Inc., the curbside pickup business...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

New details in disappearance of Madalina Cojocari

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As Diana Cojocari, the mother of missing 11-year-old girl Madalina Cojocari, made her first appearance in court Tuesday before a judge, a new court document reveals new and conflicting details in the investigation. Court document: Parents had a fight before the disappearance. Diana Cojocari told investigators...
CORNELIUS, NC
WCNC

Amelia Aesthetics offers a great resource: Bustmob!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. According to their website, Bustmob has the facts, the resources and the tools you are looking for regarding breast and body transformation surgery. Their most popular resource is an app that you can get in the app store called Bustmob Academy.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Holiday entertaining ideas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Lifestyle Expert Maggie Jackson joined Charlotte Today to share a few entertaining ideas for your next holiday get together. Find your favorite holiday Ice Cream Cake at ILoveIceCreamCakes.com or a grocery store...
CHARLOTTE, NC

