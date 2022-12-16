Read full article on original website
Pharmacies having a hard time getting children's medication for respiratory viruses
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many pharmacies are dealing with a shortage of medicine that helps children with respiratory viruses. This comes after Mecklenburg County's health department announced Tuesday there's an uptick in flu cases this month. A Charlotte pharmacy told WCNC Charlotte they are having trouble getting medication like amoxicillin,...
Wintry weather in the NC mountains, dangerous cold in Charlotte ahead of Christmas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Christmas weekend will bring some of the coldest temperatures Charlotte has seen in two years this week with wintry weather expected in the North Carolina mountains. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday for Ashe, Avery, Burke, Caldwell and...
Charlotte's oldest restaurant is up for sale
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A piece of Charlotte's history can be yours for $3 million. Green's Lunch, the Uptown hot dog restaurant, has been put up for sale by its owners. The sale listing was posted by Sands Investment Group and offers the 1,500-square-foot building for $3 million. "This is...
Need to call out sick? Say this to your boss
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Too sick to work, but you're dreading talking to your boss about taking the day off? You're not alone. Telling your boss you can't come into work because you're sick can be uncomfortable. You don't want your boss to think you're unreliable or worse, that you're lying about not feeling well.
Man found shot to death in University City area, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says it has started a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in the northeast part of the city Wednesday. CMPD said officers were called to a reported assault with a deadly weapon just before 11 a.m. When they arrived, police...
CMPD animal shelter at critical capacity, pauses owner surrenders of dogs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Animal Care & Control division of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it has halted owner surrenders of dogs, as of Tuesday, Dec. 20. The shelter reports critical levels of kennel capacity, with 282 dogs in the system. Of those dogs, 208 are housed on-site in...
Holiday travel in full swing at Charlotte Douglas International Airport
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Holiday travel at Charlotte Douglas International Airport is off to a busy start the week before Christmas. According to airport officials, they serve around 66,000 passengers daily. That number, they told WCNC, will be closer to 71,000 on peak days. They said, through Jan. 2, they only forecast Dec. 24, 25 and 31 to be slower days. Otherwise, they expect large crowds the rest of the time.
Join the fight against blood disorders
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: DKMS. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. DKMS is a non-profit working to save lives here in Charlotte, and they are also currently working with a young patient in North Carolina, looking for a donor to potentially save his life.
'It's all a facade' | Former gang member weighs in on youth violence problem and how to fix it
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — "It's all a facade." That's the message James Young, Jr. tries to share with kids feeling the pull of a gang. It's the revelation he said he had as a teen, sitting in a prison cell on Rikers Island after getting busted for transporting drugs across state lines on behalf of a gang.
Get ready to workout from your chair
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today’s workout requires only a chair. Motivational Fitness Coach, Meghan Trainor has 4 exercises you can do from the comfort of your chair. First of all these exercises are for any fitness level. Make sure you consult your physician before doing the exercises. If you feel pain or something doesn’t feel right then stop immediately and consult your doctor. Here are the exercises:
He thought Duke Energy was only cutting down five trees; the utility cleared hundreds
LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — If your trees are threatening power lines, the electric company can take them down, but while crews are at it, they may also clear everything else around them without your knowledge. Jim Oliver of Lake Wylie learned that the hard way. "I was ticked off,"...
Child missing since May found during search for abducted Rock Hill child
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Authorities found two children that were reported missing after a person took one of the children from a school in Rock Hill on Monday. Rock Hill police were called to an elementary school around 10 a.m. on Monday after they learned a Jovan Bradshaw took a minor child from the school in violation of a custody agreement.
Is the end drawing near for curbside pickup?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Curbside pickup became the go-to option during the pandemic, but that could soon change, as retailers make the COVID-related service a thing of the past. Is curbside pickup going away? Let's connect the dots. According to a recent report from NewStore Inc., the curbside pickup business...
Atrium, Novant hospitals penalized for medical conditions that emerged at facilities
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Nearly 30 hospitals across the Carolinas lost out on federal money two years in row for failing to prevent hospital-acquired conditions (HAC) leading up to the pandemic, according to a WCNC Charlotte analysis of data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid. The payment reductions,...
Here's how many unexcused absences a CMS student can have before the school will report it to DSS
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The search continues for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, who was last seen at home on Nov. 23 but was not reported missing until Dec. 15. The mother and stepfather of Cojocari have both been arrested and charged with failing to report the girl's disappearance in a timely matter.
New details in disappearance of Madalina Cojocari
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As Diana Cojocari, the mother of missing 11-year-old girl Madalina Cojocari, made her first appearance in court Tuesday before a judge, a new court document reveals new and conflicting details in the investigation. Court document: Parents had a fight before the disappearance. Diana Cojocari told investigators...
Amelia Aesthetics offers a great resource: Bustmob!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. According to their website, Bustmob has the facts, the resources and the tools you are looking for regarding breast and body transformation surgery. Their most popular resource is an app that you can get in the app store called Bustmob Academy.
Holiday entertaining ideas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Lifestyle Expert Maggie Jackson joined Charlotte Today to share a few entertaining ideas for your next holiday get together. Find your favorite holiday Ice Cream Cake at ILoveIceCreamCakes.com or a grocery store...
Celebrate North Carolina's natural diversity during the Year of the Trail
RALEIGH, N.C. — Jan. 1 will mark the beginning of the 2023 North Carolina Year of the Trail campaign. This year-long celebration seeks to bring attention to the numerous outdoor recreational attractions and networks of diverse trails that North Carolina has to offer. For the latest breaking news, weather...
