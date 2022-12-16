ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Luzerne County Transportation Authority to run snow routes Friday

 5 days ago

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Transportation Authority put out a press release saying that they have temporarily canceled service.

Fatal crash involving West Pittston Police Chief shuts down Wyoming Ave.

According to the press release, the LCTA canceled their services Wednesday night.

The LCTA says that they will resume services on Friday morning at 8:00 a.m. and will operate on snow routes.

You can access their full schedule on the LCTA website .

WBRE

WBRE

