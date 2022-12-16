Luzerne County Transportation Authority to run snow routes Friday

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Transportation Authority put out a press release saying that they have temporarily canceled service.

According to the press release, the LCTA canceled their services Wednesday night.

The LCTA says that they will resume services on Friday morning at 8:00 a.m. and will operate on snow routes.

You can access their full schedule on the LCTA website .

