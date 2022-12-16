Read full article on original website
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Chrissy Teigen Has a Message for Critics Who Think She’s Been "Pregnant Forever"
Watch: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen "Ready" for Baby No. 3. Chrissy Teigen knows people are wondering when her and John Legend's newest family member will arrive. As the couple—who are already parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4—excitedly await the little one's birth, the cookbook author is issuing a few words to impatient followers.
Octavia Spencer Mourns Death of General Hospital Actress Sonya Eddy
Octavia Spencer is mourning the loss of a friend. The Hidden Figures star paid tribute to late General Hospital actress Sonya Eddy, following her death on Dec. 19 at age 55. "My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night," Spencer wrote Dec. 20 on Instagram. "The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her. My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!"
Nick Cannon Poses With His Kids for Holiday Family Photos
Nick Cannon recently joined several of his kids for holiday family photos. On Dec. 17, Bre Tiesi shared a video of herself with the Wild N' Out star and their baby boy Legendary Love Cannon, who is 5 months old, posing for pics with a Santa performer on her Instagram Story.
Rumer Willis Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas
Watch: Demi Moore REACTS to Daughter Rumer Willis' Pregnancy News. This holiday season, Rumer Willis is gifting her fans with some baby news. The actress and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas announced on Dec. 20 that they are expecting their first child together in 2023. Alongside a photo of Derek...
Pregnant Hilary Swank Showcases Baby Bump in Christmas Photo With Her Furbabies
Watch: Hilary Swank on the Significance of Her Twins' Due Date. Bumpin' around the Christmas tree. As Hilary Swank awaits the arrival of her twins with husband Philip Schneider, the actress did some holiday decorating with her other babies, the furry kind. Taking to Instagram on Dec. 17, Hilary shared a festive photo of herself putting the finishing touches on her Christmas tree in her Colorado home as two of her four beloved rescue dogs lay beside her.
Stephen "tWitch" Boss Had Multiple Projects in Works Before His Death
Prior to his death, Stephen "tWitch" Boss had several shows in the works—and not just about dance. The former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ and co-executive producer and his wife Allison Holker were...
Chris Pratt Shares Rare Photo of His and Anna Faris’ Son Jack
Watch: Chris Pratt CRIED During the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer?. ‘Tis the season for Chris Pratt to spread a little Christmas cheer. As for the proof? The Terminal List star recently shared a festive photo of his 10-year-old son, Jack—whom he shares with ex Anna Faris—to Instagram. Alongside the Dec. 18 pic of his son gazing at a pair of elves, the actor captioned the post, "Freddy the Elf is back for the 4th year. This year he brought his sister Angel. The magic of Christmas is well upon us."
Alex Rodriguez Makes Romance With Jac Cordeiro Instagram Official
Watch: Alex Rodriguez & Jac Cordeiro Confirm Romance With Instagram Post. Alex Rodriguez has officially revealed his relationship with new girlfriend Jac Cordeiro. The couple made their romance Instagram official on Dec. 18 when the former MLB star posted a picture of himself alongside the 42-year-old fitness guru and his two daughters, Nastaha, 18, and Ella, 14—who he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis—at a Christmas party.
General Hospital Stars Pay Tribute to Sonya Eddy After Her Death
The General Hospital family is mourning the loss of one of their own. Following the death of longtime cast member Sonya Eddy on Dec. 19 at the age of 55, her co-stars began sharing tributes of the actress on social media. "At a loss for words," former General Hospital cast...
Dakota Johnson Debuts Blonde Hair for New Movie Role
Watch: Why Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Protect Their Romance. Dakota Johnson is now fifty shades of blonde. The actress, known for her signature brunette locks, was spotted on the set of her latest film on Dec. 20 with a brand-new platinum-blonde bob, complete with blunt bangs. Her new movie, Daddio—of which, according to IMDB, Sean Penn is also set to co-star—is currently being filmed in New Jersey.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Introduce Inspiring New Netflix Project
Watch: Prince Harry Says He Was" Terrified" for Meghan Markle in Doc Trailer. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on a mission to inspire. After the release of their six-part Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, the couple has more content on the way with the streamer. On Dec. 19, Netflix released the first trailer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's latest project, titled Live To Lead.
Demi Moore Jokes About Entering Her “Unhinged Grandma Era” Amid Daughter Rumer’s Pregnancy
Watch: Demi Moore REACTS to Daughter Rumer Willis’ Pregnancy News. Demi Moore is more than happy to take on her biggest role yet: Grandma. After daughter Rumer Willis announced she and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas are expecting their first baby together, the G.I. Jane alum celebrated the news with her own post dedicated to the couple.
Tinx's Love Story With Taylor Swift Is Filled With Valuable Lessons—and Pleas for Concert Tickets
Watch: Tinx Wants to Empower & Uplift Young Women on Social Media. Ticketmaster, look what you made Tinx do. As Swifties know all too well, grabbing tickets for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour was no easy task. In fact, the TikTok star—whose real name is Christina Najjar—joked that although she was not able to snag any for herself, she's still willing to drop it all to see her idol.
Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Shares Message About Finding “Courage” After Confirming Kody Brown Split
Watch: Sister Wives Stars Meri & Kody Brown Have SPLIT. Meri Brown is sharing some words of wisdom following her split from Kody Brown. One day after confirming on the Sister Wives: One on One special that she and Kody have ended their 32-year polygamous relationship, the TLC star posted a cryptic message on Instagram about finding self-worth.
Super Sized Salon Star Jamie Lopez Dead at 37
Family and friends are mourning the loss of reality TV star Jamie Lopez. The star of Super Sized Salon, which premiered earlier this year on We TV, has died, her company announced on Dec. 19. She was 37 years old. According to TMZ, who first reported the news, sources close...
Legendary Judge Leiomy Maldonado Sounds Off On HBO Max
Leiomy Maldonado is clapping back at HBO Max. The Legendary judge is making her feelings known about the streamer after it canceled the voguing competition series and pulled it from its service in...
John Mayer Addresses Misconceptions About His Love Life
John Mayer is ready to tackle the heavier things surrounding his love life. The "Gravity" singer addressed misconceptions about his perceived Casanova persona during the Dec. 20 episode of...
Mean Girls the Musical Star Stephanie Bissonnette Dead at 32
The Broadway community is mourning the loss of a talented performer. On Dec. 18, Mean Girls the Musical announced dance teacher and choreographer Stephanie Bissonnette has died. She was 32. "Our...
Brad Pitt Says Babylon Kiss is "Most G-Rated" Thing in the Film
Babylon is shaping up to be one of the wildest movies of the year, in large part because of leading lady Margot Robbie. And, after being the receiving end of an on-screen improvised smooch from...
