Northmen move to 4-0, top Blue Devils for first BNC win

PETOSKEY — A big part of every game is pace.

And, being able to control the tempo of how a game will be played can be pivotal.

Through the start of the young 2022-23 season, the Petoskey boys’ basketball team has been able to do that and it’s a big reason why they haven’t met a loss in December.

When Gaylord made the trip over Thursday to open Big North play for the Northmen, that control continued and so too did the wins in a 72-36 final.

“We want to play fast,” Petoskey coach Matt Tamm said. “We want to push at (teams) and we’ve got a gritty defense. That’s a great win. We got a lot of guys playing time.”

Petoskey’s uptempo play has brought them a 4-0 start now and also a 1-0 start to the Big North Conference slate.

While it’s one thing to play fast by pushing the ball and find quick baskets, it’s got to lead to results on the scoreboard, which it has for Petoskey because of their defensive pressure.

Forced turnovers have led to transition points, which has been one of the big keys in the eyes of junior point guard Shane Izzard.

“It’s huge I think,” said Izzard. “We’ve come out with our pressure and it gets teams on their heels and we kind of turn that into our offense to get our offense going.”

Petoskey started Thursday’s game with a 17-11 advantage after one quarter, while having to slow Gaylord junior Luke Gelow, who put up nine of the Blue Devils’ points early.

Petoskey got rolling behind a 3-pointer from Izzard in the second, then went on an 11-2 run to create a 28-14 lead.

By the end of the half, Petoskey held a 36-21 advantage, getting there with balance and multiple guys in the book.

“I think it’s our ball movement,” said Izzard on what’s clicking the most. “We all play well together and share the ball well, which leads to everyone getting open shots.”

The third came with Petoskey extending its lead out to 51-27 behind a 9-0 run midway through the quarter, picking up a 3-pointer from Jackson Jonker, then baskets by three others during the run.

Petoskey led 56-32 by the close of the third, then Tamm continued to sub guys in and out, getting as much minutes to everyone as he could.

“Sometimes it’s hard getting everyone playing time, but we don’t drop off a heck of a lot when we start subbing,” said Tamm. “We gave certain guys assignments tonight and told them, ‘You’ve got to seize the moment.’ We have seven guys who are real steady and then five others that will be good players and the sophomores who are playing some JV also.”

One of those guys that Tamm thought stood out was junior Lucas O’Donnell, who added some good minutes off the bench guarding Gelow in the second half, while adding some points of his own, including a corner 3-pointer.

“He did a good job on (Gelow), didn’t foul him, contested shots,” said Tamm on O’Donnell. “He hit some shots there and wasn’t forcing it. Lucas did a real nice job.”

Izzard and Jimmy Marshall each finished with 12 points, with Marshall adding five rebounds, Cade Trudeau had 11 points, 11 rebounds and three assists, Jonker scored nine and had seven rebounds and Evan Rindfusz added four assists. Michael Squires also had seven points and O’Donnell, six.

For Gaylord, Gelow scored 18 and Enders added 10 points.

Petoskey (4-0, 1-0) will next welcome in Elk Rapids on Monday, Dec. 19 for one final home game before the break sets in. Petoskey will also head to the annual Lakeshore Cup Tournament hosted by Grand Haven, beginning on Thursday, Dec. 29.

Izzard’s loving the start to the season so far, especially knowing not everyone expected them to be in the position they’re in.

“It feels great,” he said. “I think especially with the tough schedule we’ve had to start off the season, to come out and get those big wins is huge.”

Gaylord (1-2, 0-2) will next welcome in Grayling on Tuesday, Dec. 20 before the break.