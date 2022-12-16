ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Elderly Miami church couple defrauded out of over $18K by ex-pastor: police

By CBS Miami Team
 5 days ago

Former pastor accused of defrauding elderly couple 00:31

MIAMI -- A former South Florida pastor has been arrested and is facing charges that she stole thousands of dollars from an elderly married couple she knew from church and who were both suffering from dementia, police said Thursday.

Yvonne Hampton-Barley, 63, of Miami Gardens, was booked into the Miami-Dade Correctional Center after she was charged with four felony criminal counts, including exploitation of the elderly, first- and third-degree grand theft and organized scheme to defraud, according to the arrest affidavit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bQEnu_0jkPKvyg00
Yvonne Hampton-Barley Miami-Dade police

It was not immediately clear if bond has been set for Hampton Barley or if she was still in custody as of Thursday night.

According to investigators, the woman was a pastor at a church attended by the 81-year-old man and his 89-year-old wife, both of whom are suffering from some form of dementia.

The suspect knew the couple for at least 10 years, and befriended them during that time, police said in a written statement. Investigators did not immediately identify the church attended by the three.

Investigators said the woman took advantage of the couple in May 2018 when she added her name to the property deed for the home in the 500 block of Ives Dairy Road that they had owned for 21 years.

Police said the woman also obtained a power of attorney over the couple four years ago, giving her access to their pension account, life insurance policy and credit union account.

Police said the woman pretended to be a daughter of the couple before cashing out the life insurance for the elderly man.

According to investigators, Hampton-Barley was able to withdraw nearly $18,500 from their financial accounts.

Police said the scheme began to unravel when their niece discovered that the suspect had added her name to the home deed.

Hampton-Barley was arrested Dec. 14, according to the police report.

Comments / 19

Wanda Mckinney
5d ago

Good for you neice, just because you obtain a "POWER OF ATTORNEY" with or without their consent, it doesn't give you the right to "EXPLOIT" their personal finances or anything else that's personal to them. People need to be held accountable for their " GREEDY" actions when it comes to these "POA'S" most are seniors who are getting wipe out by relatives or friends who prey on these vulnerable citizens. The law needs to change when it comes to this. Just because you have legal lead way it doesn't give you the right to abuse your power against the elderly. For every dollar she stole it should be a year towards her sentencing. "LOCK HER UP" no bail.

Reply
7
Ronald Mosley
5d ago

who are Dawn that lady to be a pastor that lady ain't no pastor she's a thief she's a woman she's way out of line she's a thief she say cousin she's saying friend but God got a special place for her and it won't be long before she go

Reply
4
Cleo Miles
5d ago

And I bet she Took from Everyone in that Church !!! People ! These people are not a God !! Stop Believing in Them ! Read your Bible ! And Believe in Jesus !!!! They are Human , just like you!!!💜💜💜

Reply
4
 

