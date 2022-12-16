Thursday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arvada West 71, Prairie View 26
Bear Creek 54, Loveland 32
Belleview Christian 57, Jefferson 49
Castle View 75, Pomona 43
Chaparral 75, Shiprock, N.M. 26
Chatfield 75, Westminster 50
Cherokee Trail 61, Heritage 51
Cheyenne Central, Wyo. 69, Greeley Central 59
Cheyenne East, Wyo. 77, Glenwood Springs 46
Coal Ridge 56, North Fork 44
Columbine 74, Legend 72
Denver Academy of Torah 43, Twin Peaks Charter Academy 34
Denver East 73, Northfield 67
Denver North 85, Adams City 67
Denver SST 53, Timnath 29
Discovery Canyon 70, Coronado 62
Doherty 86, Union Colony Preparatory School 72
Eaglecrest 69, Rocky Mountain 55
FMHS 76, Delta 42
Flatirons Academy 54, Thomas MacLaren 47
Florence 65, Dolores Huerta Preparatory 31
Fort Collins 72, Far Northeast 43
Fountain-Fort Carson 68, Falcon 37
Fowler 45, Belleview Christian 42
Fowler 45, Sanford 42
Genoa-Hugo 72, Flagler 39
Heritage 61, Cherokee Trail 51
J.K. Mullen 69, Aurora Central 50
Jefferson Academy 67, Wellington 24
Laramie, Wyo. 73, Palmer Ridge 57
Longmont 57, Evergreen High School 37
Manitou Springs 62, Bishop Machebeuf 52
McClave 58, Wiley 37
Mead 48, Grand Junction Central 20
Mesa Ridge 53, The Classical Academy 37
Middle Park 50, Battle Mountain 42
Montrose High School 51, Canon City 30
Mountain Vista 85, George Washington 58
Pagosa Springs 41, Salida 38
Palisade 71, Montezuma-Cortez 63
Peyton 75, Swallows Charter Academy 18
Prospect Ridge Academy 71, Del Norte 56
Pueblo Central 59, Harrison 50
Pueblo County 46, Golden 38
Pueblo East 73, Mitchell 6
Regis Jesuit 70, Valor Christian 66
Resurrection Christian 69, Campbell County, Wyo. 49
Riverdale Ridge 70, Skyline High School 37
Sand Creek 63, Cheyenne Mountain 47
Silver Creek 46, Grand Junction 37
Skyview 40, Englewood 30
Smoky Hill 88, Pueblo South 72
Stargate School 73, Pinnacle 67
Thomas Jefferson 45, Rangeview 43
Thornton 39, Northglenn 35
Windsor 66, Vista PEAK 60
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Potter-Dix, Neb. vs. Caliche, ppd.
