Denver, CO

Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arvada West 71, Prairie View 26

Bear Creek 54, Loveland 32

Belleview Christian 57, Jefferson 49

Castle View 75, Pomona 43

Chaparral 75, Shiprock, N.M. 26

Chatfield 75, Westminster 50

Cherokee Trail 61, Heritage 51

Cheyenne Central, Wyo. 69, Greeley Central 59

Cheyenne East, Wyo. 77, Glenwood Springs 46

Coal Ridge 56, North Fork 44

Columbine 74, Legend 72

Denver Academy of Torah 43, Twin Peaks Charter Academy 34

Denver East 73, Northfield 67

Denver North 85, Adams City 67

Denver SST 53, Timnath 29

Discovery Canyon 70, Coronado 62

Doherty 86, Union Colony Preparatory School 72

Eaglecrest 69, Rocky Mountain 55

FMHS 76, Delta 42

Flatirons Academy 54, Thomas MacLaren 47

Florence 65, Dolores Huerta Preparatory 31

Fort Collins 72, Far Northeast 43

Fountain-Fort Carson 68, Falcon 37

Fowler 45, Belleview Christian 42

Fowler 45, Sanford 42

Genoa-Hugo 72, Flagler 39

Heritage 61, Cherokee Trail 51

J.K. Mullen 69, Aurora Central 50

Jefferson Academy 67, Wellington 24

Laramie, Wyo. 73, Palmer Ridge 57

Longmont 57, Evergreen High School 37

Manitou Springs 62, Bishop Machebeuf 52

McClave 58, Wiley 37

Mead 48, Grand Junction Central 20

Mesa Ridge 53, The Classical Academy 37

Middle Park 50, Battle Mountain 42

Montrose High School 51, Canon City 30

Mountain Vista 85, George Washington 58

Pagosa Springs 41, Salida 38

Palisade 71, Montezuma-Cortez 63

Peyton 75, Swallows Charter Academy 18

Prospect Ridge Academy 71, Del Norte 56

Pueblo Central 59, Harrison 50

Pueblo County 46, Golden 38

Pueblo East 73, Mitchell 6

Regis Jesuit 70, Valor Christian 66

Resurrection Christian 69, Campbell County, Wyo. 49

Riverdale Ridge 70, Skyline High School 37

Sand Creek 63, Cheyenne Mountain 47

Silver Creek 46, Grand Junction 37

Skyview 40, Englewood 30

Smoky Hill 88, Pueblo South 72

Stargate School 73, Pinnacle 67

Thomas Jefferson 45, Rangeview 43

Thornton 39, Northglenn 35

Windsor 66, Vista PEAK 60

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Potter-Dix, Neb. vs. Caliche, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

