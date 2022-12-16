Thursday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aztec 51, Bayfield, Colo. 23
Capitan 40, Reserve 31
Cliff 71, Hondo 21
Cloudcroft 64, Carrizozo 20
Crownpoint 35, Shiprock 34
Dulce 57, Wingate 36
Eunice 45, Ruidoso 43
Farwell, Texas 74, Magdalena 14
Lordsburg 62, Mountainair 23
Mesa Vista 45, Moriarty 34
Mosquero/Roy 36, Logan 27
Pojoaque 80, Monte del Sol 0
Questa 50, Coronado 32
Tohajilee 71, Jemez Valley 30
Tularosa 60, Jal 43
