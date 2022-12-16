ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aztec 51, Bayfield, Colo. 23

Capitan 40, Reserve 31

Cliff 71, Hondo 21

Cloudcroft 64, Carrizozo 20

Crownpoint 35, Shiprock 34

Dulce 57, Wingate 36

Eunice 45, Ruidoso 43

Farwell, Texas 74, Magdalena 14

Lordsburg 62, Mountainair 23

Mesa Vista 45, Moriarty 34

Mosquero/Roy 36, Logan 27

Pojoaque 80, Monte del Sol 0

Questa 50, Coronado 32

Tohajilee 71, Jemez Valley 30

Tularosa 60, Jal 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

