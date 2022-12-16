ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galion, OH

columbusunderground.com

19 Restaurants Open on Christmas Day 2022

Whether your day in the kitchen doesn’t go as planned, your present is to not spend the day in the kitchen, or you don’t celebrate the holiday, there’s food to be found on Christmas Day. From 24/7-365 standbys to fine-dining feasts, here’s what’s open around Central Ohio on Christmas Day 2022. (And if we missed any, add them in the comments below!)
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Notable Columbus-Area Restaurant and Bar Closings in 2022

The restaurant industry is already a tough one, but add inflation and staffing challenges, and you have a recipe for business closures. Here’s a roundup of notable restaurants that closed in 2022, categorized by region. Central. BBR, Arena District. Dahlia Nightclub, Arena District. Rockmill Tavern and Bandit Pizza &...
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Galion Schools hosting Mobile Food Pantry event December 28

GALION—The Galion City Schools, in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, will hold the Crawford County Mobile Drive-Thru Pantry event on the district’s campus on Wednesday, December 28. Second Harvest will be distributing FREE assorted boxes of shelf-stable food, fresh produce, frozen meat,...
GALION, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you like Italian sweet treats, you can't go wrong with this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their cannoli (which the bakery fills to order!) and their scrumptious cassata cake, which is a moist sponge cake with strawberries, custard, and whipped cream. They also make great tiramisu, eclairs, biscotti, brownies, and more. If you're in need of a wedding cake, they make gorgeous and delicious ones. And if you prefer something savory, check out their pepperoni bread.
OHIO STATE
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Columbus

If you're looking for great pizza in the Ohio capital, Columbus isn't exactly lacking in options. From classic mom and pop pizzerias to trendy artisan-style spots, the city has something for every type of pizza lover.
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Ohio that are highly praised for their delicious food and amazing service.
OHIO STATE
crawfordcountynow.com

Nelfred G. Kimerline

Nelfred G. Kimerline, 87, longtime Bucyrus resident and currently of Marblehead, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Otterbein Nursing Home in Lakeside Marblehead. He was born March 23, 1935 in Bucyrus to the late Charles W. Sr. and Mary (Geiger) Kimerline. After graduating from Bucyrus High School in 1953, Nelfred served in the Air Force from 1954-58 in intelligence analyzing aerial recognizance photos. He married his high school sweetheart, the former Janet C. Fowler, on May 1, 1955 sharing 63 years of marriage until her death in 2018.
BUCYRUS, OH
huroninsider.com

Sandusky church sold for $700,000

SANDUSKY – The former Agape Love Ministries property has been sold to another Sandusky church. The 17,000 square-foot property was sold to New Life Church for $700,000. According to the broker, Mac Lehrer of Hoty Enterprises, “with 4 acres of land, ample parking, and plenty of room for expansion this was the perfect opportunity for the new owner.”
SANDUSKY, OH
whbc.com

STORM UPDATE: Winter Storm Watch Issued

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for much of northern Ohio including Stark, Summit, Portage and Wayne Counties from late Thursday night though Saturday evening. AccuWeather says there will be mainly rain Thursday for our area, but toward...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Shelter Works announces Bucyrus manufacturing location

BUCYRUS—Shelter Works announced today that they have opened the company’s second manufacturing location in Bucyrus totaling 45,000 square feet. Shelter Works has invested nearly $500,000 in machinery and equipment in addition to upfitting the former Checkmate Marine building just north of Crossroads Industrial Park. “Bucyrus offered Shelter Works...
BUCYRUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Wintry weekend, some moderation before late week arctic blast

A major storm is likely Thursday night and Friday that will have substantial travel impacts, so good to prepare ahead of time and watch for updates as the week progresses. Our weekend snow showers—the first measurable snow in a mild December so far–have diminished, as a large, lumbering storm over the northern Great Lakes moves […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Some Central Ohio counties issue snow emergencies Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some Central Ohio Counties issued level 1 snow emergencies as colder temperatures move in. The following counties issued and later canceled level 1 snow emergencies:. Athens. Muskingum. Delaware County. Coshocton County. Hocking County. While traveling, watch for spots that freeze first such as bridges, overpasses,...
COLUMBUS, OH

