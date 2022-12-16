Read full article on original website
columbusunderground.com
19 Restaurants Open on Christmas Day 2022
Whether your day in the kitchen doesn’t go as planned, your present is to not spend the day in the kitchen, or you don’t celebrate the holiday, there’s food to be found on Christmas Day. From 24/7-365 standbys to fine-dining feasts, here’s what’s open around Central Ohio on Christmas Day 2022. (And if we missed any, add them in the comments below!)
columbusmonthly.com
Notable Columbus-Area Restaurant and Bar Closings in 2022
The restaurant industry is already a tough one, but add inflation and staffing challenges, and you have a recipe for business closures. Here’s a roundup of notable restaurants that closed in 2022, categorized by region. Central. BBR, Arena District. Dahlia Nightclub, Arena District. Rockmill Tavern and Bandit Pizza &...
crawfordcountynow.com
Galion Schools hosting Mobile Food Pantry event December 28
GALION—The Galion City Schools, in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, will hold the Crawford County Mobile Drive-Thru Pantry event on the district’s campus on Wednesday, December 28. Second Harvest will be distributing FREE assorted boxes of shelf-stable food, fresh produce, frozen meat,...
3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you like Italian sweet treats, you can't go wrong with this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their cannoli (which the bakery fills to order!) and their scrumptious cassata cake, which is a moist sponge cake with strawberries, custard, and whipped cream. They also make great tiramisu, eclairs, biscotti, brownies, and more. If you're in need of a wedding cake, they make gorgeous and delicious ones. And if you prefer something savory, check out their pepperoni bread.
3 Great Pizza Places In Columbus
If you're looking for great pizza in the Ohio capital, Columbus isn't exactly lacking in options. From classic mom and pop pizzerias to trendy artisan-style spots, the city has something for every type of pizza lover.
4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Ohio that are highly praised for their delicious food and amazing service.
crawfordcountynow.com
Nelfred G. Kimerline
Nelfred G. Kimerline, 87, longtime Bucyrus resident and currently of Marblehead, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Otterbein Nursing Home in Lakeside Marblehead. He was born March 23, 1935 in Bucyrus to the late Charles W. Sr. and Mary (Geiger) Kimerline. After graduating from Bucyrus High School in 1953, Nelfred served in the Air Force from 1954-58 in intelligence analyzing aerial recognizance photos. He married his high school sweetheart, the former Janet C. Fowler, on May 1, 1955 sharing 63 years of marriage until her death in 2018.
3 Christmas Towns In Ohio. They’re Magical.
Ohio is home to many charming towns that come alive during the holiday season. Here are three Christmas towns in Ohio that are worth visiting:. A Beautiful Christmas TownPhoto byJamie Davies/Unsplash.
huroninsider.com
Sandusky church sold for $700,000
SANDUSKY – The former Agape Love Ministries property has been sold to another Sandusky church. The 17,000 square-foot property was sold to New Life Church for $700,000. According to the broker, Mac Lehrer of Hoty Enterprises, “with 4 acres of land, ample parking, and plenty of room for expansion this was the perfect opportunity for the new owner.”
Upcoming winter storm expected to disrupt Ohioans’ holiday travel plans
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The most wonderful time of the year is turning out to be not so wonderful for travelers, due to the upcoming winter storm. AAA is predicting 4.6 million Ohioans will travel in the coming days, around 90 percent of those driving. Officials say Thursday and Friday will be the busiest travel […]
614now.com
After more than 30 years, this central Ohio pizzeria has closed its doors
Following a tenure of more than three decades, Pizza “Ria’s” Too has closed. According to several Facebook posts made by the business, the eatery shuttered on Oct. 31, as owners Bill and Ria Fox have retired. “It is after Midnight so it is officially October 31st, 2022...
Will an intense late-week storm bring a white Christmas to central Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A blast of arctic air arriving at the end of the week likely ensures a white Christmas in central Ohio and virtually all of the Buckeye State. Frigid air will interact with a disturbance diving south across West into the southern Plains. An intensifying low-pressure system will move through the Ohio […]
Where winning scratch-off was sold in NE Ohio
A scratch off ticket with a sweet win was sold in Northeast Ohio.
whbc.com
STORM UPDATE: Winter Storm Watch Issued
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for much of northern Ohio including Stark, Summit, Portage and Wayne Counties from late Thursday night though Saturday evening. AccuWeather says there will be mainly rain Thursday for our area, but toward...
614now.com
The last remaining Columbus-area location of this breakfast-focused restaurant chain has closed for good
The last Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in central Ohio has closed its doors. According to a sign on the eatery’s front door, the Perkins located at 1451 Hilliard Rome Rd. in Hilliard has shuttered permanently. “To our valued guests, this location of Perkins is closed for business. Thank you...
614now.com
After more than 20 years, here’s when this steakhouse will close its Columbus location
Earlier this year, Smith & Wollensky announced it planned to leave its long-standing home at Easton Town Center. Now, we know when. According to Kim Lapine, Chief Marketing Officer of PPX Hospitality Brands, the restaurant will close the doors of its sole Columbus eatery, located at 4145 The Strand at Easton Town Center, on Jan. 14.
Mansfield company to take over Mosquito Lake marina
ODNR determined that Schraedly Marine "was the highest and better for the needs of the park and its patrons."
crawfordcountynow.com
Shelter Works announces Bucyrus manufacturing location
BUCYRUS—Shelter Works announced today that they have opened the company’s second manufacturing location in Bucyrus totaling 45,000 square feet. Shelter Works has invested nearly $500,000 in machinery and equipment in addition to upfitting the former Checkmate Marine building just north of Crossroads Industrial Park. “Bucyrus offered Shelter Works...
Wintry weekend, some moderation before late week arctic blast
A major storm is likely Thursday night and Friday that will have substantial travel impacts, so good to prepare ahead of time and watch for updates as the week progresses. Our weekend snow showers—the first measurable snow in a mild December so far–have diminished, as a large, lumbering storm over the northern Great Lakes moves […]
cwcolumbus.com
Some Central Ohio counties issue snow emergencies Sunday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some Central Ohio Counties issued level 1 snow emergencies as colder temperatures move in. The following counties issued and later canceled level 1 snow emergencies:. Athens. Muskingum. Delaware County. Coshocton County. Hocking County. While traveling, watch for spots that freeze first such as bridges, overpasses,...
