Snow preparations underway in Sterling as winter storm approaches

STERLING, Mass. — It’s an all-hands-on-deck night for plow drivers in Sterling - one of many towns preparing for snow Thursday night.

“During the winter everybody knows they could get called at any time,” said Ryan Mouradian, DPW Superintendent for the town of Sterling.

He says flooding is a big concern for some areas with the amount of precipitation expected all through Friday and into Saturday.

“This is definitely a complicated storm, so we’re planning to start with some plowing and then our concern is the rain and the heavy rain and the catch basins that, you know, could be covered over, the grounds frozen right now, so that water hasn’t had a chance to infiltrate, so we’re going to be doing our best to keep that water off the roads,” said Mouradian.

But first, his crews are gearing up to treat the roads with salt overnight ahead of any snow that may fall.

“We’re expecting it to start as snow, switch to rain maybe after the morning commute, rain most of the day and then switch back to snow early Saturday morning, so it’s a long duration one for sure,” said Mouradian.

MassDOT warns drivers to prepare for this winter storm especially if you’re traveling west of Worcester for the weekend, where some areas could see a foot of snow.

Towns like Sterling may only see a few inches of snow, or mostly rain, but DPW crews need to be ready just in case.

“It’s not like we’re on a boundary where we’re going to get nothing or we’re going to get something, we’re gonna get something, we just don’t know what it’s going to be and it could be switching back and forth throughout the day as well,” said Mouradian.

Mouradian says whether they get snow or a lot of rain, prepare for a messy commute in the morning, and try to stay off the roads if you can.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

