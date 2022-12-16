ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Couple to Expand Healthy Juicing Operation with Building in Easton

EASTON, Pennsylvania _ Jackie and Wilson Rueda, owners of Green Vida Company, have purchased a commercial property at 104 North Fourth Street to expand their organic cold press juicing business. The local business owners aquired the property with a commercial loan arranged by Jeff Barber of Lehigh Financial Group LLC.
