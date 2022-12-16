The inspiration for Midnight at the Blackbird Café came years ago in a song. After hearing the Beatles’ “Blackbird” for the first time, it haunted me. I was captivated with the concept of broken wings and how emotional wounds can keep many from being able to metaphorically fly. And if blackbirds could, what would they sing to us in the dead of the night? What do we most want to hear? My answer to that question formed the heart of this book, which is about two women in the midst of grief who realize that there might be more to life — and death — than either of them dreamed possible.

