Bangor Savings Bank robbery suspect has been arrested
BANGOR, Maine — The man accused of robbing a bank in Bangor on Tuesday has been arrested. Officers with the Bangor Police Department were searching for a bank robbery suspect from the incident that occurred at Bangor Savings Bank on Broadway. The department announced in a release around 12:24...
Smell of propane forces temporary closure of Thomaston Walmart
THOMASTON — Walmart, in Thomaston, was forced to close for the night, Wednesday, Dec. 21, after a smell of propane was observed outside, and then again inside the entrance to the large retail store. As Knox Regional Communications Center was receiving the call from Walmart officials just after 5:15...
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 171 calls for service for the period of Dec. 13 to Dec. 20. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,403 calls for service. Alan B. Bragg, 38, of Warren was issued a summons Dec. 17 for Attaching False Plates, on Winslows Mills Road, Waldoboro, by Deputy Owen Beattie.
New Business Comes to Closed Walgreens on Oak in Bangor
It is always welcoming to see new businesses open no matter what kind of stores they are, especially when they replace a closed business, using their shuttered building. Located where Broadway turns into Oak Street, where the once Walgreens that closed June 1, 2020, sat empty for almost 2 and a half years.
Rockland OUI traffic stop leads to drug arrest
ROCKLAND — Rockland Police located and stopped a vehicle on Dec. 19 at around 2 p.m. after they were notified of a possibly impaired driver. Police identified the operator of the vehicle as 45-year-old Michelle Heald of Waldoboro, according to a news release posted on the department’s Facebook page Dec. 20.
Bangor police searching for bank robbery suspect
BANGOR, Maine — Officers with the Bangor Police Department are searching for a bank robbery suspect. Police responded to the scene of a reported bank robbery at Bangor Savings at 652 Broadway just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, a news release from the department said. The suspect is described in...
Dec. 21 update: Midcoast adds eight new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Machias man sentenced for unlawfully possessing firearm
BANGOR, Maine — A Machias man was sentenced Tuesday at the Bangor U.S. District Court for unlawful firearm possession as a felon. Eric Legare, 37, was sentenced to two years in prison and two years of supervised release after deputies discovered a gun inside a vehicle Legare was a passenger in, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine.
Camden to consider 10-unit condominium development for Belfast Road
CAMDEN — NordHavn Camden, LLC has submitted initial plans to the Camden Planning Office for an open-space residential development with 10 single-family, stand-alone condominiums at 440 Belfast Road (Route 1). Currently, a home exists on the property, and would be considered one of the 10 units. NordHavn Camden LLC,...
Dennis Norton, service
Dennis Norton, 71, husband of Doris Pease Norton, a longtime Rockland community leader and certified public accountant, died in a Wailuku, Hawaii hospital, December 6, 2022, after being injured in an accident. A memorial gathering will be held Wednesday, January 11, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Samoset...
Maine town returns its nativity scene to Main Street following uproar
BUCKSPORT (BDN) -- A nativity scene that has been displayed in downtown Bucksport for decades was put back up last week after its brief hiatus caused uproar in town. The town installed the municipally owned plastic baby Jesus along Main Street Friday after the Town Council decided it would make space for other non-Christian holiday displays.
Maine mother sentenced to 47 years for beating 3-year-old son to death
BANGOR (WGME) -- A Stockton Springs mother was sentenced to 47 years in prison on Tuesday for beating her 3-year-old son, Maddox Williams, to death last year, according to the Bangor Daily News. Jessica Trefethen was convicted of depraved indifference murder in October. The Maine Attorney General's Office had asked...
Maine mother sentenced for killing toddler son
BELFAST, Maine — A Stockton Springs woman will spend 47 years in prison for killing her 3-year-old son. In October, a jury found Jessica Williams, a.k.a. Jessica Trefethen, guilty of depraved indifference murder in the death of her son, Maddox Williams. Trefethen was sentenced Tuesday morning in Waldo County...
Well Known Maine Nightclub Closing Its Doors Permanently
While Maine has a lot of great restaurants and bars, the state does not have very many legit nightclubs. Now, it is about to have one fewer. According to WABI, Bangor's Half Acre Nightclub will soon close its doors for good. The announcement was made by Patrick Brann, the club's...
Cruiser reportedly damaged by Ellsworth police chief needs $8,600 in repairs
ELLSWORTH, Maine (BDN) -- Two months after the Ellsworth police chief and city manager rear-ended a vehicle while driving a cruiser, the police car still needs $8,600 in repairs, according to the deputy chief. The 2022 Ford cruiser was damaged on Oct. 12 on its passenger side when Glenn Moshier,...
Ellsworth attorney disbarred after allegedly taking $189,000 from a client’s estate
Christopher J. Whalley, was disbarred Monday at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor. Photo by Fred J. Field. Suspended Ellsworth attorney Christopher J. Whalley was disbarred Monday following a state disciplinary investigation for allegedly transferring more than half of a client’s estate to his law office’s bank accounts.
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Nov. 27 - Dec. 10. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 28. Riley...
Some Parts Of Maine Saw More Than Two Feet Of Snow
Friday and Saturday's storm, our first real taste of winter weather this season, felt a little out of the ordinary. First, it stuck with us for well over a day. We started dealing with it early on Friday and the last of it did not leave us behind until Saturday evening. On top of that, the amount of snow we got was widely varied.
This Week in Lincolnville: Nothing is as Permanent as Change
I made a decision when I was 23 years old to move to Maine, based on a childhood dream to live in the woods. And I’ve never once regretted or even imagined a different life, a life lived basically out of the main stream of what’s become the twenty-first century.
Ric Tyler Pans Mainestream Media for Ignoring Damariscotta School Scandal
Ric Tyler, host of WVOM Gorge Hale and Ric Tyler Show, questioned Maine’s legacy and corporate media outlets Tuesday morning over their decision to avoid covering the growing scandal in Damariscotta. Last week, parent Amber Lavigne revealed that the Great Salt Bay Community School (AOS 93) had secretly begun...
